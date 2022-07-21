Simmons First National : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and CEO, commented on the quarter
Although second quarter results were significantly impacted by accounting adjustments and one-time merger expenses related to our acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the quarter, Simmons' operating results excluding these items were extremely strong. Highlights for the quarter include a significant increase in revenue, well contained operating expense growth, improved asset quality, annualized organic loan growth in excess of 25 percent, marked improvement in the efficiency ratio, substantial expansion of the net interest margin, and excellent capital ratios.
Our strategy of restructuring our loan portfolio over the past two years not only diversified the risk profile but also established capacity which should provide the foundation for additional loan and revenue growth, which is evident in our loan pipeline and unfunded commitments. Our liquidity is solid, and our capital is strong. We are growing in all markets as demonstrated by the addition of nearly 2,000 new business deposit accounts in the quarter.
Thanks to our continuing investment in technology associated with our NGB project, our digital products continue to be expanded and our Chief Digital Officer, Alex Carriles, was recently recognized as a "Digital Banker of the Year" by American Banker. Other initiatives, such as the engagement of Disney Institute to help us focus on our customer service standards, will continue to headline our "Better Bank" objective.
I am very proud of the members of our Simmons team who truly exemplify our Better Together cultural cornerstone.
Financial Highlights
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Second Quarter Highlights
Financial Results(in millions)
·Diluted EPS was $0.21 and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.52
·Revenue increased 20% on a linked quarter basis driven by the acquisition of Spirit, solid legacy SFNC net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion
·Noninterest expenses increased 22% on a linked quarter basis. Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense increased 9%
·Provision for credit losses totaled $33.9 million, reflecting Day 2 accounting provision for acquired loans and unfunded commitments
·Total loans up 26% and total deposits up 14% on a linked quarter basis. Legacy SFNC loans up 7% and deposits relatively unchanged
·Credit quality metrics reflect conservative risk profile and strategic decision in 2019 to de-risk acquired loan portfolios
·Common equity to assets ratio at 11.98%; TCE ratio at 7.03%
Revenue
$ 225.4
$ 187.9
$ 188.5
Noninterest expense
156.8
128.4
114.7
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
68.6
59.5
73.9
Merger related costs
19.1
1.9
0.7
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1)
88.1
62.3
74.6
Provision for credit losses
33.9
(19.9)
(13.0)
Net income
27.5
65.1
74.9
Per Share Data
Diluted earnings
$ 0.21
$ 0.58
$ 0.69
Adjusted diluted earnings(1)
0.52
0.59
0.69
Book value
25.31
26.32
28.03
Tangible book value(1)
14.07
15.22
17.16
Avg diluted shares outstanding (000s)
128,720
113,027
108,822
Balance Sheet(in millions)
Total loans
$ 15,110
$ 12,029
$ 11,386
Total deposits
22,036
19,392
18,305
Total shareholders' equity
3,260
2,962
3,039
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio
0.02%
0.22%
(0.07)%
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.42
0.53
0.71
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.26
0.29
0.42
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.41
1.49
2.00
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
334
278
281
Select Ratios
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.24
2.76
2.89
Efficiency ratio(1)
57.49
62.95
56.75
Loan to deposit ratio
68.57
62.03
62.20
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.10
13.52
14.20
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.83
16.42
17.49
Revenue is defined as net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gain (loss) on sale of securities
(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
FTE - fully taxable equivalent using a tax rate of 26.135%
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $74.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.21 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2021. Included in second quarter 2022 results were $14.4 million (after-tax) of certain items, primarily merger-related expenses associated with our acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit) that was completed on April 8, 2022. Certain items, consisting primarily of merger-related expenses and branch right-sizing costs, totaled $2.1 million (after-tax) in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.5 million (after-tax) in the second quarter of 2021.
