Simmons First National : Bank Announces Paul Lowe as Head of New Corporate Banking Division - December 22, 2021

(Little Rock, Ark.) - Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today the creation of a new Corporate Banking Division. This new unit will provide Simmons Bank the ability to consolidate specialized lines of business loans aligning commercial and equipment finance, government and institutional banking, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial deposits, asset-based lending and structured real estate finance into a dedicated division. Paul Lowe will lead as executive vice president of Corporate Banking and will report to Chief Banking Officer, Matt Reddin.

"As we continue to pursue growth, the creation of the new Corporate Banking unit will provide Simmons Bank the focus and flexibility we need to accelerate growth in our specialty lending areas," said Matt Reddin, executive vice president and chief banking officer for Simmons Bank. "It's an honor to have Paul Lowe lead our new division. His successful track record for growing market share provides Simmons Bank with strategic reach and a strong vision of high performance and growth in the years ahead."

Lowe will oversee all strategy for commercial finance, government and institutional banking, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial deposits, structured real estate finance and asset-based lending. With 20 years of experience in corporate and real estate banking at various institutions, Lowe most recently led as Simmons Bank's Metro Division president for the Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville markets in 2020 and as Central Arkansas Division as market president in 2019. Prior to joining the Simmons Bank team in 2019, Lowe served as executive vice president and president of Corporate Banking for a regional bank, driving corporate strategy and middle market sales.

Simmons announced in May 2020, the creation of Community and Metro Bank Divisions for the company. The Corporate Banking unit will serve as a stand-alone unit within Simmons Bank.

