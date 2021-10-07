Simmons First National : Bank Launches Series of Enhanced Digital Banking Capabilities - October 7, 2021

Pine Bluff, Ark. - Simmons Bank announced today enhancements to the bank's digital banking platform that includes new features designed to allow customers the ability to make one-time credit card payments, instantly increasing their available credit and allowing for additional purchases immediately. In addition, the bank has partnered with Zelle® to offer customers the ability to send and receive money with friends and family in the Simmons Bank mobile app or online banking platforms.

"As the digital landscape rapidly evolves, so too does our ability to provide our customers account access when and where they want it," said Alex Carriles, executive vice president and chief digital officer. "The enhancements to our online credit card payment options and the ability to quickly and easily send, receive or request money with Zelle® are two examples of how we are continually exploring new and innovative ways to enhance our customer experience within the digital banking ecosystem."

Credit card customers can now pay their credit card balance instantly from their personal Simmons Bank checking or savings account using the Simmons Bank mobile banking app or online at simmonsbank.com. This option provides customers the ability to make a payment once a day and have instant access* to the available credit on their Simmons Bank credit card, that includes the amount of the payment just made. For example, if a customer makes a $100 payment on the card's balance, then another $100 can be charged to the credit card without delay.

With access to Zelle®, Simmons Bank customers can send, receive or request money(1) directly from the Simmons Bank mobile app and online banking. Zelle® provides customers a fast, safe and easy way to send money from Simmons Bank checking or savings account to nearly any bank or credit union account in the U.S. simply by using the recipient's U.S. mobile number or email address.

These enhancements to our customers' experience follow the recent launch of Coin Checking**, Simmons Bank's first fully digital account origination solution that requires no human intervention on the bank's side from beginning to end while offering a streamlined and engaging account opening process.

Coin Checking provides customers the ability to open a Simmons Bank personal checking account directly from their mobile phone. Simmons Bank is one of the first banks in the country to create a mobile app that leverages the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to confirm authenticity utilizing information from the customer's drivers' license or State ID to populate the application. With an ID, social security number and a mobile device, customers can open an account within five minutes or less.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

*Benefits and features are subject to customer qualification and approval by Simmons Bank. All accounts subject to approval. Restrictions apply.Third party fees may apply.

(1) There are no transaction fees to use Zelle® at Simmons Bank, but mobile network and other fees may apply.

(2)U.S. checking or savings account required to use Zelle®. Transactions between enrolled consumers typically occur in minutes. Terms and conditions apply.

**No minimum balance required at account opening. A minimum of $0.01 required within 45 days of account opening. Accounts not funded within 45 days of opening will be closed. Account currently only available to new Simmons Bank customers in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Individual account only; no joint ownership or beneficiaries. Must be 18+ to open. Must be opened online.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

