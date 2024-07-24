July 24, 2024
Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2024 results:
Overall, we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as key profitability metrics - net income, total revenue and pre-provision net revenue - all showed positive progression on a linked quarter basis.
Total loans increased 4 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis, while our focus on maintaining prudent pricing discipline resulted in a 15 basis point increase in the yield on our loan portfolio from the first quarter. At the same time, the pace of increase in deposit costs slowed, rising just 4 basis points compared to first quarter levels, and noninterest bearing deposit migration also eased. As a result, our net interest margin rose 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
Credit quality trends in the quarter were also positive, with nonperforming loans and past due loans decreasing from first quarter levels. While we continue to operate against a backdrop of uncertainty concerning slower economic growth and the timing of lower interest rates, we are comforted by our strong capital and liquidity positions. And given the liability sensitivity of our balance sheet, we believe we are well-positioned for profitable growth in a lower interest rate environment.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
BALANCE SHEET (in millions)
Total loans
$17,192
$17,002
$16,834
Total investment securities
6,571
6,735
7,337
Total deposits
21,841
22,353
22,489
Total assets
27,369
27,372
27,959
Total shareholders' equity
3,459
3,439
3,356
ASSET QUALITY
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
0.19%
0.19%
0.04%
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.60
0.63
0.43
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39
0.41
0.28
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.34
1.34
1.25
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
223
212
292
PERFORMANCE MEASURES (in millions)
Total revenue
$197.2
$195.1
$208.2
Adjusted total revenue1
197.2
195.1
208.6
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
57.9
55.2
68.5
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
59.4
57.2
72.6
Provision for credit losses
11.1
10.2
0.1
PER SHARE DATA
Diluted earnings
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.46
Adjusted diluted earnings1
0.33
0.32
0.48
Book value
27.56
27.42
26.59
Tangible book value1
16.20
16.02
15.17
CAPITAL RATIOS
Equity to assets (EA ratio)
12.64%
12.56%
12.00%
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
7.84
7.75
7.22
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.00
11.95
11.92
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17
14.43
14.17
LIQUIDITY ($ in millions)
Loan to deposit ratio
78.72%
76.06%
74.85%
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
7.38
5.42
7.49
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)
$
4,408
$
4,643
$
4,802
Additional liquidity sources
11,120
11,457
11,096
Coverage ratio of UCD
2.5x
2.5x
2.3x
2Q24 Highlights
Comparisons reflect 2Q24 vs 1Q24
- Net income of $40.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.32
- Adjusted earnings1 of $41.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.33
- Total revenue of $197.2 million. PPNR1 of $57.9 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $59.4 million
- Net interest margin at 2.69%, up 3 bps
- Pace of increase in deposit costs slowed significantly (4 bps) and noninterest bearing migration eased
- Positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and decline in noninterest expense
- Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $3.0 million
- NCO ratio 19 bps in 2Q24; 16 bps of NCO ratio associated with run-off portfolio
- ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPL coverage ratio at 223%
- EA ratio 12.64%; TCE ratio1 up 9 bps to 7.84%
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $58.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.46 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $41.9 million, compared to $40.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $61.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.33, compared to $0.32 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.48 for the second quarter of 2023.
During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded $0.3 million of noninterest expense related to an FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund. This expense was in addition to the $1.6 million and $10.5 million FDIC special assessment we recorded in the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of certain other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
$ in millions, except per share data
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Net income
$ 40.8
$ 38.9
$ 58.3
FDIC special assessment
0.3
1.6
-
Branch right sizing, net
0.5
0.2
0.1
Early retirement program
0.1
0.2
3.6
Termination of vendor and software services
0.6
-
-
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
-
-
0.4
Total pre-tax impact
1.5
2.0
4.1
Tax effect2
(0.4)
(0.5)
(1.0)
Total impact on earnings
1.1
1.5
3.1
Adjusted earnings1
$ 41.9
$ 40.4
$ 61.4
Diluted EPS
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.46
FDIC special assessment
-
0.01
-
Branch right sizing, net
-
-
-
Early retirement program
-
-
0.03
Termination of vendor and software contracts
0.01
-
-
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
-
-
-
Total pre-tax impact
0.01
0.01
0.03
Tax effect2
-
-
(0.01)
Total impact on earnings
0.01
0.01
0.02
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
$ 0.33
$ 0.32
$ 0.48
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $153.9 million, compared to $151.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $163.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $329.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $322.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $297.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in loan production coupled with the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $175.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $4.5 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.
