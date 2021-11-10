Log in
    SMWB   IL0011751653

SIMILARWEB LTD.

(SMWB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/09 04:10:00 pm
18.75 USD   -2.95%
07:11aSimilarweb Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Above Guidance Range
BU
07:07aEarnings Presentation Q3 2021
PU
07:07aSimilarweb 3Q21 Investor Presentation
PU
Similarweb Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Above Guidance Range

11/10/2021 | 07:11am EST
Third quarter 2021 revenue grew 46% year-over-year to $35.6 million.

Exceeds $150M of ARR.

NRR for customers with ARR of $100K or more increases to 122%.

245 customers with ARR of $100K or more, an increase of 48% year-over-year.

Raises revenue guidance for full-year 2021.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) ("Similarweb" or the "Company"), a leading platform for digital intelligence, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“Q3 was Similarweb's best quarter yet. We continued to execute well, and I’m especially pleased that we exceeded $150M in ARR, just one year after we reached the $100M ARR milestone, while driving record NRR across the business. Similarweb delivers powerful data and insights that helps companies understand their markets better than their competitors, take action faster, and grow their revenues. In Q3 we continued our strong revenue growth, expanded our existing customer relationships, and achieved breakthrough deals with new products. These results reinforce our confidence in our opportunity, our strategy, and the investments we’re making in our future,” said Or Offer, Founder and CEO of Similarweb.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $35.6 million, an increase of 46% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(16.7) million, compared to $(4.8) million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $(13.9) million, compared to $(2.4) million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted, was $(0.23), compared to $(0.40) for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Free cash flow was $(17.1) million, compared to $(2.3) million compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $159.1 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $177.0 million as of June 30, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with ARR of $100,000 or more increased to 122% as compared to 114% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Overall dollar-based net retention rate increased to 110% as compared to 101% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Grew number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more to 245, an increase of 48% compared to September 30, 2020.
  • Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more contributed 51% of the total ARR as of September 30, 2021, compared to 47% as of September 30, 2020.
  • Grew number of customers to 3,242 as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 27% compared to September 30, 2020.
  • Grew average annual revenue per customer to $45.0K in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 16% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Announced the acquisition of Embee Mobile, a San Francisco-based mobile insights provider and market leader in mobile audience analytics, consumer panels and mobile sampling.

Financial Outlook

“We are pleased with another quarter of strong financial and operational performance for the business,” said Jason Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer of Similarweb. "Given the continued, increasing demand for our solutions, we are issuing strong guidance for the fourth quarter and raising our full year revenue guidance."

  • Q4 2021
    • Total revenue between $37.5 million and $37.9 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($18.8) million and ($19.2) million. This includes approximately $3 million of incremental operating costs related to the acquisition of Embee Mobile, which we expect to close this quarter.
  • FY 2021
    • Total revenue between $135.0 million and $135.4 million, up from prior range of $129.0 million to $130.0 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($52.1) million and ($52.5) million.

The Company’s fourth quarter and 2021 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company’s control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

The Company does not provide guidance for operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP operating loss, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted non-GAAP operating loss and forecasted operating loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Conference Call Information

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, November 10, 2021. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (866) 682-6100 toll-free and at (862) 298-0702 internationally.

About Similarweb: As a trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on Similarweb insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty, long-term growth and overall future prospects and the size and our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) challenges associated with forecasting our revenue given our recent growth and rapid technological development, (ii) our history of net losses and desire to increase operating expenses, thereby limiting our ability to achieve profitability, (iii) challenges related to effectively managing our growth, (iv) intense competition in the market and services categories in which we participate, (v) potential reductions in participation in our contributory network and/or increase in the volume of opt-out requests from individuals with respect to our collection of their date, or a decrease in our direct measurement dataset, which could lead to a deterioration in the depth, breadth or accuracy of our data, (vi) our inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers, (vii) changes in laws, regulations, and public perception concerning data privacy or change in the patterns of enforcement of existing laws and regulations, (viii) our inability to introduce new features or solutions and make enhancements to our existing solutions, (ix) real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our platform, (x) potential security breaches to our systems or to the systems of our third-party service providers, (xi) our inability to obtain and maintain comprehensive and reliable data to generate our insights, (xii) changes in laws and regulations related to the Internet or changes in the Internet infrastructure itself that may diminish the demand for our solutions, and (xiii) failure to effectively develop and expand our direct sales capabilities, which could harm our ability to increase the number of organizations using our platform and achieve broader market acceptance for our solutions.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021 in connection with our initial public offering and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this press release involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents GAAP operating income (loss) less share-based compensation, non-recurring acquisition related expenses and non-recurring expenses in relation to our initial public offering.

