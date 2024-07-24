July 24, 2024

Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2024 results:

Overall, we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as key profitability metrics - net income, total revenue and pre-provision net revenue - all showed positive progression on a linked quarter basis.

Total loans increased 4 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis, while our focus on maintaining prudent pricing discipline resulted in a 15 basis point increase in the yield on our loan portfolio from the first quarter. At the same time, the pace of increase in deposit costs slowed, rising just 4 basis points compared to first quarter levels, and noninterest bearing deposit migration also eased. As a result, our net interest margin rose 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Credit quality trends in the quarter were also positive, with nonperforming loans and past due loans decreasing from first quarter levels. While we continue to operate against a backdrop of uncertainty concerning slower economic growth and the timing of lower interest rates, we are comforted by our strong capital and liquidity positions. And given the liability sensitivity of our balance sheet, we believe we are well-positioned for profitable growth in a lower interest rate environment.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

BALANCE SHEET (in millions)

Total loans

$17,192

$17,002

$16,834

Total investment securities

6,571

6,735

7,337

Total deposits

21,841

22,353

22,489

Total assets

27,369

27,372

27,959

Total shareholders' equity

3,459

3,439

3,356

ASSET QUALITY

Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.19%

0.19%

0.04%

Nonperforming loan ratio

0.60

0.63

0.43

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39

0.41

0.28

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.34

1.34

1.25

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

223

212

292

PERFORMANCE MEASURES (in millions)

Total revenue

$197.2

$195.1

$208.2

Adjusted total revenue1

197.2

195.1

208.6

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

57.9

55.2

68.5

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

59.4

57.2

72.6

Provision for credit losses

11.1

10.2

0.1

PER SHARE DATA

Diluted earnings

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.46

Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.33

0.32

0.48

Book value

27.56

27.42

26.59

Tangible book value1

16.20

16.02

15.17

CAPITAL RATIOS

Equity to assets (EA ratio)

12.64%

12.56%

12.00%

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

7.84

7.75

7.22

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.00

11.95

11.92

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.17

14.43

14.17

LIQUIDITY ($ in millions)

Loan to deposit ratio

78.72%

76.06%

74.85%

Borrowed funds to total liabilities

7.38

5.42

7.49

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)

$

4,408

$

4,643

$

4,802

Additional liquidity sources

11,120

11,457

11,096

Coverage ratio of UCD

2.5x

2.5x

2.3x

2Q24 Highlights

Comparisons reflect 2Q24 vs 1Q24

  • Net income of $40.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.32
  • Adjusted earnings1 of $41.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.33
  • Total revenue of $197.2 million. PPNR1 of $57.9 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $59.4 million
  • Net interest margin at 2.69%, up 3 bps
  • Pace of increase in deposit costs slowed significantly (4 bps) and noninterest bearing migration eased
  • Positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and decline in noninterest expense
  • Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $3.0 million
  • NCO ratio 19 bps in 2Q24; 16 bps of NCO ratio associated with run-off portfolio
  • ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPL coverage ratio at 223%
  • EA ratio 12.64%; TCE ratio1 up 9 bps to 7.84%

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $58.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.46 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $41.9 million, compared to $40.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $61.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.33, compared to $0.32 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.48 for the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded $0.3 million of noninterest expense related to an FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund. This expense was in addition to the $1.6 million and $10.5 million FDIC special assessment we recorded in the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of certain other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Net income

$ 40.8

$ 38.9

$ 58.3

FDIC special assessment

0.3

1.6

-

Branch right sizing, net

0.5

0.2

0.1

Early retirement program

0.1

0.2

3.6

Termination of vendor and software services

0.6

-

-

Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

-

-

0.4

Total pre-tax impact

1.5

2.0

4.1

Tax effect2

(0.4)

(0.5)

(1.0)

Total impact on earnings

1.1

1.5

3.1

Adjusted earnings1

$ 41.9

$ 40.4

$ 61.4

Diluted EPS

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.46

FDIC special assessment

-

0.01

-

Branch right sizing, net

-

-

-

Early retirement program

-

-

0.03

Termination of vendor and software contracts

0.01

-

-

Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

-

-

-

Total pre-tax impact

0.01

0.01

0.03

Tax effect2

-

-

(0.01)

