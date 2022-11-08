Simmons First National : 3Q22 Fact Sheet

Balance Sheet ($ in millions) Loans $15,607 $10,825 44% $12,013 $12,901 $14,426 $11,723 Investment securities 7,725 8,339 (7) 8,643 3,807 3,329 2,441 Total assets 27,076 23,226 17 24,725 22,360 21,259 16,543 Noninterest bearing deposits 6,218 4,919 26 5,325 4,482 3,741 2,673 Interest bearing deposits 15,931 13,153 21 14,042 12,505 12,368 9,726 Total deposits 22,149 18,072 23 19,367 16,987 16,109 12,399 Stockholders' equity 3,157 3,031 4 3,249 2,977 2,989 2,246 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (ROA) 0.88% 1.29% 1.15% 1.18% 1.33% 1.37% Return on average common equity (ROE) 7.07 9.91 8.83 8.72 9.93 10.00 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.12 2.91 2.89 3.38 3.85 3.99 Efficiency ratio (1) 57.95 57.37 57.92 54.18 50.33 52.85 Share Data Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.40 $ 2.05 (32) $ 2.46 $ 2.31 $ 2.41 $ 2.32 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1) 1.75 2.01 (13) 2.68 2.40 2.73 2.37 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.57 0.54 6 0.72 0.68 0.64 0.60 Book value per share 24.87 28.42 (12) 28.82 27.53 26.30 24.33 Tangible book value per share (1) 13.51 17.39 (22) 17.71 16.56 15.89 14.18 Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 11.73% 14.27% 13.82% 13.41% 10.92% 10.22% Tier 1 capital 11.73 14.27 13.82 13.41 10.92 10.22 Total capital 14.08 17.42 16.75 16.78 13.73 13.35 Tier 1 leverage 9.24 9.07 9.08 9.08 9.59 8.78 Credit Quality Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.07% 0.06% 0.13% 0.45% 0.24% 0.21% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 0.55 0.57 0.96 0.65 0.48 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 0.31 0.31 0.64 0.54 0.50 Allowance to total loans 1.27 1.87 1.71 1.85 0.47 0.48 Allowance to nonperforming loans 342 341 300 193 72 101 Market Performance SFNC (NASDAQ) Closing price per share $21.79 $29.56 $29.58 $21.59 $26.79 $24.13 Market capitalization ($ in millions) 2,766 3,151 3,334 2,333 3,044 2,228 Other Data Number of financial centers 230 185 199 204 251 191 Number of associates (full time equivalent) 3,206 2,740 2,877 2,827 3,270 2,654

Non-GAAP financial measure that Simmons First National Corporation ("Simmons," "Company," "we," or "our") believes aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as for the year ended December 31, 2021, is included in the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of our Third Quarter 2022 earnings release. The calculation­ of these measures for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018, is included in the section titled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 Form 10-K"). (Note: In our 2020 Form 10-K, "adjusted earnings per share - diluted" is referred to as "core diluted earnings per share.")

FTE - fully taxable equivalent

Forward-Looking Statements: This document contains statements related to dividends that are not based on historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By nature, such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on other risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

