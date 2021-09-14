Simmons First National : Bank Names Mark Nuss to Succeed Marty Nay as Kansas City Market President - September 14, 2021

Kansas City, MO - Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today the promotion of Mark Nuss as Kansas City market president. Nuss succeeds Marty Nay who was promoted to executive vice president and Texas Metro division president.

'Mark has the vision and proven leadership capabilities necessary to lead our team at Simmons as we continue to expand our reach in the Kansas City market,' said Chad Rawls, executive vice president and chief metro banking officer at Simmons. 'His positive attitude and energy are superseded only by his passion for helping clients meet their financial needs while serving as a valued and involved business partner to the Kansas City community.'

Nuss joined Simmons in 2020, having previously served in private equity as director of Summit Equity Group and, earlier, as vice president and senior commercial lender for UMB Bank where he led the growth of commercial and industrial banking and owner-occupied real estate relationships across industries. During his time at UMB Bank, Nuss was consistently recognized and awarded as a top producing commercial banker at both the regional and national level.

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Nuss holds a bachelor's degree in finance and earned his MBA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a graduate of the 2020 Class of Centurions Leadership Program. Nuss is highly active philanthropically having served a number of organizations in various capacities including Children's Mercy Cancer Center Auxiliary, Midwest Housing Equity Group, American Heart Association and KC CARE Health Centers where he was also the youngest board chair elected in its fifty year history.

###

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of 'World's Best Banks' for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of 'America's Best Banks' for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

ASHLEY LEOPOULOS

Simmons Bank

Public Relations Manager

501.413.7055 (mobile)

ashley.leopoulos@simmonsbank.com