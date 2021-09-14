Simmons First National : Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Marty Nay to Texas Metro Division President - September 14, 2021

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas - Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today that commercial banking veteran Marty Nay has been promoted to executive vice president and Texas Metro Division president.

Having served as Simmons' Kansas City market president for the past five years, Nay will take over the responsibilities of leading Simmons operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area where he will oversee business development and client relationships for a division with approximately $2.8 billion in total loans and $1.6 billion in total deposits (as of June 30, 2021).

'Marty brings an extensive banking background coupled with a passion for helping clients meet their financial needs while delivering the highest level of customer service,' said Chad Rawls, executive vice president and chief metro banking officer at Simmons. 'His work in taking the bank's Kansas City operations to the next level speaks for itself. The Metroplex is a flourishing area that presents ample opportunities, not only for the bank's growth, but for our client's financial success. I am confident that Marty and his team can achieve and exceed the goals we have set for ourselves in this dynamic market.'

Nay joined Simmons in 2016 as Kansas City market president. Under his stewardship, Simmons Bank Kansas City experienced a tenfold increase in total assets and net income in five years alone, driven by a fivefold increase in commercial and middle market banking. Nay has more than 25 years of banking and commercial real estate experience, including 15 years in middle market and corporate banking, having previously worked at UMB Bank and US Bank.

'This is the opportunity of a lifetime in one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country,' Nay said. 'We have a strong core of clients, long-lasting customer relationships, and responsive bankers with a deep understanding of business in Texas. I look forward to leading a team that is committed to serving our clients and growing our community engagement.'

A graduate of the Kansas State University, Nay holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA from the University of Kansas. Nay grew up in Plano, Texas and is proud to return the friendship state.