Total impact on earnings

0.01

0.01

0.02

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.33

$ 0.32

$ 0.48

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $153.9 million, compared to $151.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $163.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $329.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $322.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $297.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in loan production coupled with the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $175.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $4.5 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 6.39 percent, up 15 basis points from 6.24 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and up 50 basis points from 5.89 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, compared to 2.75 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.96 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.69 percent, compared to 2.66 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.76 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

Select Yield/Rates

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.39%

6.24%

6.20%

6.08%

5.89%

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

3.68

3.76

3.67

3.08

2.91

Cost of interest bearing deposits

3.53

3.48

3.31

3.06

2.57

Cost of deposits

2.79

2.75

2.58

2.37

1.96

Cost of borrowed funds

5.84

5.85

5.79

5.60

5.31

Net interest spread (FTE)2

1.92

1.89

1.93

1.87

2.10

Net interest margin (FTE)2

2.69

2.66

2.68

2.61

2.76

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.3 million, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income and adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fees and service charges on deposit accounts, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.3

$ 12.0

$ 12.8

$ 12.4

$ 12.9

Wealth management fees

8.3

7.5

7.7

7.7

7.4

Debit and credit card fees

8.2

8.2

7.8

7.7

8.0

Mortgage lending income

2.0

2.3

1.6

2.2

2.4

Other service charges and fees

2.4

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

Bank owned life insurance

3.9

3.8

3.1

3.1

2.6

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(20.2)

-

(0.4)

Other income

6.4

7.2

6.9

7.4

9.8

Total noninterest income

$ 43.3

$ 43.2

$ 22.0

$ 42.8

$ 45.0

Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 43.3

$ 43.2

$ 42.2

$ 42.8

$ 45.4

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $139.4 million, compared to $139.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $139.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter and first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense included an FDIC special assessment of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. Collectively, these items totaled $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, $137.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Salaries and employee benefits

$

70.7

$

72.7

$

67.0

$ 67.4

$

74.7

Occupancy expense, net

11.9

12.3

11.7

12.0

11.4

Furniture and equipment

5.6

5.1

5.4

5.1

5.1

Deposit insurance

5.4

5.5

4.7

4.7

5.2

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

FDIC special assessment

0.3

1.6

10.5

-

-

Other operating expenses

45.4

42.5

48.6

42.6

42.9

Total noninterest expense

$

139.4

$

139.9

$148.1

$132.0

$139.7

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$

70.6

$

72.4

$

66.0

$ 65.8

$

71.1

Adjusted other operating expenses1

44.3

42.4

44.9

42.1

43.0

Adjusted noninterest expense1

137.8

137.9

132.7

129.9

136.0

Efficiency ratio

68.38%

69.41%

80.46%

65.11%

65.18%

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

65.68

66.42

62.91

61.94

61.29

Full-time equivalent employees

2,961

2,989

3,007

3,005

3,066

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $17.2 billion, up $359 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $191 million or 1 percent, reflecting continued focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and prudent underwriting standards given market uncertainty regarding near-term economic activity and conditions. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $3.8 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The commercial loan pipeline ended the second quarter of 2024 at $1.0 billion, relatively unchanged from levels at the end of the first quarter 2024. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 8.68 percent, up 30 basis points from the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Total loans

$17,192

$17,002

$16,846

$16,772

$16,834

Unfunded loan commitments

3,746

3,875

3,880

4,049

4,443

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $21.8 billion, compared to $22.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to activity related to public funds deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, relatively unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels as deposit migration eased in the second quarter. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, compared to 76 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 75 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Deposits

