    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
24.20 USD   +1.00%
08:24aSimmons First National : 3Q222 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:13aSimmons First National : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:07aEarnings Flash (SFNC) SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.64, vs. Street Est of $0.61
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons First National : 3Q222 Earnings Presentation

10/25/2022 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nasdaq: SFNC

3rd Quarter 2022

Earnings Presentation

Contents

3 Q3 Highlights

4 Q3 Results Overview

10 Loans

13 Deposits, Liquidity, Securities,

Interest Rate Sensitivity &

Capital

19 Credit Quality

22 Key Takeaways

24 Appendix

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-LookingStatements.Certain statements by Simmons First National Corporation (the "Company", which where appropriate includes the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Simmons Bank) contained in this presentation may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period(s) or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "indicate," "plan," "potential," "project," "target," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could," "should," "likely" or "intend," future or conditional verb tenses, and variations or negatives of such terms or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's future growth; business strategies; product development; revenue; expenses (including interest expense and non-interest expenses); assets; loan demand (including loan growth, loan capacity, and other lending activity); asset quality; profitability; earnings; critical accounting policies; accretion; net interest margin; noninterest revenue; the Company's common stock repurchase program; adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; income tax deductions; credit quality; level of credit losses from lending commitments; net interest revenue; interest rate sensitivity (including, among other things, the potential impact of rising rates); loan loss experience; liquidity; capital resources; future economic conditions and market risk; interest rates; the expected benefits, milestones, timelines, and costs associated with the Company's merger and acquisition strategy and activity; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees; increases in the Company's security portfolio; legal and regulatory limitations and compliance and competition; anticipated loan principal reductions; plans for investments in and cash flows from securities; projections regarding securities investments; the interest rate sensitivity estimates noted on slide 16; digital bank initiatives; and dividends.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company's operating or expansion strategy; the availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; the ability to maintain credit quality; the effect of steps the Company takes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; changes in general market and economic conditions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending or future litigation; the ability of the Company to collect amounts due under loan agreements; changes in consumer preferences and loan demand; effectiveness of the Company's interest rate risk management strategies; laws and regulations affecting financial institutions in general or relating to taxes; the effect of pending or future legislation; the ability of the Company to repurchase its common stock on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to successfully manage and implement its acquisition strategy and integrate acquired institutions; difficulties and delays in integrating an acquired business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits of mergers and acquisitions (including Spirit); changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of the Company's products and services; changes or disruptions in technology and IT systems (including cyber threats, attacks and events); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the benefits associated with the Company's early retirement program; political crises, war, and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; increased competition; changes in governmental policies; and other risk factors. Other relevant risk factors may be detailed from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this presentation. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures.This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax,pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through the Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. acquisition, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the appendix to this presentation.

2

Q3 22 Highlights

1 Q3 financial performance further demonstrates our ability to produce organic growth and the geographic diversity of our franchise

Revenue growth was strong and well balanced. Net

2 interest income increased 5% and noninterest income increased 7% linked quarter. Coupled with well contained expense growth, the efficiency ratio(1) improved to 54.41%

Solid balance sheet growth with loans up 3% and deposits up

3 1% linked quarter. Credit quality metrics remain at historically low levels and reflect conservative credit culture and 2019 decision to de-risk certain elements of acquired loan portfolios

Prudently utilizing share repurchase program, coupled

4 with cash dividends, to return excess capital to shareholders while maintaining regulatory capital ratios above "well capitalized" guidelines

Q3 net income

Earnings per share

$80.6M

$0.63

Adjusted earnings(1) of $82.3M

Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.64

Total revenue was

Pre-provision net revenue(1)

$236.6M

$97.7M

+5% vs Q2

Adjusted PPNR(1) of $100.0M

Unfunded commitments

NPL coverage ratio at

$5.1B

342%

78% tied to variable rates

NPAs/total assets at 23 bps

Capital returned in Q3

Total risk-based capital ratio

$69.2M via share

14.08%

repurchases + cash dividend

and CET1 ratio of 11.73%

Linked quarter comparisons reflect percentage change between Q322 and Q222 referenced figures

(1) Non-GAAP measures that management believes aids in the discussion of results. See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation

3

Q3 22 Results

Overview

Q3 22 Financial Highlights

Summary Income Statement

% Change vs

$ in millions, except per share data

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q3 21

Q2 22

Q3 21

Net interest income

193.6

185.1

145.2

5

33

Noninterest income

43.0

40.3

43.3

7

(1)

Total revenue, excluding securities gain (loss)

236.6

225.4

188.5

5

26

Noninterest expense

138.9

156.8

114.3

(11)

22

Pre-provision net revenue(1)

97.7

68.6

74.2

42

32

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

0.0

(0.2)

5.2

NM

NM

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans

0.1

33.9

(19.9)

NM

NM

Provision for income taxes

17.0

7.2

18.8

137

(10)

Net income

$ 80.6

$

27.5

$ 80.6

194

%

-

%

Diluted EPS

$ 0.63

$

0.21

$ 0.74

200

%

(15) %

Impact of certain items:

Day 2 CECL provision

$ -

$

33.8

$ -

Merger related costs

1.4

19.1

1.4

Branch right sizing costs

1.2

0.4

(3.0)

Loss from early retirement of TruPS

0.4

-

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(0.8)

-

-

Tax effect (2)

(0.6)

(14.0)

0.4

Total impact on earnings

$ 1.7

$

39.3

($1.2)

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1)

$ 100.0

$

88.1

$ 72.6

13

%

38

%

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 82.3

$

66.8

$ 79.4

23

4

%

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$ 0.64

$

0.52

$ 0.73

23

(12) %

Q3 Highlights (Q322 vs Q222)

+5% Increase in revenue

Revenue growth was balanced as net interest income increased 5% and noninterest income increased 7%

Well controlled expense growth

Noninterest expense on a reported basis decreased 11%. Excluding merger-related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense(1) decreased 1%

Positive operating leverage

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) up 42%

Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted PPNR(1) was up 13%

Revenue growth coupled with decline in expenses drives 308 basis point improvement in efficiency ratio(1) to 54.4%

Returned $69.2 million of capital to shareholders during Q3

$45.1 million of common stock repurchased $24.1 million in cash dividends

Adjusted diluted EPS(1) of $0.64, up 23%

Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding NM - not meaningful

(1)

Non-GAAP measures that management believes aids in the discussion of results. See appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation

5

(2)

Effective tax rate of 26.135%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 12:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
