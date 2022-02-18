Simmons First National : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 14, 2022

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Arkansas

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year. On February 14, 2022, the board of directors ("Board") of Simmons First National Corporation ("Company") approved and adopted the Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Company ("A&R By-Laws"), effective immediately. The A&R By-Laws amend and restate the Company's By-Laws, which were last amended on October 21, 2020. The A&R By-Laws (i) provide additional flexibility with respect to the methods by which the Company may notify shareholders and directors of meetings; (ii) remove and reserve Article II, Sections 6 and 10 (which were largely duplicative of applicable law); (iii) clarify the acceptance of electronic signatures and electronic transmissions of certain corporate documents; (iv) make general updates to conform to current Arkansas law and common practice; and (v) make certain other technical and administrative clarifications and updates. The foregoing description of the A&R By-Laws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the A&R By-Laws, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Amended and Restated By-Laws of Simmons First National Corporation. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

