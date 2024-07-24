July 24, 2024 Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2024 results: Overall, we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as key profitability metrics - net income, total revenue and pre-provision net revenue - all showed positive progression on a linked quarter basis. Total loans increased 4 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis, while our focus on maintaining prudent pricing discipline resulted in a 15 basis point increase in the yield on our loan portfolio from the first quarter. At the same time, the pace of increase in deposit costs slowed, rising just 4 basis points compared to first quarter levels, and noninterest bearing deposit migration also eased. As a result, our net interest margin rose 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Credit quality trends in the quarter were also positive, with nonperforming loans and past due loans decreasing from first quarter levels. While we continue to operate against a backdrop of uncertainty concerning slower economic growth and the timing of lower interest rates, we are comforted by our strong capital and liquidity positions. And given the liability sensitivity of our balance sheet, we believe we are well-positioned for profitable growth in a lower interest rate environment. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 BALANCE SHEET (in millions) Total loans $17,192 $17,002 $16,834 Total investment securities 6,571 6,735 7,337 Total deposits 21,841 22,353 22,489 Total assets 27,369 27,372 27,959 Total shareholders' equity 3,459 3,439 3,356 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.19% 0.19% 0.04% Nonperforming loan ratio 0.60 0.63 0.43 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 0.41 0.28 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.34 1.34 1.25 Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 223 212 292 PERFORMANCE MEASURES (in millions) Total revenue $197.2 $195.1 $208.2 Adjusted total revenue1 197.2 195.1 208.6 Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 57.9 55.2 68.5 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 59.4 57.2 72.6 Provision for credit losses 11.1 10.2 0.1 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.46 Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.33 0.32 0.48 Book value 27.56 27.42 26.59 Tangible book value1 16.20 16.02 15.17 CAPITAL RATIOS Equity to assets (EA ratio) 12.64% 12.56% 12.00% Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 7.84 7.75 7.22 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.00 11.95 11.92 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.17 14.43 14.17 LIQUIDITY ($ in millions) Loan to deposit ratio 78.72% 76.06% 74.85% Borrowed funds to total liabilities 7.38 5.42 7.49 Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD) $ 4,408 $ 4,643 $ 4,802 Additional liquidity sources 11,120 11,457 11,096 Coverage ratio of UCD 2.5x 2.5x 2.3x 2Q24 Highlights Comparisons reflect 2Q24 vs 1Q24 Net income of $40.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.32

Adjusted earnings 1 of $41.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.33

of $41.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.33 Total revenue of $197.2 million. PPNR 1 of $57.9 million; Adjusted PPNR 1 of $59.4 million

of $57.9 million; Adjusted PPNR of $59.4 million Net interest margin at 2.69%, up 3 bps

Pace of increase in deposit costs slowed significantly (4 bps) and noninterest bearing migration eased

Positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and decline in noninterest expense

Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $3.0 million

charge-offs in the quarter by $3.0 million NCO ratio 19 bps in 2Q24; 16 bps of NCO ratio associated with run-off portfolio

run-off portfolio ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPL coverage ratio at 223%

EA ratio 12.64%; TCE ratio 1 up 9 bps to 7.84%

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $58.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.46 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $41.9 million, compared to $40.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $61.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.33, compared to $0.32 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.48 for the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded $0.3 million of noninterest expense related to an FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund. This expense was in addition to the $1.6 million and $10.5 million FDIC special assessment we recorded in the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of certain other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release. Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS $ in millions, except per share data 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Net income $ 40.8 $ 38.9 $ 58.3 FDIC special assessment 0.3 1.6 - Branch right sizing, net 0.5 0.2 0.1 Early retirement program 0.1 0.2 3.6 Termination of vendor and software services 0.6 - - Loss on sale of AFS investment securities - - 0.4 Total pre-tax impact 1.5 2.0 4.1 Tax effect2 (0.4) (0.5) (1.0) Total impact on earnings 1.1 1.5 3.1 Adjusted earnings1 $ 41.9 $ 40.4 $ 61.4 Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.46 FDIC special assessment - 0.01 - Branch right sizing, net - - - Early retirement program - - 0.03 Termination of vendor and software contracts 0.01 - - Loss on sale of AFS investment securities - - - Total pre-tax impact 0.01 0.01 0.03 Tax effect2 - - (0.01) Total impact on earnings 0.01 0.01 0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.48 Net Interest Income Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $153.9 million, compared to $151.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $163.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $329.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $322.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $297.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in loan production coupled with the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $175.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $4.5 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 6.39 percent, up 15 basis points from 6.24 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and up 50 basis points from 5.89 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, compared to 2.75 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.96 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.69 percent, compared to 2.66 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.76 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

