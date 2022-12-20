Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simmons First National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
20.42 USD   +1.74%
04:16pSimmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
04:37aSimmons First National Promotes Robert Fehlman to CEO
MT
12/19Simmons First National Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

12/20/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.  Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 24. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10174103. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on our website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-first-national-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301707486.html

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
04:16pSimmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date ..
PR
04:37aSimmons First National Promotes Robert Fehlman to CEO
MT
12/19Simmons First National Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
12/19Simmons first national corporation and simmons bank announce certain executive manageme..
PR
12/19Simmons First National Corporation and Simmons Bank Announces Management Changes, Effec..
CI
12/19Simmons First National Corporation and Simmons Bank Announces Management Changes, Effec..
CI
12/14SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
12/08Simmons Bank and City of Stillwater in Advanced Negotiations for $1.5 Million Donation ..
PR
12/01Simmons Bank and Simmons First Foundation Donate $100,000 to Central Arkansas Fellowshi..
PR
11/29Simmons Bank Donates $50,000 to Junior Achievement
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations