Simmons First National : Bank Promotes Veteran Bankers, Culpepper and Rose - September 29, 2021

Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today the promotion of two north central Arkansas leaders Jason Culpepper and Reggie Rose. Culpepper will take the helm as the new director of participations and syndications in the Institutional Banking Department. In this new role, Culpepper will develop, build and advise the participation and syndication portion of Simmons' corporate loan strategy. Rose will succeed Culpepper as regional community president and will guide business development, strategy and community affairs in the North Central Arkansas market which includes Cabot, Clinton, Conway, Marshall, Mountain View and Searcy. These promotions are effective on October 1.

"As Simmons Bank pursues growth, we are proud to build upon our success and promote two highly-knowledgeable bankers who have deep relationships across our community," said Chris White, executive vice president and Arkansas community division president. "As Jason steps into the new role to expand our corporate banking offerings and Reggie leads the North Central Arkansas market, Simmons Bank is well-poised for continued progress."

Leveraging more than 20 years of banking experience, Culpepper joined Simmons Bank in 2015, and under his leadership, overall market assets have increased by 300 percent and gross revenue has increased by 245 percent compared to fiscal year 2014.

Culpepper has served as a board member for multiple nonprofits and community organizations, including the Next Generation of Young Professionals, the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas in Little Rock, the Rotary Club of Conway, Fellowship Christian Athletes, the United Way of Central Arkansas and the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. Earlier this year, he received the Dan Nabholz Emerging Leader Award from the Conway Area Leadership Institute.

"Jason and Reggie bring a wealth of experience and passion to our company and customers-qualities which will be leveraged to even greater effect in their new roles," said Scott Heady, director of Institutional Banking.

Rose previously served as community executive for the bank where he and his team facilitated crucial PPP loans serving several small businesses during the pandemic. Before joining Simmons in 2016, Rose was a leader in the hospitality industry for nearly 20 years.

A native of Pangburn, Arkansas, Rose is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and resides in Conway. He currently serves on the Conway Corp board of directors, and previously served as a board member of the United Way of Central Arkansas and Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County. Additionally, Reggie was chairman of the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission from 2010-2018. In 2018, he was named to Faulkner County Lifestyle's list of "Businessmen of Influence."