Similarweb Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,943

 

 

$

159,052

 

Short-term investments

30,000

 

 

 

Restricted deposits

1,454

 

 

1,716

 

Accounts receivable, net

25,257

 

 

24,403

 

Deferred contract costs

5,495

 

 

7,436

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,096

 

 

4,773

 

Total current assets

88,245

 

 

197,380

 

Property and equipment, net

6,090

 

 

6,165

 

Deferred contract costs, noncurrent

6,030

 

 

8,146

 

Intangible assets and goodwill

2,868

 

 

3,829

 

Other non-current assets

401

 

 

330

 

Total assets

$

103,634

 

 

$

215,850

 

Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Borrowings under Credit Facility

$

26,853

 

 

$

 

Accounts payable

4,349

 

 

9,186

 

Payroll and benefit related liabilities

11,022

 

 

15,869

 

Deferred revenues

53,145

 

 

65,760

 

Other payables and accrued expenses

13,741

 

 

16,984

 

Total current liabilities

109,110

 

 

107,799

 

Deferred revenues, non-current

743

 

 

594

 

Deferred rent

3,012

 

 

2,677

 

Other long-term liabilities

19

 

 

 

Total liabilities

112,884

 

 

111,070

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Convertible Preferred Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 51,877,220 and 0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 (unaudited), 50,657,042 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 (unaudited), liquidation preference of $202,483 and $0 as of December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 (unaudited), respectively;

135,810

 

 

 

Shareholders' (deficit) equity

 

 

 

Ordinary Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 79,176,826 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 (unaudited), 15,328,449 and 74,535,527 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 (unaudited), 15,326,281 and 74,533,359 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 (unaudited), respectively;

42

 

 

204

 

Additional paid-in capital

25,908

 

 

320,808

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

76

 

 

23

 

Accumulated deficit

(171,086

)

 

(216,255

)

Total shareholders' (deficit) equity

(145,060

)

 

104,780

 

Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$

103,634

 

 

$

215,850

 

Similarweb Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

Revenues

$

66,849

 

$

97,517

 

 

$

24,358

 

$

35,597

 

Cost of revenues

15,793

 

21,061

 

 

5,377

 

7,795

 

Gross profit

51,056

 

76,456

 

 

18,981

 

27,802

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

15,666

 

30,100

 

 

5,949

 

11,422

 

Sales and marketing

37,965

 

65,862

 

 

13,173

 

24,150

 

General and administrative

11,055

 

23,698

 

 

4,652

 

8,951

 

Total operating expenses

64,686

 

119,660

 

 

23,774

 

44,523

 

Loss from operations

(13,630

)

(43,204

)

(4,793

)

(16,721

)

Finance expenses, net

(966

)

(1,158

)

 

(275

)

(294

)

Loss before income taxes

(14,596

)

(44,362

)

 

(5,068

)

(17,015

)

Income taxes

242

 

807

 

 

85

 

319

 

Net loss

$

(14,838

)

$

(45,169

)

 

$

(5,153

)

$

(17,334

)

Deemed dividend to ordinary and preferred shareholders

$

(711

)

$

 

 

$

(711

)

$

 

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

$

(1.09

)

$

(0.98

)

 

$

(0.40

)

$

(0.23

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

14,202,965

 

45,961,751

 

 

14,613,333

 

74,506,187

 

Net loss

$

(14,838

)

$

(45,169

)

 

$

(5,153

)

$

(17,334

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized gain (loss) on cashflow hedges