Additionally, second quarter 2022 results included a $33.8 million Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired in connection with our second quarter acquisition. Excluding these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the second quarter of 2022, $0.59 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2021.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
$ in millions, except per share data
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q2 21
Net income
$
27.5
$
65.1
$
74.9
Day 2 accounting provision
33.8
-
-
Merger related expenses
19.1
1.9
0.7
Branch right sizing costs, net
0.4
0.9
-
Total pre-tax impact
53.3
2.8
0.7
Tax effect(1)
(14.0
)
(0.7
)
(0.2
)
Total impact on earnings
39.3
2.1
0.5
Adjusted earnings(2)
$
66.8
$
67.2
$
75.4
Diluted EPS
$
0.21
$
0.58
$
0.69
Day 2 accounting provision
0.26
-
-
Merger related expenses
0.15
0.01
0.01
Branch right sizing costs
-
0.01
-
Total pre-tax impact
0.41
0.02
0.01
Tax effect(1)
(0.10
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Total impact on earnings
0.31
0.01
-
Adjusted Diluted EPS(2)
$
0.52
$
0.59
$
0.69
Average diluted shares outstanding
128,720,078
113,026,911
108,822,175
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%
(2) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $185.1 million, compared to $145.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $146.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired, which totaled $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $43.1 million increase in interest income, that was fueled by SFNC legacy net loan growth, the added contribution from loans acquired in the Spirit acquisition and higher yields on loans and investment securities. The increase in net interest income was also positively impacted by a significant decrease in the level of variable rate loans at or below their interest rate floors during the quarter. These items more than offset the $3.6 million increase in interest expense on a linked quarter basis, which was partially attributable to the addition of deposits acquired in the Spirit acquisition.
The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.54 percent, compared to 4.34 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 4.73 percent in the second quarter of 2021. The yield on investments securities for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.08 percent, compared to 1.86 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 1.97 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 were relatively stable at 18 basis points, compared to 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and below the 24 basis points incurred during the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.24 percent, compared to 2.76 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.89 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest income, the net interest margin was 3.22 percent for the second quarter of 2022, 2.74 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.81 percent for the second quarter of 2021.
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Q3 21
Q2 21
Loan yield (FTE) (1)
4.54
%
4.34
%
4.58
%
4.76
%
4.73
%
Security yield (FTE) (1)
2.08
1.86
1.74
1.77
1.97
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.25
0.19
0.23
0.27
0.32
Cost of deposits
0.18
0.14
0.17
0.20
0.24
Cost of borrowed funds
2.13
1.94
1.95
1.96
1.97
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
3.11
2.66
2.74
2.72
2.74
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.24
2.76
2.86
2.85
2.89
(1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, compared to $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $47.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income in the first quarter of 2022 was a settlement award totaling $1.4 million. Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities totaled $(150) thousand in the second quarter of 2022, $(54) thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an expected decline in mortgage lending income given the higher interest rate environment and softening market conditions, and the previously mentioned settlement award. These declines were offset, in part, by an increase in debit and credit card fees, and an increase in service charges on deposit accounts that was aided by the addition of Spirit.
Select Noninterest Income Items
$ in millions
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Q3 21
Q2 21
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
11.4
$
10.7
$
11.9
$
11.6
$
10.1
Wealth management fees
7.2
8.0
8.0
7.9
7.9
Debit and credit card fees (1)
8.2
7.4
7.5
7.1
7.1
Mortgage lending income
2.2
4.6
5.0
5.8
4.5
Bank owned life insurance
2.6
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.0
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
5.2
5.1
Other income
6.8
7.3
10.0
6.4
8.4
Adjusted other income (2)
6.9
7.3
10.0
6.7
8.0
(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $156.8 million, compared to $128.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $114.7 in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2022 is a $1.6 million contribution to the Simmons First Foundation Conservation Fund, reflecting a portion of paper statement fees collected as part of a promotion to encourage customers to enroll in eStatements. Also included in noninterest expense are certain non-core items, primarily associated with merger related and branch right-sizing costs, totaling $19.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $137.4 million, compared to $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $113.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to operating expenses associated with Spirit. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects increased operating expenses associated with the acquisition of Spirit, and the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Select Noninterest Expense Items
$ in millions
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Q3 21
Q2 21
Salaries and employee benefits
$
74.1
$
67.9
$
63.9
$
61.9
$
60.3
Occupancy expense, net
11.0
10.0
11.0
9.4
9.1
Furniture and equipment
5.1
4.8
4.7
4.9
4.9
Merger related costs
19.1
1.9
13.6
1.4
0.7
Other operating expenses (1)
44.5
41.6
45.7
34.6
37.2
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (2)
74.1
67.9
63.8
61.8
60.3
Adjusted other operating expenses (2)
44.5
40.9
45.8
38.3
37.1
(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $15.1 billion, compared to $12.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $11.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis reflected the addition of $2.3 billion of loans (net of fair value adjustments) associated with the acquisition of Spirit. Excluding Spirit loans acquired at closing, net loan growth on a linked quarter basis was $822 million, or 7 percent. Net loan growth in the quarter was also driven by increased activity throughout our geographic footprint, which more than offset an anticipated decline in mortgage warehouse lending given current market conditions, as well as the continued forgiveness of PPP loans. Additionally, loan growth was weighted toward the latter half of the quarter as average total loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.5 billion. The higher level of period end loan balances compared to average balances should provide a platform for interest income growth going forward.
