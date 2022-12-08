Advanced search
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:10 2022-12-08 am EST
21.29 USD   +0.05%
Simmons Bank and City of Stillwater in Advanced Negotiations for $1.5 Million Donation to Support Block 34

12/08/2022 | 10:01am EST
Initiative designed to revitalize vacant city block into an inclusive and sustainable public space

STILLWATER, Okla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today that it is in advanced negotiations with the City of Stillwater regarding a donation to support Block 34, an initiative designed to revitalize a vacant city block into an inclusive and sustainable public space that reflects the cultural heart and soul of the community. Based on preliminary discussions, the donation is expected to total approximately $1.5 million, subject to the execution of a mutually acceptable definitive agreement.

"Being a strong business partner and investing in the communities where we live and work is ingrained in our DNA at Simmons Bank," said Kevin Fowler, regional community president for Simmons Bank. "As a company that prides itself on being a community bank, we recognize that the Block 34 project provides an opportunity for continued economic development and transformation in downtown Stillwater, while serving as a gathering spot for the community to enjoy social, cultural and educational events."

At the heart of the goals that the Block 34 Task Force has developed for Block 34, is the creation of a strong sense of place, often described as a "living room," that instills a sense of pride for all citizens, fosters sustainability and connects the cultural dots in the downtown area while providing a link between Main Street and Duck Street. Design plans for Block 34 include an event space that includes a large central lawn, an event pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater and a plaza with landscaping, water feature, public art, benches, bermed lawn seating, space for food trucks and other vendors, shade structures and public restrooms.

If finalized, the donation to the City of Stillwater would follow Simmons Bank's "game changing" support for female student-athletes with a multi-university sponsorship of women's athletics announced in December 2021, whereby Simmons Bank serves as the presenting sponsor of women's athletics at Oklahoma State University. Simmons Bank entered the Stillwater market through its acquisition of Bank SNB in 2017.

About Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-bank-and-city-of-stillwater-in-advanced-negotiations-for-1-5-million-donation-to-support-block-34--301698376.html

SOURCE Simmons Bank


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations