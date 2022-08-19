Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simmons First National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:37 2022-08-19 am EDT
25.01 USD   -2.38%
11:01aSimmons Bank Names Veteran Banker to Lead the Delivery of its Community Reinvestment Act Plan
PR
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : 2Q22 Fact Sheet
PU
08/05SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons Bank Names Veteran Banker to Lead the Delivery of its Community Reinvestment Act Plan

08/19/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-   Maurice Butler brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to the position

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today the addition of veteran banker Maurice Butler as SVP, director of community Development.  Butler will oversee the delivery of the bank's CRA plan that encompasses community affairs and the development of financial products and solutions designed to support the needs of low-and moderate-income communities. In addition, Butler will oversee the bank's Community Affairs Officers, a team focused on aiding underserved and emerging communities across the bank's six-state footprint. In this role, Butler will also work closely with Martie North, Simmons' SVP, Community Impact and CRA Strategy.

"Maurice has a wealth of experience in the banking industry," said Joe DiNicolantonio, EVP head of consumer and business banking. "His connections to the region, paired with his track record, make him an exciting addition to the Simmons' team. We look forward to Maurice taking the lead and connecting communities to the products and services offered by Simmons Bank."

With nearly 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Butler most recently served as the SVP, market manager of West Tennessee for a regional bank in Tennessee. Butler received a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is a graduate of the Consumer Banking Association Executive Bank School at Furman University in South Carolina. He also completed the Management Development Program for Executive Education at Georgia State University.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and was recently named to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-bank-names-veteran-banker-to-lead-the-delivery-of-its-community-reinvestment-act-plan-301609251.html

SOURCE Simmons Bank


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
11:01aSimmons Bank Names Veteran Banker to Lead the Delivery of its Community Reinvestment Ac..
PR
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : 2Q22 Fact Sheet
PU
08/05SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/03INSIDER SELL : Simmons First National
MT
08/02Little Rock Touchdown Club Reveals 2022 Lineup
PR
07/29INSIDER SELL : Simmons First National
MT
07/21SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
07/21TRANSCRIPT : Simmons First National Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/21SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21Simmons First National Posts Lower Q2 Adjusted Earnings While Revenue Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations