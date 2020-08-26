Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited    SAE   SG9999011118

SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED

(SAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIMEC Atlantis Energy : TR-1 Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 03:47am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuerandto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LTD
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
VANCOUVER, CANADA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
As above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
21 AUGUST 2020
6.Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
24 AUGUST 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.1069
5.1069
491,577,655
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
4.9885
4.9885



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
SG9999011118
25,104,426
5.1069
SUBTOTAL 8. A
25,104,426
5.1069
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlement
xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
5.1069
5.1069
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited
5.1069
5.1069
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited
5.1069
5.1069
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited
5.1069
5.1069
Hargreave Hale Ltd
5.1069
5.1069
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion
BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
Date of completion
24 AUGUST 2020
4

Disclaimer

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED
03:47aSIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : TR-1 Notification
PU
08/21SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Debt Financing Update for Uskmouth
PU
08/21SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Nears GBP170 Million Loan to Fund First Phase of Uskmout..
DJ
08/07SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Further re Fuel Supply Joint Venture with N+P Group
PU
08/06SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Results of placing and primarybid offer
PU
08/06SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Middlesbrough – PrimaryBid Offer Announcement
PU
08/06SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Project Middlesbrough – Placing Announcement
PU
07/16SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Uskmouth power station conversion project update
PU
06/29SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Reporting timetable change and Company update
PU
06/23SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Successful fuel tests represent significant milestone fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 7,36 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net income 2019 - - -
Net Debt 2019 62,9 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 234 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2019 40,4x
EV / Sales 2020 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,21 SGD
Last Close Price 0,48 SGD
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Cornelius Chief Executive Office & Executive Director
John Mitchell Neill Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Hutt Chief Financial Officer
John Anthony Clifford Woodley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED152.38%171
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S40.70%29 453
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.46.53%18 410
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.124.17%10 683
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED73.78%10 125
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.190.59%9 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group