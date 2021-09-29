Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simmons First National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons First National : Bank Promotes Veteran Bankers, Culpepper and Rose - September 29, 2021

09/29/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Simmons Bank Promotes Veteran Bankers, Culpepper and Rose - September 29, 2021

Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today the promotion of two north central Arkansas leaders Jason Culpepper and Reggie Rose. Culpepper will take the helm as the new director of participations and syndications in the Institutional Banking Department. In this new role, Culpepper will develop, build and advise the participation and syndication portion of Simmons' corporate loan strategy. Rose will succeed Culpepper as regional community president and will guide business development, strategy and community affairs in the North Central Arkansas market which includes Cabot, Clinton, Conway, Marshall, Mountain View and Searcy. These promotions are effective on October 1.

"As Simmons Bank pursues growth, we are proud to build upon our success and promote two highly-knowledgeable bankers who have deep relationships across our community," said Chris White, executive vice president and Arkansas community division president. "As Jason steps into the new role to expand our corporate banking offerings and Reggie leads the North Central Arkansas market, Simmons Bank is well-poised for continued progress."

Leveraging more than 20 years of banking experience, Culpepper joined Simmons Bank in 2015, and under his leadership, overall market assets have increased by 300 percent and gross revenue has increased by 245 percent compared to fiscal year 2014.

Culpepper has served as a board member for multiple nonprofits and community organizations, including the Next Generation of Young Professionals, the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas in Little Rock, the Rotary Club of Conway, Fellowship Christian Athletes, the United Way of Central Arkansas and the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. Earlier this year, he received the Dan Nabholz Emerging Leader Award from the Conway Area Leadership Institute.

"Jason and Reggie bring a wealth of experience and passion to our company and customers-qualities which will be leveraged to even greater effect in their new roles," said Scott Heady, director of Institutional Banking.

Rose previously served as community executive for the bank where he and his team facilitated crucial PPP loans serving several small businesses during the pandemic. Before joining Simmons in 2016, Rose was a leader in the hospitality industry for nearly 20 years.

A native of Pangburn, Arkansas, Rose is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and resides in Conway. He currently serves on the Conway Corp board of directors, and previously served as a board member of the United Way of Central Arkansas and Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County. Additionally, Reggie was chairman of the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission from 2010-2018. In 2018, he was named to Faulkner County Lifestyle's list of "Businessmen of Influence."

###

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

ASHLEY LEOPOULOS
Simmons Bank
Public Relations Manager
501.413.7055 (mobile)
ashley.leopoulos@simmonsbank.com

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 20:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
04:42pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Promotes Veteran Bankers, Culpepper and Rose - September 29,..
PU
04:16pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date an..
GL
09/14SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Names Mark Nuss to Succeed Marty Nay as Kansas City Market P..
PU
09/14SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Marty Nay to Texas Metro Division Pr..
PU
09/14SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Director of Pri..
PU
08/24SIMMONS BANK : Named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Employers List for the Second Con..
PR
08/13SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Gets Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisitions of Landmar..
MT
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisitions of Lan..
PU
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisitions of Lan..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 782 M - -
Net income 2021 249 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 3 218 M 3 218 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 923
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Simmons First National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,72 $
Average target price 30,20 $
Spread / Average Target 1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George A. Makris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Fehlman President & Chief Operating Officer
Jay Brogdon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Paul D. Kanneman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen C. Massanelli Chief Administrative & Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION39.97%3 218
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.41%496 273
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.40%363 187
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%241 762
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.32%196 481
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.15%188 566