$ in millions

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

4,624

$

4,698

$

4,801

$

4,991

$

5,265

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,092

10,316

10,277

9,875

10,203

Time deposits

4,185

4,314

4,266

4,103

3,784

Brokered deposits

2,940

3,025

2,901

3,262

3,237

Total deposits

$

21,841

$

22,353

$

22,245

$

22,231

$

22,489

Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21%

21%

22%

22%

23%

Total loans to total deposits

79

76

76

75

75

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $230.4 million, compared to $227.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $210.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected continued normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from 1.25 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were 19 basis points, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from the 4 basis points recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024 included $6.7 million of charge-offs related to the previously identified run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 16 basis points of total net charge-offs recorded during the second quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $103.4 million, compared to $107.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $72.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the run-off portfolio, which included a $5 million charge-off on a single, previously identified nonperforming asset-based lending credit. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2024 at 223 percent, compared to 212 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 292 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.39 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.41 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total

loans

1.34%

1.34%

1.34%

1.30%

1.25%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to

nonperforming loans

223

212

267

267

292

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.60

0.63

0.50

0.49

0.43

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.19

0.19

0.11

0.28

0.04

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.19

0.19

0.12

0.12

0.04

Total nonperforming loans

$103.4

$107.3

$84.5

$81.9

$72.0

Total other nonperforming assets

3.4

5.0

5.8

5.2

4.9

Total nonperforming assets

$106.8

$112.3

$90.3

$87.1

$76.9

Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$36.9

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $19.7 million, primarily as a result of a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $27.56, compared to $27.42 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $26.59 at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $16.20, compared to $16.02 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024, was 12.6 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 12.0 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.8 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 7.2 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.6%

12.6%

12.5%

11.9%

12.0%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

7.8

7.8

7.7

7.1

7.2

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.0

12.0

12.1

12.0

11.9

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.5

9.4

9.4

9.3

9.2

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.0

12.0

12.1

12.0

11.9

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.2

14.4

14.4

14.3

14.2

Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024. Simmons has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years, and 2024 represents the 13th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 26 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of July 1,

2024, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 370 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction.

During the second quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of June 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

  Non-GAAPmeasurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
  FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10190204. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-StateBanks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax,pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures

that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward- looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Ed Bilek, EVP, Director of Investor and Media Relations ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com or 205.612.3378 (cell)

Simmons First National Corporation

SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$

320,021

$

380,324

$

345,258

$

181,822

$

181,268

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

254,312

222,979

268,834

423,826

564,644

Cash and cash equivalents

574,333

603,303

614,092

605,648

745,912

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

100

100

545

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292

3,756,754

Investment securities - available-for-sale

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421

3,579,758

Mortgage loans held for sale

13,053

11,899

9,373

11,690

10,342

Loans:

Loans

17,192,437

17,001,760

16,845,670

16,771,888

16,833,653

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(230,389)

(227,367)

(225,231)

(218,547)

(209,966)

Net loans

16,962,048

16,774,393

16,620,439

16,553,341

16,623,687

Premises and equipment

581,893

576,466

570,678

567,167

562,025

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

2,209

3,511

4,073

3,809

3,909

Interest receivable

126,625

122,781

122,430

110,361

103,431

Bank owned life insurance

505,023

503,348

500,559

497,465

494,370

Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

Other intangible assets

104,943

108,795

112,645

116,660

120,758

Other assets

606,692

611,964

592,045

676,572

636,833

Total assets

$

27,369,072

$

27,372,175

$

27,345,674

$

27,564,325

$

27,959,123

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$

4,624,186

$

4,697,539

$

4,800,880

$

4,991,034

$

5,264,962

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

10,925,179

11,071,762

10,997,425

10,571,807

10,866,078

Time deposits

6,291,518

6,583,703

6,446,673

6,668,370

6,357,682

Total deposits

21,840,883

22,353,004

22,244,978

22,231,211

22,488,722

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase

52,705

58,760

67,969

74,482

102,586

Other borrowings

1,346,378

871,874

972,366

1,347,855

1,373,339

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103

366,065

Accrued interest and other liabilities

304,020

283,232

267,732

259,119

272,085

Total liabilities

23,910,203

23,933,049

23,919,186

24,278,770

24,602,797

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

1,255

1,254

1,252

1,251

1,262

Surplus

2,506,469

2,503,673

2,499,930

2,497,874

2,516,398

Undivided profits

1,356,626

1,342,215

1,329,681

1,330,810

1,308,654

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(405,481)

(408,016)

(404,375)

(544,380)

(469,988)

Total stockholders' equity

3,458,869

3,439,126

3,426,488

3,285,555

3,356,326

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

27,369,072

$

27,372,175

$

27,345,674

$

27,564,325

$

27,959,123

Simmons First National Corporation

SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands, except per share data)

