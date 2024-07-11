PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today a $25,000 donation to the Simmons First Foundation in honor of former board member Jay Burchfield.

"Jay's extensive knowledge of the financial industry and insight have been invaluable to us," said George Makris, Jr. executive chairman and chairman of the board of Simmons Bank. "We have all benefited from his track record of strategic thinking and focus on execution. Jay's leadership and collaboration on the board will be greatly missed, and we are deeply grateful for the significant contributions he has made to our company during his tenure."

Burchfield joined Simmons board of directors in 2015 and also served as a member of the board of directors of Simmons First National Corporation, where he most recently served as a member of both the Audit and Compensation Committees. A graduate of Central Missouri State University and veteran of the U.S. Army, Burchfield is the retired Chairman of Ozark Trust and Investment Corporation and its subsidiary company, Trust Company of the Ozarks. His career spanned over 40 years, primarily in the banking and financial services industry.

The Simmons First Foundation was established in 2014 to help give back to the communities that have been so vital to our continuing growth and success. Former Simmons CEO Tommy May leads the foundation and stewards its mission to improve the lives of children through programs that enhance education and healthcare. Additionally, the foundation has established an endowment to support environmental & conservation efforts.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