Unfunded commitments increased for the fifth consecutive quarter to $4.5 billion, up 30 percent on a linked quarter basis. Continued growth in this measure was aided by the addition of Spirit, and we believe reflects the Company's ability to organically attract new customers throughout its franchise while also deepening relationships with existing customers. At the same time, momentum in our commercial loan pipeline continued to strengthen with all loan opportunities, including the addition of Spirit, totaling $3.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up 28 percent on a linked quarter basis. This marked the seventh consecutive quarter of increased activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the second quarter totaled $1.1 billion and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 4.45 percent, up 102 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
$ in millions
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Q3 21
Q2 21
Total loans
$
15,110
$
12,029
$
12,013
$
10,825
$
11,386
Spirit loans, net of fair value adjustments
2,259
Total loans (excluding Spirit)(1) (2)
$
12,851
Linked quarter change in loans
26
%
Linked quarter change in loans (excluding Spirit)(1) (2)
7
PPP loans
$
19
$
62
$
117
$
212
$
441
Mortgage warehouse loans
168
166
230
275
307
Energy loans
55
48
105
128
174
Unfunded loan commitments
$
4,473
$
3,428
$
2,943
$
2,254
$
2,130
(1) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2) Loans excluding Spirit loans are also referred to as "Legacy SFNC loans" in this earnings release.
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $22.0 billion, compared to $19.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $18.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis reflected the addition of $2.7 billion of deposits (net of fair value adjustments) associated with the acquisition of Spirit. Excluding Spirit deposits acquired at closing, total deposits were relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis, decreasing less than 1 percent. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $6.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 27 percent of total deposits, unchanged from first quarter of 2022 levels. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 58 percent of total deposits, compared to 62 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Conversely, time deposits totaled $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 14 percent of total deposits, up from 11 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis is partially attributable to the attractiveness of higher rate deposits given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred during 2022, coupled with the mix of deposits acquired from Spirit. The loan to deposit ratio ended the second quarter of 2022 at 69 percent, up from 62 percent at the end of both the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.
$ in millions
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Q3 21
Q2 21
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
6,057
$
5,224
$
5,325
$
4,919
$
4,894
Interest bearing deposits
12,816
12,106
11,589
10,697
10,570
Time deposits
3,163
2,062
2,453
2,456
2,841
Total deposits
$
22,036
$
19,392
$
19,367
$
18,072
$
18,305
Spirit deposits, net of fair value adjustments
2,719
Total deposits (excluding Spirit)(1) (2)
$
19,317
Linked quarter change in deposits
14
%
Linked quarter change in deposits (excluding Spirit) (1) (2)
-
(1) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Deposits excluding Spirit deposits are also referred to as "Legacy SFNC deposits" in this earnings release.
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $63.6 million, down $0.7 million compared to $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and down $17.3 million compared to $80.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.26 at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 0.42 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of 7 basis points in the second quarter of 2021.
Improving asset quality metrics reflect both economic conditions in the markets we serve, as well as the impact of the Company's strategic decision in 2019 designed to de-risk loan portfolios that were acquired in connection with its geographic diversification and expansion. As a result of this strategic decision, over the past two years the Company has prudently and systematically exited certain non-relationship credits and non-core industries while also significantly reducing its exposure to commercial real estate to more acceptable levels.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $33.9 million, compared to provision recaptures of $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 includes $33.8 million associated with Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired during the quarter in connection with the acquisition of Spirit.
The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $212.6 million, compared to $178.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $227.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Included in the allowance for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 is the impact of the Day 2 accounting provision related to Spirit, as well as fair value purchase accounting credit marks of $4.1 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio ended the quarter at 1.41 percent, compared to 1.49 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 2.00 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 334 percent, compared to 278 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 281 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021.
