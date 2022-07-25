Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Similarweb Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMWB   IL0011751653

SIMILARWEB LTD.

(SMWB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
9.310 USD   -13.96%
06:01aSimilarweb to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022, After Market Close
BU
07/20U.S. cruise operators' recovery runs into rough weather as labor crisis worsens
RE
06/28SIMILARWEB : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Similarweb to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022, After Market Close

07/25/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced it will release second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 407-0726 toll-free and at (201) 689-7806 internationally.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb's insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIMILARWEB LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 197 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 707 M 707 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 926
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart SIMILARWEB LTD.
Similarweb Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIMILARWEB LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,31 $
Average target price 20,57 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Or Offer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Ron Asher Chief Technology Officer
Lior Degani Head-Customer Journey
Harel Beit On Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMILARWEB LTD.-48.02%707
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.59%1 947 241
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.53%52 922
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.27%51 710
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%51 564
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.00%46 248