Sime Darby Property : The King and Queen of Malaysia Host Dinner at Battersea Power Station

12 May 2023

Left to right: Dato' Jagan Sabapathy, H.E. Dato' Zakri Jaafar, Her Majesty Queen Azizah of Malaysia, His Majesty King Abdullah of Malaysia, His Royal Highness Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu, Her Royal Highness Sultanah Nur Zahirah of Terengganu, Datin Aini.

Photo credit: Istana Negara

Seri Paduka Baginda The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah and Seri Paduka Baginda The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binti Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj hosted a celebratory dinner at Battersea Power Station, to mark the 'Abstract Nature' exhibition of Malaysian heritage crafts, part of London Craft Week.

Following a successful 'Abstract Nature' exhibition curated by Queen Azizah of Malaysia, Patron of The Royal Pahang Weave Foundation, held at the High Commission of Malaysia to showcase the nation's heritage crafts as part of London Craft Week 2023, a dinner at Battersea Power Station, was hosted on 10th May 2023 to celebrate.

In attendance were His Majesty King Abdullah of Malaysia and Her Majesty Queen Azizah of Malaysia, His Royal Highness Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Her Royal Highness Sultanah Nur Zahirah of Terengganu, the Malaysian High Commissioner, H.E. Dato' Zakri Jaafar and his wife, Datin Aini and Dato' Jagan Sabapathy, Chairman of Battersea Project Holding Company.

Since opening in October 2022, Battersea Power Station has welcomed more than five million visitors through its doors and its success will continue with more retail openings this summer, including the highly anticipated 24,000 sq ft Arcade Food Hall, BAO, LEGO®, Bounce Ping Pong and NOBULL. Battersea Power Station is also home to Malaysian brands including pewter specialists Royal Selangor and authentic Malaysian restaurant, Roti King.

Dato' Jagan Sabapathy, Chairman of Battersea Project Holding Company and Non- Independent, Non-Executive Director of Sime Darby Property, said:

"On behalf of all the shareholders, we were delighted to host Their Majesties at Battersea Power Station to celebrate the beautiful exhibition curated by Queen Azizah of Malaysia. Here at Battersea Power Station, we believe art and culture is incredibly important in ensuring a destination thrives and remains appealing and relevant. Art is also an important tool to demonstrate the synergy between Malaysia and UK, which is reflected across the Battersea Power Station neighbourhood in the incredible architecture, including our new public square, Malaysia Square. We are proud to be a home away from home for Malaysians visiting the UK, reflected in the Their Majesties choosing to host this celebratory dinner at Battersea Power Station."

Under the admirable custodianship of its Malaysian shareholders, Sime Darby Property, S P Setia and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Battersea Power Station has been expertly restored to its former glory, and the wider area has been transformed into a vibrant community. In 2019, leading fund management companies Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and EPF became the long-term commercial asset holders securing the future of the landmark for many generations to come.

For more information about Battersea Power Station please visit www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk and follow @BatterseaPwrStn to keep up to date with the latest news and events.

-END OF PRESS RELEASE-

About Battersea Power Station

Battersea Power Station is one of central London's largest, most visionary new riverside neighbourhoods. The regeneration project is seeing the creation of a vibrant, mixed-use destination offering a community of homes, shops, restaurants, offices, culture and leisure venues, as well as 19 acres of public space, all serviced by an extension to the London Underground Northern Line.

The Battersea Power Station project covers 42 acres and includes 3.5m sq ft of mixed commercial space, together with over 4,000 new homes.

Over 100 shops, restaurants, bars and unique leisure experiences, as well as approx. 550,000 sq ft of office space and over 1,600 homes, have been completed across the first three phases - Circus West Village, the Grade II* listed Power Station and Electric Boulevard - with more to come in the future phases.

With the Zone 1 Battersea Power Station Underground station on the Northern Line Extension, the estate is only a 15 minute journey from the West End and the City. It also has its very own Uber Boat by Thames Clippers pier and is 15 minute journey from Embankment, 20 minutes from Blackfriars, 30 minutes from Putney and 40 minutes from Canary Wharf. Battersea Power Station is easily accessible by bus, bike, car and train too.

The successful regeneration of Battersea Power Station will create 20,000 new jobs, generating long term career opportunities for local residents. A new NHS medical facility is also being built.

The wider Battersea Power Station development is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors comprised of S P Setia (40%), Sime Darby Property (40%) and The Employees' Provident Fund (20%), with the commercial assets within the Power Station building now being directly owned by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and EPF.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Battersea Power Station Development Company

T: +44 (0) 20 7062 1870

E: pressoffice@bpsdc.co.uk

Download:

English