$ in millions
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Q3 21
Q2 21
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.41
%
1.49
%
1.71
%
1.87
%
2.00
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
334
278
300
341
281
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42
0.53
0.57
0.55
0.71
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.02
0.22
0.31
0.17
(0.07
)
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.11
0.22
0.13
0.06
0.01
Total nonperforming loans
$
63.6
$
64.3
$
68.6
$
59.4
$
80.9
Total other nonperforming assets
6.4
6.6
7.7
13.5
16.3
Total nonperforming assets
$
70.0
$
70.9
$
76.3
$
72.9
$
97.2
Capital
Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at the end of both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. The increase in common stockholders' equity on a linked quarter basis reflects the issuance of shares in connection with the acquisition of Spirit and earnings for the quarter, partially offset by the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and the payment of a cash dividend, and an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $25.31, compared to $26.32 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $28.03 and the end of the second quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $17.16 at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets at June 30, 2022, was 12.0 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.0 percent. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Q3 21
Q2 21
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.0
%
12.1
%
13.1
%
13.1
%
13.0
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.0
7.4
8.5
8.4
8.4
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio
12.1
13.5
13.8
14.3
14.2
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio
9.2
9.0
9.1
9.1
9.0
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.1
13.5
13.8
14.3
14.2
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio
14.8
16.4
16.8
17.4
17.5
(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
As previously announced, as a result of the Simmons' strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.76 per share and a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent. With the payment of dividends in 2022, Simmons has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. According to research performed by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 23 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons was one of only two banks to be named to the list and tied for second among Nasdaq listed companies for the longest active streak.
During the second quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $24.57 under its 2022 stock repurchase program that was announced in January 2022 (2022 Program). Under the 2022 Program, Simmons is authorized to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its issued and outstanding Class A common stock. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding future stock repurchases, the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion, and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks
$
193,473
$
195,510
$
209,190
$
225,500
$
215,381
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
771,374
1,491,507
1,441,463
1,555,913
2,123,743
Cash and cash equivalents
964,847
1,687,017
1,650,653
1,781,413
2,339,124
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
1,535
1,857
1,882
1,780
1,335
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,819,682
1,556,825
1,529,221
1,516,797
931,352
Investment securities - available-for-sale
4,341,647
6,640,069
7,113,545
6,822,203
6,556,581
Mortgage loans held for sale
14,437
18,206
36,356
34,628
36,011
Other loans held for sale
16,375
-
100
100
100
Loans:
Loans
15,110,344
12,028,593
12,012,503
10,825,227
11,386,352
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(212,611
)
(178,924
)
(205,332
)
(202,508
)
(227,239
)
Net loans
14,897,733
11,849,669
11,807,171
10,622,719
11,159,113
Premises and equipment
553,062
486,531
483,469
463,924
429,587
Premises held for sale
-
-
-
-
6,090
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
4,084
5,118
6,032
11,759
15,239
Interest receivable
82,332
69,357
72,990
68,405
67,916
Bank owned life insurance
486,355
448,011
445,305
421,762
419,198
Goodwill
1,310,528
1,147,007
1,146,007
1,075,305
1,075,305
Other intangible assets
137,285
102,748
106,235
100,428
103,759
Other assets
588,707
469,853
325,793
304,707
282,449
Total assets
$
27,218,609
$
24,482,268
$
24,724,759
$
23,225,930
$
23,423,159
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts
$
6,057,186
$
5,223,862
$
5,325,318
$
4,918,845
$
4,893,959
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
12,816,198
12,105,948
