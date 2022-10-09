Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Sime Darby Property
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIMEPROP   MYL5288OO005

SIME DARBY PROPERTY

(SIMEPROP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-10-06
0.4300 MYR   -2.27%
10/09Sime Darby Property : Welcome back, Battersea Power Station
PU
08/29Sime Darby Property : Bandar Bukit Raja Industrial Gateway Commences Third Project with Ready-Built Warehouse Construction for CEVA Logistics and SL Ng
PU
08/26Sime Darby Property : Q2FY2022 Ended 30 Jun 2022 Results Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sime Darby Property : Welcome back, Battersea Power Station

10/09/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Source : The Edge

Download the PDF here

Disclaimer

Sime Darby Property Bhd published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 02:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIME DARBY PROPERTY
10/09Sime Darby Property : Welcome back, Battersea Power Station
PU
08/29Sime Darby Property : Bandar Bukit Raja Industrial Gateway Commences Third Project with Re..
PU
08/26Sime Darby Property : Q2FY2022 Ended 30 Jun 2022 Results Announcement
PU
08/26Sime Darby Property's Profit, Revenue Drop in Q2
MT
08/25Sime Darby Property Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
08/25Sime Darby Property Berhad Announces First Interim Single Tier Dividend for the Financi..
CI
08/18Sime Darby Property : Battersea Power Station Announces Further Brands Opening from Autumn..
PU
07/27Sime Darby Property Berhad : Acclaimed Portuguese Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa To Open New Rest..
PU
07/08Sime Darby Property Berhad : and LOGOS Property JV Breaks Ground on E-Metro Logistics Park..
PU
07/07Sime Darby Property Berhad : Local Jobs Fair Comes To Battersea Power Station With Over 2,..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 518 M 541 M 541 M
Net income 2022 244 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net Debt 2022 3 279 M 705 M 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 2 924 M 629 M 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart SIME DARBY PROPERTY
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Property Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIME DARBY PROPERTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,43 MYR
Average target price 0,61 MYR
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Azmir Merican bin Azmi Merican Group Managing Director & Director
Sui Hing Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Rizal Rickman bin Ramli Chairman
Al Leen Tang Chief Risk, Integrity & Compliance Officer
Jaganath Derek Steven Sabapathy Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIME DARBY PROPERTY-27.73%629
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.02%33 519
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.16%30 285
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.22%29 140
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.74%28 978
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.93%22 128