INTEREST INCOME

Loans (including fees)

$

270,937

$

261,490

$

261,505

$

255,901

$

244,292

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,964

3,010

3,115

3,569

4,023

Investment securities

55,050

58,001

58,755

50,638

48,751

Mortgage loans held for sale

194

148

143

178

154

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

329,145

322,649

323,518

310,286

297,220

INTEREST EXPENSE

Time deposits

73,946

73,241

72,458

68,062

53,879

Other deposits

79,087

78,692

71,412

65,095

54,485

Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under agreements to repurchase

156

189

232

277

318

Other borrowings

15,025

11,649

16,607

16,450

18,612

Subordinated notes and debentures

7,026

6,972

7,181

6,969

6,696

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

175,240

170,743

167,890

156,853

133,990

NET INTEREST INCOME

153,905

151,906

155,628

153,433

163,230

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses on loans

11,099

10,206

11,225

20,222

5,061

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

-

-

(11,300)

(5,000)

Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS

-

-

(1,196)

(1,200)

(1,326)

Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-

-

-

-

1,326

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

11,099

10,206

10,029

7,722

61

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR CREDIT LOSSES

142,806

141,700

145,599

145,711

163,169

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposit accounts

12,252

11,955

12,782

12,429

12,882

Debit and credit card fees

8,162

8,246

7,822

7,712

7,986

Wealth management fees

8,274

7,478

7,679

7,719

7,440

Mortgage lending income

1,973

2,320

1,603

2,157

2,403

Bank owned life insurance income

3,876

3,814

3,094

3,095

2,555

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

2,352

2,199

2,346

2,232

2,262

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(20,218)

-

(391)

Other income

6,410

7,172

6,866

7,433

9,843

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

44,980

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

70,716

72,653

66,982

67,374

74,723

Occupancy expense, net

11,864

12,258

11,733

12,020

11,410

Furniture and equipment expense

5,623

5,141

5,445

5,117

5,128

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

117

179

189

228

289

Deposit insurance

5,682

7,135

15,220

4,672

5,201

Merger-related costs

-

-

-

5

19

Other operating expenses

45,352

42,513

48,570

42,582

42,926

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

139,354

139,879

148,139

131,998

139,696

NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

46,751

45,005

19,434

56,490

68,453

Provision for income taxes

5,988

6,134

(4,473)

9,243

10,139

NET INCOME

$

40,763

$

38,871

$

23,907

$

47,247

$

58,314

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.19

$

0.38

$

0.46

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.19

$

0.37

$

0.46

Simmons First National Corporation

SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)

Tier 1 capital

Stockholders' equity

$

3,458,869

$

3,439,126

$

3,426,488

$

3,285,555

$

3,356,326

CECL transition provision (1)

30,873

30,873

61,746

61,746

61,746

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,391,969)

(1,394,672)

(1,398,810)

(1,402,682)

(1,406,500)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

405,481

408,016

404,375

544,380

469,988

Total Tier 1 capital

2,503,254

2,483,343

2,493,799

2,488,999

2,481,560

Tier 2 capital

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103

366,065

Subordinated debt phase out

(132,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

reserve for unfunded commitments

217,684

214,660

170,977

165,490

169,409

Total Tier 2 capital

451,901

514,839

471,118

465,593

469,474

Total risk-based capital

$

2,955,155

$

2,998,182

$

2,964,917

$

2,954,592

$

2,951,034

Risk weighted assets

$

20,856,194

$

20,782,094

$

20,599,238

$

20,703,669

$

20,821,075

Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$

26,371,545

$

26,312,873

$

26,552,988

$

26,733,658

$

26,896,289

Ratios at end of quarter

Equity to assets

12.64%

12.56%

12.53%

11.92%

12.00%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

7.84%

7.75%

7.69%

7.07%

7.22%

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

12.00%

11.95%

12.11%

12.02%

11.92%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.49%

9.44%

9.39%

9.31%

9.23%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.00%

11.95%

12.11%

12.02%

11.92%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.17%

14.43%

14.39%

14.27%

14.17%

  1. The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
  2. Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