11,588,770
10,697,451
10,569,602
Time deposits
3,162,479
2,062,612
2,452,460
2,455,774
2,841,052
Total deposits
22,035,863
19,392,422
19,366,548
18,072,070
18,304,613
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
155,101
196,828
185,403
217,276
187,215
Other borrowings
1,060,244
1,337,243
1,337,973
1,338,585
1,339,193
Subordinated notes and debentures
421,693
384,242
384,131
383,278
383,143
Other liabilities held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued interest and other liabilities
285,813
209,926
201,863
184,190
169,629
Total liabilities
23,958,714
21,520,661
21,475,918
20,195,399
20,383,793
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
767
767
Common stock
1,288
1,125
1,127
1,066
1,084
Surplus
2,569,060
2,150,453
2,164,989
1,974,561
2,021,128
Undivided profits
1,139,975
1,136,990
1,093,270
1,065,566
1,004,314
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:
Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities
(450,428
)
(326,961
)
(10,545
)
(11,429
)
12,073
Total stockholders' equity
3,259,895
2,961,607
3,248,841
3,030,531
3,039,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
27,218,609
$
24,482,268
$
24,724,759
$
23,225,930
$
23,423,159
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$
163,578
$
127,176
$
137,564
$
132,216
$
138,804
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
1,117
649
583
763
651
Investment securities
37,848
33,712
32,275
30,717
27,128
Mortgage loans held for sale
200
190
310
230
386
Other loans held for sale
2,063
-
-
-
-
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
204,806
161,727
170,732
163,926
166,969
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
2,875
2,503
3,705
4,747
6,061
Other deposits
6,879
4,314
4,390
4,369
4,721
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
119
68
72
70
192
Other borrowings
4,844
4,779
4,903
4,893
4,897
Subordinated notes and debentures
4,990
4,457
4,581
4,610
4,565
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
19,707
16,121
17,651
18,689
20,436
NET INTEREST INCOME
185,099
145,606
153,081
145,237
146,533
Provision for credit losses
33,859
(19,914
)
(1,308
)
(19,890
)
(12,951
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
151,240
165,520
154,389
165,127
159,484
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management fees
7,214
7,968
8,042
7,877
7,892
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,379
10,696
11,909
11,557
10,050
Other service charges and fees
1,871
1,637
1,762
1,964
2,048
Mortgage lending income
2,240
4,550
5,043
5,818
4,490
Debit and credit card fees
8,224
7,449
7,460
7,102
7,073
Bank owned life insurance income
2,563
2,706
2,768
2,573
2,038
(Loss) gain on sale of securities, net
(150
)
(54
)
(348
)
5,248
5,127
Other income
6,837
7,266
9,965
6,411
8,397
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
40,178
42,218
46,601
48,550
47,115
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
74,135
67,906
63,832
61,902
60,261
Occupancy expense, net
11,004
10,023
11,033
9,361
9,103
Furniture and equipment expense
5,104
4,775
4,721
4,895
4,859
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
142
343
576
339
863
Deposit insurance
2,812
1,838
2,108
1,870
1,687
Merger-related costs
19,133
1,886
13,591
1,401
686
Other operating expenses
44,483
41,646
45,736
34,565
37,198
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
156,813
128,417
141,597
114,333
114,657
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
34,605
79,321
59,393
99,344
91,942
Provision for income taxes
7,151
14,226
11,155
18,770
17,018
NET INCOME
27,454
65,095
48,238
80,574
74,924
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
8
13
13
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
27,454
$
65,095
$
48,230
$
80,561
$
74,911
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.21
$
0.58
$
0.42
$
0.75
$
0.69
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.21
$
0.58
$
0.42
$
0.74
$
0.69
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$
3,259,895
$
2,961,607
$
3,248,841
$
3,030,531
$
3,039,366
CECL transition provision (1)
92,619
92,619
114,458
122,787
128,933
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,423,323
)
(1,224,691
)
(1,226,686
)
(1,152,688
)
(1,156,203
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
450,428
326,961
10,545
11,429
(12,073
)
Total Tier 1 capital
2,379,619
2,156,496
2,147,158
2,012,059
2,000,023
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
421,693
384,242
384,131
383,278
383,143
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments
114,733
78,057
71,853
60,700
79,138
Total Tier 2 capital
536,426
462,299
455,984
443,978
462,281
Total risk-based capital
$
2,916,045
$
2,618,795
$
2,603,142
$
2,456,037
$
2,462,304
Risk weighted assets
