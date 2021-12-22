Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simmons First National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons First National : Bank Announces Paul Lowe as Head of New Corporate Banking Division - December 22, 2021

12/22/2021 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Simmons Bank Announces Paul Lowe as Head of New Corporate Banking Division - December 22, 2021

(Little Rock, Ark.) - Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today the creation of a new Corporate Banking Division. This new unit will provide Simmons Bank the ability to consolidate specialized lines of business loans aligning commercial and equipment finance, government and institutional banking, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial deposits, asset-based lending and structured real estate finance into a dedicated division. Paul Lowe will lead as executive vice president of Corporate Banking and will report to Chief Banking Officer, Matt Reddin.

"As we continue to pursue growth, the creation of the new Corporate Banking unit will provide Simmons Bank the focus and flexibility we need to accelerate growth in our specialty lending areas," said Matt Reddin, executive vice president and chief banking officer for Simmons Bank. "It's an honor to have Paul Lowe lead our new division. His successful track record for growing market share provides Simmons Bank with strategic reach and a strong vision of high performance and growth in the years ahead."

Lowe will oversee all strategy for commercial finance, government and institutional banking, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial deposits, structured real estate finance and asset-based lending. With 20 years of experience in corporate and real estate banking at various institutions, Lowe most recently led as Simmons Bank's Metro Division president for the Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville markets in 2020 and as Central Arkansas Division as market president in 2019. Prior to joining the Simmons Bank team in 2019, Lowe served as executive vice president and president of Corporate Banking for a regional bank, driving corporate strategy and middle market sales.

Simmons announced in May 2020, the creation of Community and Metro Bank Divisions for the company. The Corporate Banking unit will serve as a stand-alone unit within Simmons Bank.

###

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company. Simmons Bank operates over 200 branches in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

ASHLEY LEOPOULOS
Simmons Bank
Public Relations Manager
501.413.7055 (mobile)
ashley.leopoulos@simmonsbank.com

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 19:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
02:37pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Announces Paul Lowe as Head of New Corporate Banking Divisio..
PU
12/20SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conferenc..
PU
12/20Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date ..
AQ
12/16SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Announces “Game Changing” Support for Female Stu..
PU
12/16Simmons Bank Announces "Game Changing" Support for Female Student-Athletes with Multi-U..
PR
12/15SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Taps Bellingrath and Pittillo to Lead Community Markets - De..
PU
12/15Simmons Bank and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Announce Agreement to Establish..
PR
12/14SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/09SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Round-Up Savings Program Helps Customers Save Nearly $5 Mill..
PU
12/02Simmons First National Corporation Issues Supplemental Information Regarding Acquisitio..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 787 M - -
Net income 2021 268 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 3 300 M 3 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 923
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Simmons First National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,74 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George A. Makris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Fehlman President & Chief Operating Officer
Jay Brogdon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Paul D. Kanneman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen C. Massanelli Chief Administrative & Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION31.26%3 300
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.15%461 287
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.79%361 655
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.31%244 364
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.79%200 393
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.42%190 630