Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital data and web analytics company, today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Tuesday, February 13, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 407-0726 toll-free and at (201) 689-7806 internationally.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their market with leading Digital Data. Similarweb reveals what is happening online and provides businesses with the essential digital data & analytics needed to build strategy, optimize customer acquisition and increase monetization. We empower our users to be the first to discover and capture the best business opportunities and stay alert to react instantly to emerging threats to their business. Similarweb products are easy to use and integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on comprehensive digital data.