$
19,669,149
$
15,953,622
$
15,538,967
$
14,098,320
$
14,076,975
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$
25,807,113
$
23,966,206
$
23,647,901
$
22,189,921
$
22,244,118
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
11.98
%
12.10
%
13.14
%
13.05
%
12.98
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.03
%
7.37
%
8.51
%
8.41
%
8.36
%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
12.10
%
13.52
%
13.82
%
14.27
%
14.20
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.22
%
9.00
%
9.08
%
9.07
%
8.99
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.10
%
13.52
%
13.82
%
14.27
%
14.21
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.83
%
16.42
%
16.75
%
17.42
%
17.49
%
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$
446,789
$
232,670
$
232,609
$
232,549
$
77,396
Mortgage-backed securities
1,244,713
112,496
70,342
57,930
60,649
State and political subdivisions
1,868,924
1,194,459
1,209,051
1,209,091
793,307
Other securities
259,256
17,200
17,219
17,227
-
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,819,682
1,556,825
1,529,221
1,516,797
931,352
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$
1,441
$
-
$
300
$
300
$
600
U.S. Government agencies
198,333
333,231
364,641
354,382
554,937
Mortgage-backed securities
2,963,934
4,166,108
4,448,616
4,421,620
3,987,209
State and political subdivisions
915,255
1,653,694
1,819,658
1,575,208
1,557,497
Other securities
262,684
487,036
480,330
470,693
456,338
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
4,341,647
6,640,069
7,113,545
6,822,203
6,556,581
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$
8,161,329
$
8,196,894
$
8,642,766
$
8,339,000
$
7,487,933
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$
3,278,982
$
1,307,058
$
1,517,378
$
1,487,916
$
935,596
Investment Securities - QTD Average
Taxable securities
$
5,674,470
$
5,688,306
$
5,790,429
$
5,475,932
$
4,265,545
Tax exempt securities
2,725,610
2,844,777
2,787,301
2,496,958
2,157,076
Total investment securities - QTD average
$
8,400,080
$
8,533,083
$
8,577,730
$
7,972,890
$
6,422,621
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer
Credit cards
$
189,684
$
184,372
$
187,052
$
175,884
$
177,634
Other consumer
204,692
180,602
168,318
182,492
181,712
Total consumer
394,376
364,974
355,370
358,376
359,346
Real Estate
Construction
2,082,688
1,423,445
1,326,371
1,229,740
1,428,165
Single-family residential
2,357,942
2,042,978
2,101,975
1,540,701
1,608,028
Other commercial real estate
7,082,055
5,762,567
5,738,904
5,308,902
5,332,655
Total real estate
11,522,685
9,228,990
9,167,250
8,079,343
8,368,848
Commercial
Commercial
2,612,256
2,016,405
1,992,043
1,821,905
2,074,729
Agricultural
218,743
150,465
168,717
216,735
193,462
Total commercial
2,830,999
2,166,870
2,160,760
2,038,640
2,268,191
Other
362,284
267,759
329,123
348,868
389,967
Total loans
$
15,110,344
$
12,028,593
$
12,012,503
$
10,825,227
$
11,386,352
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$
178,924
$
205,332
$
202,508
$
227,239
$
235,116
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions
Landmark (10/08/2021)
-
2,359
Triumph (10/08/2021)
-
11,092
Spirit of Texas (01/08/2022)
4,043
-
Total Day 1 PCD allowance
4,043
13,451
Loans charged off
Credit cards
1,004
920
865
711
1,046
Other consumer
518
414
477
463
411
Real estate
115
485
2,624
5,941
439
Commercial
688
6,319
8,513
932
309
Total loans charged off
2,325
8,138
12,479
8,047
2,205
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
Credit cards
249
274
247
267
244
Other consumer
302
387
267
408
425
Real estate
391
426
916
2,068
1,523
Commercial
621
557
1,730
463
2,147
Total recoveries
1,563
1,644
3,160
3,206
4,339
Net loans charged off
762
6,494
9,319
4,841
(2,134
)
Provision for credit losses on loans
30,406
(19,914
)
(1,308
)
(19,890
)
(10,011
)
Balance, end of quarter
$
212,611
$
178,924
$
205,332
$
202,508
$
227,239
Non-performing assets
Non-performing loans
Nonaccrual loans
$
62,670
$
64,096
$
68,204
$
59,054
$
80,282
Loans past due 90 days or more
904
240
349
334
653
Total non-performing loans
63,574
64,336
68,553
59,388
80,935
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
4,084
5,118
6,032
11,759
15,239
Other non-performing assets
2,314
1,479
1,667
1,724
1,062
Total other non-performing assets
6,398
6,597
7,699
13,483
16,301
Total non-performing assets
$
69,972
$
70,933
$
76,252
$
72,871
$
97,236
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings)
$
2,655
$
3,424
$
4,289
$
4,251
$
4,436
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.41
%
1.49
%
1.71
%
1.87
%
2.00
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
334
%
278
%
300
%
341
%
281
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.42
%
0.53
%
0.57
%