The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 6.39 percent, up 15 basis points from 6.24 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and up 50 basis points from 5.89 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, compared to 2.75 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.96 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.69 percent, compared to 2.66 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.76 percent for the second quarter of 2023.
Select Yield/Rates
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Loan yield (FTE)2
6.39%
6.24%
6.20%
6.08%
5.89%
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
3.68
3.76
3.67
3.08
2.91
Cost of interest bearing deposits
3.53
3.48
3.31
3.06
2.57
Cost of deposits
2.79
2.75
2.58
2.37
1.96
Cost of borrowed funds
5.84
5.85
5.79
5.60
5.31
Net interest spread (FTE)2
1.92
1.89
1.93
1.87
2.10
Net interest margin (FTE)2
2.69
2.66
2.68
2.61
2.76
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.3 million, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income and adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fees and service charges on deposit accounts, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.3
$ 12.0
$ 12.8
$ 12.4
$ 12.9
Wealth management fees
8.3
7.5
7.7
7.7
7.4
Debit and credit card fees
8.2
8.2
7.8
7.7
8.0
Mortgage lending income
2.0
2.3
1.6
2.2
2.4
Other service charges and fees
2.4
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.3
Bank owned life insurance
3.9
3.8
3.1
3.1
2.6
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(20.2)
-
(0.4)
Other income
6.4
7.2
6.9
7.4
9.8
Total noninterest income
$ 43.3
$ 43.2
$ 22.0
$ 42.8
$ 45.0
Adjusted noninterest income1
$ 43.3
$ 43.2
$ 42.2
$ 42.8
$ 45.4
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $139.4 million, compared to $139.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $139.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter and first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense included an FDIC special assessment of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. Collectively, these items totaled $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, $137.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employee benefits.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Salaries and employee benefits
$
70.7
$
72.7
$
67.0
$ 67.4
$
74.7
Occupancy expense, net
11.9
12.3
11.7
12.0
11.4
Furniture and equipment
5.6
5.1
5.4
5.1
5.1
Deposit insurance
5.4
5.5
4.7
4.7
5.2
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
FDIC special assessment
0.3
1.6
10.5
-
-
Other operating expenses
45.4
42.5
48.6
42.6
42.9
Total noninterest expense
$
139.4
$
139.9
$148.1
$132.0
$139.7
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
$
70.6
$
72.4
$
66.0
$ 65.8
$
71.1
Adjusted other operating expenses1
44.3
42.4
44.9
42.1
43.0
Adjusted noninterest expense1
137.8
137.9
132.7
129.9
136.0
Efficiency ratio
68.38%
69.41%
80.46%
65.11%
65.18%
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
65.68
66.42
62.91
61.94
61.29
Full-time equivalent employees
2,961
2,989
3,007
3,005
3,066
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $17.2 billion, up $359 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $191 million or 1 percent, reflecting continued focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and prudent underwriting standards given market uncertainty regarding near-term economic activity and conditions. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $3.8 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The commercial loan pipeline ended the second quarter of 2024 at $1.0 billion, relatively unchanged from levels at the end of the first quarter 2024. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 8.68 percent, up 30 basis points from the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Total loans
$17,192
$17,002
$16,846
$16,772
$16,834
Unfunded loan commitments
3,746
3,875
3,880
4,049
4,443
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $21.8 billion, compared to $22.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to activity related to public funds deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, relatively unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels as deposit migration eased in the second quarter. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, compared to 76 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 75 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Deposits
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
4,624
$
4,698
$
4,801
$
4,991
$
5,265
Interest bearing transaction accounts
10,092
10,316
10,277
9,875
10,203
Time deposits
4,185
4,314
4,266
4,103
3,784
Brokered deposits
2,940
3,025
2,901
3,262
3,237
Total deposits
$
21,841
$
22,353
$
22,245
$
22,231
$
22,489
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
21%
21%
22%
22%
23%
Total loans to total deposits
79
76
76
75
75
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $230.4 million, compared to $227.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $210.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected continued normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from 1.25 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were 19 basis points, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from the 4 basis points recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024 included $6.7 million of charge-offs related to the previously identified run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 16 basis points of total net charge-offs recorded during the second quarter of 2024.
