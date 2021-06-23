Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Simmons First National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFNC   US8287302009

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

06/23/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 27.   Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 8482416. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is an approximately $23.3 billion asset (as of March 31, 2021) Mid-South based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 198 financial centers, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes’ list of “World’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Banks” for 2021. Additional information about Simmons and Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Investor and Media Contact        
Ed Bilek                                                        
EVP, Director of Investor Relations                                
ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com                                
205.612.3378 (mobile)


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
04:15pSimmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Rel..
GL
06/14SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL  : Announces Agreements to Acquire Landmark Community Ban..
PU
06/07SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL  : to Acquire Landmark Community Bank, Triumph Bancshares
MT
06/07SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL  : Acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Ba..
PU
06/07SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL  : Acquisitions will complement existing footprint and en..
PU
06/07SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
06/07Simmons First National Corporation Announces Agreements to Acquire Landmark C..
GL
05/25SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
05/21SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 770 M - -
Net income 2021 219 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 3 246 M 3 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 923
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Simmons First National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,96 $
Average target price 31,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George A. Makris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Fehlman President & Chief Operating Officer
Jay Brogdon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Paul D. Kanneman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen C. Massanelli Chief Administrative & Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION37.70%3 246
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%454 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.87%342 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 537
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.73%216 312
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%199 946