0.55
%
0.71
%
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets
0.27
%
0.30
%
0.33
%
0.33
%
0.43
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.26
%
0.29
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.42
%
Annualized net charge offs to total loans
0.02
%
0.22
%
0.31
%
0.17
%
-0.07
%
Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans
1.55
%
1.39
%
1.29
%
0.96
%
1.78
%
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Jun 2022
Three Months Ended
Mar 2022
Three Months Ended
Jun 2021
($ in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
$
777,098
$
1,117
0.58
%
$
1,728,694
$
649
0.15
%
$
2,703,920
$
651
0.10
%
Investment securities - taxable
5,674,470
21,794
1.54
%
5,688,306
18,148
1.29
%
4,265,545
14,594
1.37
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,725,610
21,733
3.20
%
2,844,777
20,937
2.98
%
2,157,076
16,899
3.14
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
17,173
200
4.67
%
27,633
190
2.79
%
49,262
386
3.14
%
Other loans held for sale
22,114
2,063
37.42
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Loans - including fees (FTE)
14,478,183
163,995
4.54
%
11,895,805
127,405
4.34
%
11,783,839
138,987
4.73
%
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
23,694,648
210,902
3.57
%
22,185,215
167,329
3.06
%
20,959,642
171,517
3.28
%
Non-earning assets
3,074,384
2,640,984
2,298,279
Total assets
$
26,769,032
$
24,826,199
$
23,257,921
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts
$
12,807,502
$
6,879
0.22
%
$
12,083,516
$
4,314
0.14
%
$
10,403,932
$
4,721
0.18
%
Time deposits
2,586,567
2,875
0.45
%
2,241,123
2,503
0.45
%
2,930,025
6,061
0.83
%
Total interest bearing deposits
15,394,069
9,754
0.25
%
14,324,639
6,817
0.19
%
13,333,957
10,782
0.32
%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
210,280
119
0.23
%
218,186
68
0.13
%
240,876
192
0.32
%
Other borrowings
1,241,501
4,844
1.56
%
1,337,654
4,779
1.45
%
1,340,008
4,897
1.47
%
Subordinated notes and debentures
418,327
4,990
4.78
%
384,187
4,457
4.70
%
383,078
4,565
4.78
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
17,264,177
19,707
0.46
%
16,264,666
16,121
0.40
%
15,297,919
20,436
0.54
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
5,926,304
5,184,828
4,826,927
Other liabilities
216,848
207,597
151,699
Total liabilities
23,407,329
21,657,091
20,276,545
Stockholders' equity
3,361,703
3,169,108
2,981,376
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
26,769,032
$
24,826,199
$
23,257,921
Net interest income (FTE)
$
191,195
$
151,208
$
151,081
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.11
%
2.66
%
2.74
%
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date
3.24
%
2.76
%
2.89
%
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date
3.01
%
2.76
%
2.94
%
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$
27,454
$
65,095
$
48,230
$
80,561
$
74,911
Diluted earnings per share
0.21
0.58
0.42
0.74
0.69
Return on average assets
0.41
%
1.06
%
0.77
%
1.37
%
1.29
%
Return on average common equity
3.28
%
8.33
%
5.87
%
10.42
%
10.08
%
Return on tangible common equity
6.28
%
14.31
%
9.98
%
17.43
%
17.25
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.24
%
2.76
%
2.86
%
2.85
%
2.89
%
FTE adjustment
6,096
5,602
5,579
4,941
4,548
Average diluted shares outstanding
128,720,078
113,026,911
114,491,119
108,359,890
108,822,175
Shares repurchased under plan
2,035,324
513,725
2,625,348
1,806,205
-
Average price of shares repurchased
24.57
31.25
29.69
28.48
-
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.18
0.18
Accretable yield on acquired loans
9,898
3,703
5,758
4,122
5,619
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
57.49
%
62.95
%
59.48
%
58.10
%
56.75
%
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$
25.31
$
26.32
$
28.82
$
28.42
$
28.03
Tangible book value per share
14.07
15.22
17.71
17.39
17.16
Shares outstanding
128,787,764
112,505,555
112,715,444
106,603,231
108,386,669
Full-time equivalent employees
3,233
2,893
2,877
2,740
2,783
Total number of financial centers
233
197
199
185
198
(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net Income
$
27,454
$
65,095
$
48,230
$
80,561
$
74,911
Certain items
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(16
)
Merger-related costs
19,133
1,886
13,591
1,401
686
Branch right-sizing (net)
380
909
1,648
(3,041
)
39
Day 2 CECL provision
33,779
-
22,688
-
Tax effect (1)
(13,928
)
(731
)
(9,912
)
429
(185
)
Certain items, net of tax
39,364
2,064
28,015
(1,211
)
524
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$
66,818
$
67,159
$
76,245
$
79,350
$
75,435
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.21
$
0.58
$
0.42
$
0.74
$
0.69
Certain items
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
-
Merger-related costs