Select Yield/Rates 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.39% 6.24% 6.20% 6.08% 5.89% Investment securities yield (FTE)2 3.68 3.76 3.67 3.08 2.91 Cost of interest bearing deposits 3.53 3.48 3.31 3.06 2.57 Cost of deposits 2.79 2.75 2.58 2.37 1.96 Cost of borrowed funds 5.84 5.85 5.79 5.60 5.31 Net interest spread (FTE)2 1.92 1.89 1.93 1.87 2.10 Net interest margin (FTE)2 2.69 2.66 2.68 2.61 2.76 Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.3 million, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income and adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fees and service charges on deposit accounts, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income. Noninterest Income $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.3 $ 12.0 $ 12.8 $ 12.4 $ 12.9 Wealth management fees 8.3 7.5 7.7 7.7 7.4 Debit and credit card fees 8.2 8.2 7.8 7.7 8.0 Mortgage lending income 2.0 2.3 1.6 2.2 2.4 Other service charges and fees 2.4 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 Bank owned life insurance 3.9 3.8 3.1 3.1 2.6 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - (20.2) - (0.4) Other income 6.4 7.2 6.9 7.4 9.8 Total noninterest income $ 43.3 $ 43.2 $ 22.0 $ 42.8 $ 45.0 Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 43.3 $ 43.2 $ 42.2 $ 42.8 $ 45.4 Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $139.4 million, compared to $139.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $139.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter and first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense included an FDIC special assessment of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. Collectively, these items totaled $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, $137.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest Expense $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Salaries and employee benefits $ 70.7 $ 72.7 $ 67.0 $ 67.4 $ 74.7 Occupancy expense, net 11.9 12.3 11.7 12.0 11.4 Furniture and equipment 5.6 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.1 Deposit insurance 5.4 5.5 4.7 4.7 5.2 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 FDIC special assessment 0.3 1.6 10.5 - - Other operating expenses 45.4 42.5 48.6 42.6 42.9 Total noninterest expense $ 139.4 $ 139.9 $148.1 $132.0 $139.7 Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 70.6 $ 72.4 $ 66.0 $ 65.8 $ 71.1 Adjusted other operating expenses1 44.3 42.4 44.9 42.1 43.0

Adjusted noninterest expense1 137.8 137.9 132.7 129.9 136.0 Efficiency ratio 68.38% 69.41% 80.46% 65.11% 65.18% Adjusted efficiency ratio1 65.68 66.42 62.91 61.94 61.29 Full-time equivalent employees 2,961 2,989 3,007 3,005 3,066 Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $17.2 billion, up $359 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $191 million or 1 percent, reflecting continued focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and prudent underwriting standards given market uncertainty regarding near-term economic activity and conditions. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $3.8 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The commercial loan pipeline ended the second quarter of 2024 at $1.0 billion, relatively unchanged from levels at the end of the first quarter 2024. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 8.68 percent, up 30 basis points from the end of the first quarter of 2024. Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Total loans $17,192 $17,002 $16,846 $16,772 $16,834 Unfunded loan commitments 3,746 3,875 3,880 4,049 4,443 Deposits Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $21.8 billion, compared to $22.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to activity related to public funds deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, relatively unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels as deposit migration eased in the second quarter. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, compared to 76 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 75 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Deposits $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,624 $ 4,698 $ 4,801 $ 4,991 $ 5,265 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,092 10,316 10,277 9,875 10,203 Time deposits 4,185 4,314 4,266 4,103 3,784 Brokered deposits 2,940 3,025 2,901 3,262 3,237 Total deposits $ 21,841 $ 22,353 $ 22,245 $ 22,231 $ 22,489 Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 21% 21% 22% 22% 23% Total loans to total deposits 79 76 76 75 75 Asset Quality Provision for credit losses totaled $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $230.4 million, compared to $227.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $210.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected continued normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from 1.25 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were 19 basis points, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from the 4 basis points recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024 included $6.7 million of charge-offs related to the previously identified run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 16 basis points of total net charge-offs recorded during the second quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $103.4 million, compared to $107.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $72.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the run-off portfolio, which included a $5 million charge-off on a single, previously identified nonperforming asset-based lending credit. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2024 at 223 percent, compared to 212 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 292 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.39 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.41 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Asset Quality $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34% 1.34% 1.34% 1.30% 1.25% Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 223 212 267 267 292 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.60 0.63 0.50 0.49 0.43 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.19 0.19 0.11 0.28 0.04 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.19 0.19 0.12 0.12 0.04 Total nonperforming loans $103.4 $107.3 $84.5 $81.9 $72.0 Total other nonperforming assets 3.4 5.0 5.8 5.2 4.9 Total nonperforming assets $106.8 $112.3 $90.3 $87.1 $76.9 Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $36.9 Capital Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $19.7 million, primarily as a result of a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $27.56, compared to $27.42 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $26.59 at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $16.20, compared to $16.02 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024, was 12.6 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 12.0 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.8 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 7.2 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines. Select Capital Ratios 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.6% 12.6% 12.5% 11.9% 12.0% Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.8 7.8 7.7 7.1 7.2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.0 12.0 12.1 12.0 11.9 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.2 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.0 12.0 12.1 12.0 11.9 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.2 14.4 14.4 14.3 14.2 Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024. Simmons has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years, and 2024 represents the 13th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 26 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of July 1,

