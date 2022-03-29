Sime Darby Property Berhad : ‘Spring of Change' Campaign a Hit with Homebuyers Online

The 2022 Chinese New Year campaign focused on engaging homebuyers through virtual and hybrid events;

Over 640,000 views garnered across four campaign events at the City of Elmina, SJCC, Serenia City and Bandar Ainsdale.

ARA DAMANSARA, 29 MARCH 2022 - Sime Darby Property Berhad ("Sime Darby Property" or "Company") sprung into the Year of Tiger with exciting Roarsome deals for its 'Spring of Change' campaign from 14 January to 28 February.

Sime Darby Property Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Datuk Lai Shu Wei said, "We launched the 'Spring of Change' campaign right off the back of our successful 'Spotlight 8 2021' campaign which garnered RM1.8 billion in sales. On top of our product sales focus during this campaign, we also took the opportunity to connect with our homebuyers, township residents and communities."

He continued, "We knew people really missed the simple things like the lion dances and performances that they used to enjoy pre-pandemic, so we created a series of hybrid and virtual events to usher back the 'Chinese New Year atmosphere'. Our residents and communities were able to tune in to performances held across seven different townships, out of which four were broadcast virtually."

The Company's use of the Facebook Live virtual platform achieved over 640,000 views garnered across four campaign events at the City of Elmina, Subang Jaya City Centre ("SJCC"), Serenia City and Bandar Ainsdale. Viewers were treated to lion dance and festive drum performances, lucky draw events and other engaging online activities. At City of Elmina, a hybrid 'physical and virtual' event was organised to engage with potential homebuyers through a virtual tour of Sime Darby Property's first "show village" for 'Ilham Residence'.

The 'Spring of Change' campaign recorded strong leads which enabled Sime Darby Property to achieve over 14,000 leads and sales bookings for products with a Gross Development Value ("GDV") worth RM197 million, double the Company's target sales for the period.

Datuk Shu Wei added, "We will continue to focus providing potential homebuyers the convenience of end-to-end digital experiences. Our online solutions include a virtual sales gallery that allows customers to browse through our product offerings, as well as an online booking system to enable them to complete their purchases."

Sime Darby Property will be organising further campaigns throughout the year, so follow the Company's social media platforms to stay informed of these upcoming campaigns.

-END OF PRESS RELEASE-

About Sime Darby Property Berhad

Sime Darby Property is a leading property developer with a strong success rate of developing sustainable communities for 50 years. With 25 active townships/developments, Sime Darby Property has a wide reach that encompasses assets and operations across the country. It marks its presence in the UK as part of a Malaysian consortium to develop the iconic Battersea Power Station Project in central London.



As a responsible corporate player, Sime Darby Property and its philanthropic arm, Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) actively implement various initiatives to assist underprivileged communities living within and nearby its townships. A multi award-winning property group with numerous international and local accolades, Sime Darby Property is a constituent of the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index with MSCI ESG Rating of BBB and is rated by the Carbon Disclosure Project.



Sime Darby Property is honoured to be recognised with numerous real estate industry awards throughout the years. In 2021, the Group continues to be recognised as a top property developer in 'The Edge Malaysia's Top Property Developers Awards', achieving the feat for the tenth year running. The Group was also named as 'EdgeProp Malaysia's Responsible Developer: Building Sustainable Development Award 2021', as well as the winner in PwC's 'Building Trust Awards 2021' under the FBM Mid 70 Index category.

For more information, log on to www.simedarbyproperty.com.