105

 

(53

)

 

242

 

16

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

105

 

(53

)

 

242

 

16

 

Total comprehensive loss

$

(14,733

)

$

(45,222

)

 

$

(4,911

)

$

(17,318

)

Share based compensation costs included above:

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

(in thousands)

 

(in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

Cost of revenues

$

25

 

 

$

121

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

55

 

Research and development

838

 

 

2,915

 

 

632

 

 

874

 

Sales and marketing

520

 

 

2,304

 

 

300

 

 

966

 

General and administrative

2,087

 

 

2,516

 

 

1,484

 

 

834

 

Total

$

3,470

 

 

$

7,856

 

 

$

2,424

 

 

$

2,729

 

Similarweb Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(14,838

)

$

(45,169

)

$

(5,153

)

$

(17,334

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,484

 

1,628

 

471

 

573

 

Finance income

(4

)

(204

)

62

 

(112

)

Unrealized loss (gain) from hedging future transactions

171

 

(18

)

33

 

4

 

Share-based compensation

3,470

 

7,856

 

2,424

 

2,729

 

Provision for accrued interest on Credit Facility

31

 

(53

)

11

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net

1,960

 

854

 

(733

)

(4,560

)

Increase in deferred contract costs

(3,848

)

(4,057

)

(1,210

)

(1,532

)

Increase in other current assets

(512

)

(2,712

)

(349

)

(2,496

)

Decrease in other non-current assets

60

 

71

 

 

1

 

Increase in accounts payable

1,157

 

4,837

 

514

 

886

 

Increase in deferred revenue

2,566

 

12,245

 

283

 

409

 

Decrease in deferred rent

(307

)

(335

)

(49

)

(108

)

Decrease in other non-current liabilities

(33

)

(19

)

(46

)

(6

)

Increase in other liabilities and accrued expenses

5,727

 

7,820

 

1,736

 

4,954

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,916

)

(17,256

)

(2,006

)

(16,592

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

(428

)

(1,415

)

(126

)

(395

)

Capitalized internal-use software costs

(169

)

(228

)

(207

)

(115

)

(Increase) decrease in restricted deposits

(70

)

(262

)

7

 

249

 

Decrease in short-term investments

447

 

30,000

 

 

 

Payment in relation to business combination

 

(500

)

 

 

Acquisitions of intangible assets

 

(300

)

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(220

)

27,295

 

(326

)

(261

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from PPP loan

1,759

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

973

 

730

 

486

 

302

 

Borrowings under Credit Facility

10,000

 

30,000

 

 

 

Repayment of Credit Facility

 

(56,800

)

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting fees and commissions and other issuance costs

 

150,936

 

 

(1,475

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

12,732

 

124,866

 

486

 

(1,173

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

4

 

204

 

(62

)

112

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,600

 

135,109

 

(1,908

)

(17,914

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

7,034

 

23,943

 

18,542

 

176,966

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

16,634

 

$

159,052

 

$

16,634

 

$

159,052

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

853

 

$

528

 

$

285

 

$

 

Taxes paid

$

121

 

$

465

 

$

50

 

$

212

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Offering costs incurred during the period included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

 

$

270

 

$

 

$

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP

Financial Measures

 

Reconciliation of Loss from operations (GAAP) to Non-GAAP operating loss

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(13,630

)

$

(43,204

)

$

(4,793

)

$

(16,721

)

Share-based compensation expenses

3,470

 

7,856

 

2,424

 

2,729

 

Non-recurring fees related to initial public offering

 

1,214

 

 

 

Retention payment related to business combination

 

814

 

 

118

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(10,160

)

$

(33,320

)

$

(2,369

)

$

(13,874

)

Reconciliation of Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(2,916

)

$

(17,256

)

$

(2,006

)

$

(16,592

)

Capital expenditure

(428

)

(1,415

)

(126

)

(395

)

Capitalized internal use software costs

(169

)

(228

)

(207

)

(115

)

Free cash flow

$

(3,513

)

$

(18,899

)

$

(2,339

)

$

(17,102

)

 


© Business Wire 2021
