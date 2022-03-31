Log in
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
Simmons First National : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call - March 31, 2022

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Simmons First National Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call - March 31, 2022

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it is scheduled to release first quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, April 28. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 3439828. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on our website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 financial centers in Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons and Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Investor and Media Contact
ED BILEK
Simmons Bank
EVP, Director of Investor Relations
501.263.7483 (office)
205.612.3378 (cell)
ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 927 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 037 M 3 037 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 877
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
George A. Makris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Fehlman President & Chief Operating Officer
David W. Garner Executive Director-Finance & Accounting, CAO, EVP
James M. Brogdon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul D. Kanneman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION-6.49%3 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.84%414 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.35%346 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%252 840
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.41%187 514