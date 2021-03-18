SIMEC Atlantis Energy : Decarbonising Industry in South Wales – Carbon Capture

SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED

SAE, an independent sustainable energy developer and the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station, is pleased to be a part of the South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC), which has been awarded £20m funding from Innovate UK to initiate work to decarbonise the region with a focus on industry and power. The announcement today is an exciting step and highlights the key role the repurposed Uskmouth Project can play in the journey to net zero. SAE will, as a partner of SWIC, carry out feasibility work on carbon capture usage and storage from the repurposed power station.





The project involves the development of engineering and costings for carbon capture and conditioning equipment being located on site. SAE will also liaise with other project partners investigating feasibility of CO2 transport by pipeline to a temporary storage facility at Alexandra Dock before being shipped to a permanent deep store location. The studies of the project are a 32 month programme and would be carried out alongside the construction of the conversion project.





Rob Philips energy sector director, Costain commented:





"The SWIC holds the potential to strengthen the economic resilience of Welsh industry and communities by ensuring operations in the region are sustainable for the long term. As lead for deployment, we will work with the partners to support investment decisions that will advance regional hydrogen deployment and develop Carbon Capture Usage and Storage to arrive at the best solutions for significant carbon reduction."





Dr Chris Williams head of industrial decarbonisation, Industry Wales commented:





"Our ambition in SWIC is to create a world leading truly sustainable cluster, so this deployment project, led by Costain and part funded by Innovate UK, will form an important step for us to realise that ambition. Each of our industries faces a transformational change to reach net zero. This project starts to develop the necessary low carbon power, hydrogen and CCUS infrastructure that will be so important to maintain and grow net zero industry in South Wales."









SIMEC Atlantis Energy





Atlantis is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects with a diverse portfolio in various stages of development. This includes a 77 per cent. stake in the world's largest tidal stream power project, MeyGen, 100 per cent. of the 220MW Uskmouth Power Station conversion project and 100 per cent. of Green Highland Renewables, a leading developer of mini-hydro projects.









About SWIC





The South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC) is a partnership of businesses from all sectors, including power generation, geographically located in South Wales. Combined these businesses employs more than 100,000 people. All businesses in the Cluster are committed to creating a net zero carbon economy in Wales.





The aim of the group is to develop a World leading, truly sustainable Cluster benefitting the societal, economic and energy needs for now to 2050, and beyond. This will include circular economy innovations, energy efficiency, carbon dioxide avoidance, creating a Hydrogen economy, Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) and low carbon power generation.





The Cluster aims to fuel the future of heavy industry, using the South Wales' available resources, by exploring the feasibility and possibilities around the decarbonisation of the region.





Collaborators in the SWIC Deployment Plan are Costain, Associated British Ports, Capital Law Limited, CR Plus Limited, Industry Wales, Lanza Tech, Lightsource BP, Milford Haven Port Authority, Progressive Energy, RWE, Shell, SIMEC Atlantis Energy, Tata Steel, Tarmac, University of South Wales, Valero Energy, Wales and West Utilities.