0.15
0.01
0.12
0.01
0.01
Branch right-sizing (net)
-
0.01
0.01
(0.03
)
-
Day 2 CECL provision
0.27
0.20
Tax effect (1)
(0.11
)
(0.01
)
(0.09
)
0.01
(0.01
)
Certain items, net of tax
0.31
0.01
0.24
(0.01
)
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.52
$
0.59
$
0.66
$
0.73
$
0.69
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Adjusting Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Other income
$
6,837
$
7,266
$
9,965
$
6,411
$
8,397
Adjusting items (1)
88
-
(2
)
239
(445
)
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$
6,925
$
7,266
$
9,963
$
6,650
$
7,952
Non-interest expense
$
156,813
$
128,417
$
141,597
$
114,333
$
114,657
Adjusting items (1)
(19,425
)
(2,795
)
(15,241
)
1,879
(1,154
)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
137,388
$
125,622
$
126,356
$
116,212
$
113,503
Salaries and employee benefits
$
74,135
$
67,906
$
63,832
$
61,902
$
60,261
Adjusting items (1)
-
-
-
(66
)
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$
74,135
$
67,906
$
63,832
$
61,836
$
60,261
Other operating expenses
$
44,483
$
41,646
$
45,736
$
34,565
$
37,198
Adjusting items (1)
(7
)
(717
)
96
3,759
(89
)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$
44,476
$
40,929
$
45,832
$
38,324
$
37,109
(1) Adjusting items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$
3,259,895
$
2,961,607
$
3,248,841
$
3,029,764
$
3,038,599
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,310,528
)
(1,147,007
)
(1,146,007
)
(1,075,305
)
(1,075,305
)
Other intangible assets
(137,285
)
(102,748
)
(106,235
)
(100,428
)
(103,759
)
Total intangibles
(1,447,813
)
(1,249,755
)
(1,252,242
)
(1,175,733
)
(1,179,064
)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
1,812,082
$
1,711,852
$
1,996,599
$
1,854,031
$
1,859,535
Total assets
$
27,218,609
$
24,482,268
$
24,724,759
$
23,225,930
$
23,423,159
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,310,528
)
(1,147,007
)
(1,146,007
)
(1,075,305
)
(1,075,305
)
Other intangible assets
(137,285
)
(102,748
)
(106,235
)
(100,428
)
(103,759
)
Total intangibles
(1,447,813
)
(1,249,755
)
(1,252,242
)
(1,175,733
)
(1,179,064
)
Tangible assets
$
25,770,796
$
23,232,513
$
23,472,517
$
22,050,197
$
22,244,095
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans
(19,476
)
(61,887
)
(116,659
)
(212,087
)
(441,353
)
Total assets excluding PPP loans
$
27,199,133
$
24,420,381
$
24,608,100
$
23,013,843
$
22,981,806
Tangible assets excluding PPP loans
$
25,751,320
$
23,170,626
$
23,355,858
$
21,838,110
$
21,802,742
Ratio of common equity to assets
11.98
%
12.10
%
13.14
%
13.04
%
12.97
%
Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans
11.99
%
12.13
%
13.20
%
13.16
%
13.22
%
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.03
%
7.37
%
8.51
%
8.41
%
8.36
%
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans
7.04
%
7.39
%
8.55
%
8.49
%
8.53
%
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$
3,259,895
$
2,961,607
$
3,248,841
$
3,029,764
$
3,038,599
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,310,528
)
(1,147,007
)
(1,146,007
)
(1,075,305
)
(1,075,305
)
Other intangible assets
(137,285
)
(102,748
)
(106,235
)
(100,428
)
(103,759
)
Total intangibles
(1,447,813
)
(1,249,755
)
(1,252,242
)
(1,175,733
)
(1,179,064
)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
1,812,082
$
1,711,852
$
1,996,599
$
1,854,031
$
1,859,535
Shares of common stock outstanding
128,787,764
112,505,555
112,715,444
106,603,231
108,386,669
Book value per common share
$
25.31
$
26.32
$
28.82
$
28.42
$
28.03
Tangible book value per common share
$
14.07
$
15.22
$
17.71
$
17.39
$
17.16
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)
Non-interest expense
$
156,813
$
128,417
$
141,597
$
114,333
$
114,657
Non-interest expense adjustment
(19,425
)
(2,795
)
(15,241
)
1,879
(1,154
)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(142
)
(343
)
(576
)
(339
)
(863
)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(4,096
)
(3,486
)
(3,486
)
(3,331
)
(3,333
)
Efficiency ratio numerator
$
133,150
$
121,793
$
122,294
$
112,542
$
109,307
Net-interest income
$
185,099
$
145,606
$
153,081
$
145,237
$
146,533
Non-interest income
40,178
42,218
46,601
48,550
47,115
Non-interest income adjustment
88
-
(2
)
239
(445
)
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,096
5,602
5,579
4,941
4,548
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
150
54
348
(5,248
)
(5,127
)
Efficiency ratio denominator
$
231,611
$
193,480
$
205,607
$
193,719
$
192,624
Efficiency ratio (1)
57.49
%
62.95
%
59.48
%
58.10
%
56.75
%
(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin
Net interest income
$
185,099
$
145,606
$
153,081
$
145,237
$
146,533
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:18 UTC.