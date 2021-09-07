Simmons First National : Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Director of Private Wealth - September 7, 2021

Columbia, Mo.- Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced Scott Yost as the senior vice president and director of private wealth in the Columbia market. Yost will oversee the growth and strategy of the trust department and will lead a team of associates to provide tailored financial solutions to meet customers' needs.

'Scott has a great deal of expertise and we are thrilled to have him join our Columbia Market,' said Allan Ivie, regional president of wealth management for the Missouri-Kansas markets. 'His professional success coupled with his compassion for people and our community positions Simmons well to pursue accelerated growth and enhance our civic and philanthropic involvement.'

With more than 30 years of experience, Yost brings a wealth of financial services, legal, and fiduciary experience to Simmons. Prior to joining the bank, he most recently served as a practice management consultant in the DELTA Program at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis where he mentored and coached the firm's highest performing financial advisors across the country.

'As Simmons Bank continues to grow, we look forward to Scott's leadership and the opportunity to build upon our current team of talented associates who provide customized investment, trust and estate planning solutions for our customers,' said Matt Williams, Simmons Bank's Columbia market president.

An alumnus of Saint Louis University where he earned a business degree majoring in Accounting, Yost received his Master of Laws - Tax degree from Washington University School of Law and his Juris Doctor degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is credentialled as a Certified Exit Planner (CExP) and a Registered Corporate Coach (RCC) in addition to holding a Missouri and Kansas law license, and a Missouri CPA certificate.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of 'World's Best Banks' for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of 'America's Best Banks' for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

ASHLEY LEOPOULOS

Simmons Bank

Public Relations Manager

501.413.7055 (mobile)

ashley.leopoulos@simmonsbank.com