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $103.4 million, compared to $107.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $72.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the run-off portfolio, which included a $5 million charge-off on a single, previously identified nonperforming asset-based lending credit. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2024 at 223 percent, compared to 212 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 292 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.39 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.41 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Asset Quality
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
loans
1.34%
1.34%
1.34%
1.30%
1.25%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans
223
212
267
267
292
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.60
0.63
0.50
0.49
0.43
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.19
0.19
0.11
0.28
0.04
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.19
0.19
0.12
0.12
0.04
Total nonperforming loans
$103.4
$107.3
$84.5
$81.9
$72.0
Total other nonperforming assets
3.4
5.0
5.8
5.2
4.9
Total nonperforming assets
$106.8
$112.3
$90.3
$87.1
$76.9
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$36.9
Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $19.7 million, primarily as a result of a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $27.56, compared to $27.42 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $26.59 at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $16.20, compared to $16.02 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024, was 12.6 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 12.0 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.8 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 7.2 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.
Select Capital Ratios
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.6%
12.6%
12.5%
11.9%
12.0%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
7.8
7.8
7.7
7.1
7.2
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.0
12.0
12.1
12.0
11.9
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.5
9.4
9.4
9.3
9.2
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.0
12.0
12.1
12.0
11.9
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.2
14.4
14.4
14.3
14.2
Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program
As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024. Simmons has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years, and 2024 represents the 13th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 26 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of July 1,
2024, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 370 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction.
During the second quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of June 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
- Non-GAAPmeasurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
- FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10190204. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-StateBanks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax,pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.
In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures
that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward- looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$
320,021
$
380,324
$
345,258
$
181,822
$
181,268
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
254,312
222,979
268,834
423,826
564,644
Cash and cash equivalents
574,333
603,303
614,092
605,648
745,912
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
100
100
100
100
545
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,685,450
3,707,258
3,726,288
3,742,292
3,756,754
Investment securities - available-for-sale
2,885,904
3,027,558
3,152,153
3,358,421
3,579,758
Mortgage loans held for sale
13,053
11,899
9,373
11,690
10,342
Loans:
Loans
17,192,437
17,001,760
16,845,670
16,771,888
16,833,653
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(230,389)
(227,367)
(225,231)
(218,547)
(209,966)
Net loans
16,962,048
16,774,393
16,620,439
16,553,341
16,623,687
Premises and equipment
581,893
576,466
570,678
567,167
562,025
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
2,209
3,511
4,073
3,809
3,909
Interest receivable
126,625
122,781
122,430
110,361
103,431
Bank owned life insurance
505,023
503,348
500,559
497,465
494,370
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
Other intangible assets
104,943
108,795
112,645
116,660
120,758
Other assets
606,692
611,964
592,045
676,572
636,833
Total assets
$
27,369,072
$
27,372,175
$
27,345,674
$
27,564,325
$
27,959,123
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$
4,624,186
$
4,697,539
$
4,800,880
$
4,991,034
$
5,264,962
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
10,925,179
11,071,762
10,997,425
10,571,807
10,866,078
Time deposits
6,291,518
6,583,703
6,446,673
6,668,370
6,357,682
Total deposits
21,840,883
22,353,004
22,244,978
22,231,211
22,488,722
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
52,705
58,760
67,969
74,482
102,586
Other borrowings
1,346,378
