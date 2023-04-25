Simmons First National : 1Q23 Earnings Call Webcast Transcript

APRIL 25, 2023 / 2:00PM, SFNC.OQ - Q1 2023 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call

market, and that's what we're doing today is sharing that. And as Jay said, our early retirement program, we've done multiple times over the years. It was well received by some of our associates, and it exceeded our expectation, and we'll be able to absorb that within the system pretty well.

Brady Matthew Gailey - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

All right. And then the margin has been expanding quite nicely over the last year or so, but it did take a step back in the first quarter, which the industry has seen as a whole. But the thoughts on where the net interest margin trends for the rest of the year?

James M. Brogdon - Simmons First National Corporation - President & CFO

So again, Brady, I'll take a first shot at this. I want to remind you, I think the most important thing to remember is the baseline here. Last quarter, we sort of back-end loaded some moves on the funding side. So I talked about that in the last call. So we expected sort of the full quarter impact of that this quarter. I think that, sort of coupled with the continued migration within the portfolio itself, is really kind of the main contributing factors to where we see the margin compressing in the quarter. I don't expect that level of compression to sort of continue because, again, we had that back-end loaded. If you look at Q4 to Q1, a lot of that Q4 was back-end loaded so you shouldn't see that kind of dynamic from Q1 to Q2. But I do expect there'll continue to be some migration within the portfolio, like what we're seeing. So that will be the ongoing headwind on the expense side.

But, on the asset side, we'll continue to have a lot of good repricing dynamics there as well. So I think, near term, next quarter or two, margins should be much more stable than what you saw in Q4 to Q1. And then just a reminder that in the fourth quarter of this year, when we look toward the back half of the year, look at the cash flows we expect overall across all of our portfolios and the repricing of those cash flows and then the interest rate swap that kicks in, in late September, and we'll have all of that in the fourth quarter, I think all those fundamentals kind of continue to be in place for us as we look out toward the horizon here.

Brady Matthew Gailey - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

All right. And then just the last one for me. I know a lot has changed from when you all gave guidance 90 days ago, but you guided to mid-single-digit loan growth, you did a little better than that in Q1. How are you thinking about loan growth from here on now?

Matthew Steven Reddin - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer of Simmons Bank

Brady, it's Matt. I would say that's still in line. I think we said in our last quarter that it's going to be a front-end loaded loan growth for 2023 based on those unfunded commercial construction fundings. And when you look at our investor deck and look at Page 21, that really illustrates that. But then at the same time, I'd point you to our pipeline, as of this deck, it was right at $1 billion, and even since that point has come down even more so. So I think it's trending that direction right now on the loan growth side.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Feaster with Raymond James.

David Pipkin Feaster - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst

Maybe just following up on that last question, could you just maybe give us some detail on how demand is trending? Just where -- from a geographic and segment perspective, where are you still seeing good risk-adjusted returns? And it's nice to see the pipeline yields improve. I'm just curious where new loan yields at today? So just any other detail into the loan growth and the pipelines and all that.

