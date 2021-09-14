Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simmons First National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons First National : Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Marty Nay to Texas Metro Division President - September 14, 2021

09/14/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Simmons Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Marty Nay to Texas Metro Division President - September 14, 2021

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas - Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today that commercial banking veteran Marty Nay has been promoted to executive vice president and Texas Metro Division president.

Having served as Simmons' Kansas City market president for the past five years, Nay will take over the responsibilities of leading Simmons operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area where he will oversee business development and client relationships for a division with approximately $2.8 billion in total loans and $1.6 billion in total deposits (as of June 30, 2021).

'Marty brings an extensive banking background coupled with a passion for helping clients meet their financial needs while delivering the highest level of customer service,' said Chad Rawls, executive vice president and chief metro banking officer at Simmons. 'His work in taking the bank's Kansas City operations to the next level speaks for itself. The Metroplex is a flourishing area that presents ample opportunities, not only for the bank's growth, but for our client's financial success. I am confident that Marty and his team can achieve and exceed the goals we have set for ourselves in this dynamic market.'

Nay joined Simmons in 2016 as Kansas City market president. Under his stewardship, Simmons Bank Kansas City experienced a tenfold increase in total assets and net income in five years alone, driven by a fivefold increase in commercial and middle market banking. Nay has more than 25 years of banking and commercial real estate experience, including 15 years in middle market and corporate banking, having previously worked at UMB Bank and US Bank.

'This is the opportunity of a lifetime in one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country,' Nay said. 'We have a strong core of clients, long-lasting customer relationships, and responsive bankers with a deep understanding of business in Texas. I look forward to leading a team that is committed to serving our clients and growing our community engagement.'

A graduate of the Kansas State University, Nay holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA from the University of Kansas. Nay grew up in Plano, Texas and is proud to return the friendship state.

###

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of 'World's Best Banks' for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of 'America's Best Banks' for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

ASHLEY LEOPOULOS
Simmons Bank
Public Relations Manager
501.413.7055 (mobile)
ashley.leopoulos@simmonsbank.com

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
05:52pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Names Mark Nuss to Succeed Marty Nay as Kansas Cit..
PU
05:52pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Marty Nay to Texas Metro D..
PU
09/14SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Direc..
PU
08/24SIMMONS BANK : Named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Employers List for the ..
PR
08/13SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Gets Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisitions ..
MT
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisiti..
PU
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisiti..
AQ
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : The Nature Conservancy Arkansas Chapter Receives $150,0..
PU
08/10SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Bolsters Commercial Lending Capabilities with Addi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 782 M - -
Net income 2021 249 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 2 990 M 2 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 923
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Simmons First National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 27,61 $
Average target price 30,20 $
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George A. Makris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Fehlman President & Chief Operating Officer
Jay Brogdon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Paul D. Kanneman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen C. Massanelli Chief Administrative & Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION27.19%3 061
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.84%477 687
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.07%344 506
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%249 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%212 944
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%188 590