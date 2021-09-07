Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simmons First National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons First National : Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Director of Private Wealth - September 7, 2021

09/07/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Simmons Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Director of Private Wealth - September 7, 2021

Columbia, Mo.- Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced Scott Yost as the senior vice president and director of private wealth in the Columbia market. Yost will oversee the growth and strategy of the trust department and will lead a team of associates to provide tailored financial solutions to meet customers' needs.

'Scott has a great deal of expertise and we are thrilled to have him join our Columbia Market,' said Allan Ivie, regional president of wealth management for the Missouri-Kansas markets. 'His professional success coupled with his compassion for people and our community positions Simmons well to pursue accelerated growth and enhance our civic and philanthropic involvement.'

With more than 30 years of experience, Yost brings a wealth of financial services, legal, and fiduciary experience to Simmons. Prior to joining the bank, he most recently served as a practice management consultant in the DELTA Program at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis where he mentored and coached the firm's highest performing financial advisors across the country.

'As Simmons Bank continues to grow, we look forward to Scott's leadership and the opportunity to build upon our current team of talented associates who provide customized investment, trust and estate planning solutions for our customers,' said Matt Williams, Simmons Bank's Columbia market president.

An alumnus of Saint Louis University where he earned a business degree majoring in Accounting, Yost received his Master of Laws - Tax degree from Washington University School of Law and his Juris Doctor degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is credentialled as a Certified Exit Planner (CExP) and a Registered Corporate Coach (RCC) in addition to holding a Missouri and Kansas law license, and a Missouri CPA certificate.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of 'World's Best Banks' for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of 'America's Best Banks' for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

ASHLEY LEOPOULOS
Simmons Bank
Public Relations Manager
501.413.7055 (mobile)
ashley.leopoulos@simmonsbank.com

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
02:32pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Direc..
PU
08/24SIMMONS BANK : Named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Employers List for the ..
PR
08/13SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Gets Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisitions ..
MT
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisiti..
PU
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Pending Acquisiti..
AQ
08/12SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : The Nature Conservancy Arkansas Chapter Receives $150,0..
PU
08/10SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Bolsters Commercial Lending Capabilities with Addi..
PU
08/10SIMMONS BANK : Bolsters Commerial Lending Capabilities With Addition Of Experien..
PR
08/06SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/05SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 782 M - -
Net income 2021 249 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 3 061 M 3 061 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 923
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Simmons First National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,27 $
Average target price 30,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George A. Makris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Fehlman President & Chief Operating Officer
Jay Brogdon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Paul D. Kanneman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen C. Massanelli Chief Administrative & Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION30.94%3 061
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.51%476 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.43%345 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.33%247 259
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.16%201 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.06%185 810