2024, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 370 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction. During the second quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of June 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 320,021 $ 380,324 $ 345,258 $ 181,822 $ 181,268 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 254,312 222,979 268,834 423,826 564,644 Cash and cash equivalents 574,333 603,303 614,092 605,648 745,912 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100 100 100 100 545 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,685,450 3,707,258 3,726,288 3,742,292 3,756,754 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,885,904 3,027,558 3,152,153 3,358,421 3,579,758 Mortgage loans held for sale 13,053 11,899 9,373 11,690 10,342 Loans: Loans 17,192,437 17,001,760 16,845,670 16,771,888 16,833,653 Allowance for credit losses on loans (230,389) (227,367) (225,231) (218,547) (209,966) Net loans 16,962,048 16,774,393 16,620,439 16,553,341 16,623,687 Premises and equipment 581,893 576,466 570,678 567,167 562,025 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 2,209 3,511 4,073 3,809 3,909 Interest receivable 126,625 122,781 122,430 110,361 103,431 Bank owned life insurance 505,023 503,348 500,559 497,465 494,370 Goodwill 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 Other intangible assets 104,943 108,795 112,645 116,660 120,758 Other assets 606,692 611,964 592,045 676,572 636,833 Total assets $ 27,369,072 $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,624,186 $ 4,697,539 $ 4,800,880 $ 4,991,034 $ 5,264,962 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 10,925,179 11,071,762 10,997,425 10,571,807 10,866,078 Time deposits 6,291,518 6,583,703 6,446,673 6,668,370 6,357,682 Total deposits 21,840,883 22,353,004 22,244,978 22,231,211 22,488,722 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 52,705 58,760 67,969 74,482 102,586 Other borrowings 1,346,378 871,874 972,366 1,347,855 1,373,339 Subordinated notes and debentures 366,217 366,179 366,141 366,103 366,065 Accrued interest and other liabilities 304,020 283,232 267,732 259,119 272,085 Total liabilities 23,910,203 23,933,049 23,919,186 24,278,770 24,602,797 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,255 1,254 1,252 1,251 1,262 Surplus 2,506,469 2,503,673 2,499,930 2,497,874 2,516,398 Undivided profits 1,356,626 1,342,215 1,329,681 1,330,810 1,308,654 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (405,481) (408,016) (404,375) (544,380) (469,988) Total stockholders' equity 3,458,869 3,439,126 3,426,488 3,285,555 3,356,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,369,072 $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 Page 1

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans (including fees) $ 270,937 $ 261,490 $ 261,505 $ 255,901 $ 244,292 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,964 3,010 3,115 3,569 4,023 Investment securities 55,050 58,001 58,755 50,638 48,751 Mortgage loans held for sale 194 148 143 178 154 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 329,145 322,649 323,518 310,286 297,220 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 73,946 73,241 72,458 68,062 53,879 Other deposits 79,087 78,692 71,412 65,095 54,485 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 156 189 232 277 318 Other borrowings 15,025 11,649 16,607 16,450 18,612 Subordinated notes and debentures 7,026 6,972 7,181 6,969 6,696 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 175,240 170,743 167,890 156,853 133,990 NET INTEREST INCOME 153,905 151,906 155,628 153,433 163,230 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Provision for credit losses on loans 11,099 10,206 11,225 20,222 5,061 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - - (11,300) (5,000) Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS - - (1,196) (1,200) (1,326) Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM - - - - 1,326 TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,099 10,206 10,029 7,722 61 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 142,806 141,700 145,599 145,711 163,169 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 12,252 11,955 12,782 12,429 12,882 Debit and credit card fees 8,162 8,246 7,822 7,712 7,986 Wealth management fees 8,274 7,478 7,679 7,719 7,440 Mortgage lending income 1,973 2,320 1,603 2,157 2,403 Bank owned life insurance income 3,876 3,814 3,094 3,095 2,555 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,352 2,199 2,346 2,232 2,262 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - (20,218) - (391) Other income 6,410 7,172 6,866 7,433 9,843 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 43,299 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 70,716 72,653 66,982 67,374 74,723 Occupancy expense, net 11,864 12,258 11,733 12,020 11,410 Furniture and equipment expense 5,623 5,141 5,445 5,117 5,128 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 117 179 189 228 289 Deposit insurance 5,682 7,135 15,220 4,672 5,201 Merger-related costs - - - 5 19 Other operating expenses 45,352 42,513 48,570 42,582 42,926 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 139,354 139,879 148,139 131,998 139,696 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 46,751 45,005 19,434 56,490 68,453 Provision for income taxes 5,988 6,134 (4,473) 9,243 10,139 NET INCOME $ 40,763 $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.46 Page 2