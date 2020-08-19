Simmons First National : Bank Names Gainesville Community President - August 19, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Texas - Simmons Bank has named Mike Crawley community president for its Gainesville market, placing him at the helm of local strategy along with loan and deposit growth. Crawley's hire follows on the heels of recent moves by the bank to bolster its brand and leadership in Texas, which represents Simmons' largest asset base.

'Mike brings nearly 35 years of industry experience to our Gainesville team and customers,' said Randy Hensarling, Texas regional president for Simmons Bank. 'His expertise in all aspects of banking, management and credit is backed by an outstanding track record of community service, which matches Simmons' own community bank culture.'

'Having the opportunity to enter a market that's growing like this one is exciting at any time, but it's especially meaningful during a season when businesses, families and individuals are counting more than ever on their bankers' support to navigate financial challenges stemming from the coronavirus,' said Crawley. 'I'm grateful to join a team of bankers who are exceptionally committed to seeing our Gainesville customers and community succeed.'

Crawley joins Simmons from First United Bank, where he previously served as community president for Holdenville and Wewoka, Oklahoma.

A graduate of both the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and Northeastern State University, Crawley's previous community involvement spans from board service with the Jasmine Moran Children's Museum in Oklahoma and Holdenville Lion Club to serving as vice chairman for the Cherokee Nation Economic Development Authority Board.

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit https://simmonsbank.com/.