871,874
972,366
1,347,855
1,373,339
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,217
366,179
366,141
366,103
366,065
Accrued interest and other liabilities
304,020
283,232
267,732
259,119
272,085
Total liabilities
23,910,203
23,933,049
23,919,186
24,278,770
24,602,797
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,255
1,254
1,252
1,251
1,262
Surplus
2,506,469
2,503,673
2,499,930
2,497,874
2,516,398
Undivided profits
1,356,626
1,342,215
1,329,681
1,330,810
1,308,654
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(405,481)
(408,016)
(404,375)
(544,380)
(469,988)
Total stockholders' equity
3,458,869
3,439,126
3,426,488
3,285,555
3,356,326
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
27,369,072
$
27,372,175
$
27,345,674
$
27,564,325
$
27,959,123
Page 1
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$
270,937
$
261,490
$
261,505
$
255,901
$
244,292
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,964
3,010
3,115
3,569
4,023
Investment securities
55,050
58,001
58,755
50,638
48,751
Mortgage loans held for sale
194
148
143
178
154
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
329,145
322,649
323,518
310,286
297,220
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
73,946
73,241
72,458
68,062
53,879
Other deposits
79,087
78,692
71,412
65,095
54,485
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
156
189
232
277
318
Other borrowings
15,025
11,649
16,607
16,450
18,612
Subordinated notes and debentures
7,026
6,972
7,181
6,969
6,696
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
175,240
170,743
167,890
156,853
133,990
NET INTEREST INCOME
153,905
151,906
155,628
153,433
163,230
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
11,099
10,206
11,225
20,222
5,061
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
-
(11,300)
(5,000)
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
-
-
(1,196)
(1,200)
(1,326)
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
-
-
-
-
1,326
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
11,099
10,206
10,029
7,722
61
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
142,806
141,700
145,599
145,711
163,169
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,252
11,955
12,782
12,429
12,882
Debit and credit card fees
8,162
8,246
7,822
7,712
7,986
Wealth management fees
8,274
7,478
7,679
7,719
7,440
Mortgage lending income
1,973
2,320
1,603
2,157
2,403
Bank owned life insurance income
3,876
3,814
3,094
3,095
2,555
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
2,352
2,199
2,346
2,232
2,262
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(20,218)
-
(391)
Other income
6,410
7,172
6,866
7,433
9,843
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
44,980
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
70,716
72,653
66,982
67,374
74,723
Occupancy expense, net
11,864
12,258
11,733
12,020
11,410
Furniture and equipment expense
5,623
5,141
5,445
5,117
5,128
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
117
179
189
228
289
Deposit insurance
5,682
7,135
15,220
4,672
5,201
Merger-related costs
-
-
-
5
19
Other operating expenses
45,352
42,513
48,570
42,582
42,926
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
139,354
139,879
148,139
131,998
139,696
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
46,751
45,005
19,434
56,490
68,453
Provision for income taxes
5,988
6,134
(4,473)
9,243
10,139
NET INCOME
$
40,763
$
38,871
$
23,907
$
47,247
$
58,314
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.19
$
0.38
$
0.46
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.19
$
0.37
$
0.46
Page 2
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$
3,458,869
$
3,439,126
$
3,426,488
$
3,285,555
$
3,356,326
CECL transition provision (1)
30,873
30,873
61,746
61,746
61,746
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,391,969)
(1,394,672)
(1,398,810)
(1,402,682)
(1,406,500)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
405,481
408,016
404,375
544,380
469,988
Total Tier 1 capital
2,503,254
2,483,343
2,493,799
2,488,999
2,481,560
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,217
366,179
366,141
366,103
366,065
Subordinated debt phase out
(132,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
217,684
214,660
170,977
165,490
169,409
Total Tier 2 capital
451,901
514,839
471,118
465,593
469,474
Total risk-based capital
$
2,955,155
$
2,998,182
$
2,964,917
$
2,954,592
$
2,951,034
Risk weighted assets
$
20,856,194
$
20,782,094
$
20,599,238
$
20,703,669
$
20,821,075
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$
26,371,545
$
26,312,873
$
26,552,988
$
26,733,658
$
26,896,289
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
12.64%
12.56%
12.53%
11.92%
12.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.84%
7.75%
7.69%
7.07%
7.22%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
12.00%
11.95%
12.11%
12.02%
11.92%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.49%
9.44%
9.39%
9.31%
9.23%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.00%
11.95%
12.11%
12.02%
11.92%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17%
14.43%
14.39%
14.27%
14.17%
- The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
- Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Page 3
