MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the latest Shelby County financial center located at 510 Tillman St. Simmons Bank operates five full-service branches throughout Memphis. Simmons Bank operates 11 full-service branches in the Memphis metropolitan statistical area and ranks as the 9th largest bank in the state of Tennessee based on deposit market share.

"Investing in the communities we serve is engrained in our DNA and we are grateful to have the opportunity to open a new financial center to continue to meet the financial needs of our customers in Memphis," said Maurice Butler, community regional executive for Simmons Bank. "In addition to added convenience, the facility will also enable us to provide broader access to the products and services our customers' desire to meet their evolving financial needs."

The 2,133-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with ATM with deposit capabilities. Associates onsite will serve customers financial needs including personal, commercial, mortgage lending as well as wealth management services.

Dan Walker served as the contractor and The Crump Firm was the architectural firm of record.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

