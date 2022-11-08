Advanced search
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23 2022-11-08 pm EST
23.85 USD   +0.27%
12:04pSimmons First National : 3Q22 Fact Sheet
PU
11/04SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Simmons Bank Open to be a Korn Ferry Tour Finals tournament in 2023
PR
Simmons First National : 3Q22 Fact Sheet

11/08/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Corporate Profile

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 230 financial centers in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and was named to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year.

simmonsbank.com

Third Quarter 2022

Columbia

$27.1 B

St. Louis

ASSETS

Wichita

Springﬁeld

Tulsa

Nashville

Oklahoma

City

Little

Memphis

Rock

Pine Bluff

Fort

Worth Dallas

CONSECUTIVE YEARS

College

113 PAYING DIVIDENDS

Tyler

Station

Austin

Houston

San Antonio

Corpus

Christi

Capital Position

At September 30, 2022

14.08 %

11.73%

11.73%

9.24%

8.50%

10.50%

7.00%

4.00%

Tier 1 Leverage

Common Equity

Tier 1 Capital

Total Capital

Ratio

Tier 1 (CET1)

Ratio

Ratio

Dividend History

$0.60

$0.42 $0.44 $0.46 $0.48 $0.50

$0.76

$0.72

$0.68

$0.64

Simmons First National Corporation

Minimum Regulatory Threshold + Capital Conservation Buffer

Deposits by State

9%

1%

Arkansas (35%)

16%

35%

Texas (22%)

Tennessee (17%)

Missouri (16%)

17%

Oklahoma (9%)

22%

Kansas (1%)

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; FDIC Summary of Deposits as of June 30, 2022

News

ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award

Simmons Bank was recognized as a 2022 Community Commitment Award winner by the American Bankers Association Foundation. The annual awards recognize banks who embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms. Simmons Bank was recognized in the category of "Protecting Older Americans" for its work and leadership in drafting the SAFER AR Act. The SAFER AR Act gives financial institutions the authority to recognize, delay and report financial exploitation of senior citizens and people with disabilities in Arkansas.

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Dividend Yield(1) 3.3%

10-yr CAGR(2) 6%

Note: The future payment of dividends is not guaranteed and is subject to various factors, including approval by the Company's board of directors.

  1. Based on October 11, 2022, closing stock price of $22.75
  2. CAGR = compound annual growth rate

Digital Banking

Mobile Deposit Dollars

Average Deposit Balance per

Mobile Account

+15%

+10 %

Q4 21

Q3 22

Q4 21

Q3 22

Customer Transactions by Channel

66% +17% 69%

Q4 21

Q3 22

Branch Transactions

Digital Transactions

NOTE: Data contained in the Corporate Profile section above is as of September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022

Financial Highlights

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2021

2020

2019

2018

Balance Sheet ($ in millions)

Loans

$15,607

$10,825

44%

$12,013

$12,901

$14,426

$11,723

Investment securities

7,725

8,339

(7)

8,643

3,807

3,329

2,441

Total assets

27,076

23,226

17

24,725

22,360

21,259

16,543

Noninterest bearing deposits

6,218

4,919

26

5,325

4,482

3,741

2,673

Interest bearing deposits

15,931

13,153

21

14,042

12,505

12,368

9,726

Total deposits

22,149

18,072

23

19,367

16,987

16,109

12,399

Stockholders' equity

3,157

3,031

4

3,249

2,977

2,989

2,246

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA)

0.88%

1.29%

1.15%

1.18%

1.33%

1.37%

Return on average common equity (ROE)

7.07

9.91

8.83

8.72

9.93

10.00

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.12

2.91

2.89

3.38

3.85

3.99

Efficiency ratio (1)

57.95

57.37

57.92

54.18

50.33

52.85

Share Data

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.40

$ 2.05

(32)

$ 2.46

$ 2.31

$ 2.41

$ 2.32

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1)

1.75

2.01

(13)

2.68

2.40

2.73

2.37

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.57

0.54

6

0.72

0.68

0.64

0.60

Book value per share

24.87

28.42

(12)

28.82

27.53

26.30

24.33

Tangible book value per share (1)

13.51

17.39

(22)

17.71

16.56

15.89

14.18

Capital Ratios

Common equity tier 1 (CET1)

11.73%

14.27%

13.82%

13.41%

10.92%

10.22%

Tier 1 capital

11.73

14.27

13.82

13.41

10.92

10.22

Total capital

14.08

17.42

16.75

16.78

13.73

13.35

Tier 1 leverage

9.24

9.07

9.08

9.08

9.59

8.78

Credit Quality

Net charge-offs to average total loans

0.07%

0.06%

0.13%

0.45%

0.24%

0.21%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.37

0.55

0.57

0.96

0.65

0.48

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.23

0.31

0.31

0.64

0.54

0.50

Allowance to total loans

1.27

1.87

1.71

1.85

0.47

0.48

Allowance to nonperforming loans

342

341

300

193

72

101

Market Performance SFNC (NASDAQ)

Closing price per share

$21.79

$29.56

$29.58

$21.59

$26.79

$24.13

Market capitalization ($ in millions)

2,766

3,151

3,334

2,333

3,044

2,228

Other Data

Number of financial centers

230

185

199

204

251

191

Number of associates (full time equivalent)

3,206

2,740

2,877

2,827

3,270

2,654

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure that Simmons First National Corporation ("Simmons," "Company," "we," or "our") believes aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as for the year ended December 31, 2021, is included in the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of our Third Quarter 2022 earnings release. The calculation­ of these measures for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018, is included in the section titled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Form 10-K"). (Note: In our 2020 Form 10-K, "adjusted earnings per share - diluted" is referred to as "core diluted earnings per share.")

FTE - fully taxable equivalent

Forward-Looking Statements: This document contains statements related to dividends that are not based on historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By nature, such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on other risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

Simmons First National Corporation files annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. These documents provide more information regarding the information contained in this Fact Sheet. Investors may read and copy reports, proxy statements and other information filed by Simmons First National Corporation at the SEC's public reference rooms at 100 F Street N.E., Washington D.C. 20549. Simmons First National Corporation's reports, proxy statements and other information are also available from commercial document retrieval services, www.simmonsbank.com and at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

Corporate Headquarters

Little Rock Corporate Office

Investor Relations

Facebook.com/SimmonsBank

501 Main Street

601 E. 3rd Street

simmonsbank.com

@Simmons_Bank

Pine Bluff, AR 71601

Little Rock, AR 72201

investorrelations@simmonsbank.com

@simmonsbank

This paper contains 10% PCW and is certified as a sustainable paper product

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 17:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 909 M - -
Net income 2022 250 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 3 019 M 3 019 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 877
Free-Float 98,5%
