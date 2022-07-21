Simmons First National : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K 07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and CEO, commented on the quarter Although second quarter results were significantly impacted by accounting adjustments and one-time merger expenses related to our acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the quarter, Simmons' operating results excluding these items were extremely strong. Highlights for the quarter include a significant increase in revenue, well contained operating expense growth, improved asset quality, annualized organic loan growth in excess of 25 percent, marked improvement in the efficiency ratio, substantial expansion of the net interest margin, and excellent capital ratios. Our strategy of restructuring our loan portfolio over the past two years not only diversified the risk profile but also established capacity which should provide the foundation for additional loan and revenue growth, which is evident in our loan pipeline and unfunded commitments. Our liquidity is solid, and our capital is strong. We are growing in all markets as demonstrated by the addition of nearly 2,000 new business deposit accounts in the quarter. Thanks to our continuing investment in technology associated with our NGB project, our digital products continue to be expanded and our Chief Digital Officer, Alex Carriles, was recently recognized as a "Digital Banker of the Year" by American Banker. Other initiatives, such as the engagement of Disney Institute to help us focus on our customer service standards, will continue to headline our "Better Bank" objective. I am very proud of the members of our Simmons team who truly exemplify our Better Together cultural cornerstone. Financial Highlights 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Second Quarter Highlights Financial Results(in millions) ·Diluted EPS was $0.21 and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.52 ·Revenue increased 20% on a linked quarter basis driven by the acquisition of Spirit, solid legacy SFNC net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion ·Noninterest expenses increased 22% on a linked quarter basis. Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense increased 9% ·Provision for credit losses totaled $33.9 million, reflecting Day 2 accounting provision for acquired loans and unfunded commitments ·Total loans up 26% and total deposits up 14% on a linked quarter basis. Legacy SFNC loans up 7% and deposits relatively unchanged ·Credit quality metrics reflect conservative risk profile and strategic decision in 2019 to de-risk acquired loan portfolios ·Common equity to assets ratio at 11.98%; TCE ratio at 7.03% Revenue $ 225.4 $ 187.9 $ 188.5 Noninterest expense 156.8 128.4 114.7 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 68.6 59.5 73.9 Merger related costs 19.1 1.9 0.7 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1) 88.1 62.3 74.6 Provision for credit losses 33.9 (19.9) (13.0) Net income 27.5 65.1 74.9 Per Share Data Diluted earnings $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.69 Adjusted diluted earnings(1) 0.52 0.59 0.69 Book value 25.31 26.32 28.03 Tangible book value(1) 14.07 15.22 17.16 Avg diluted shares outstanding (000s) 128,720 113,027 108,822 Balance Sheet(in millions) Total loans $ 15,110 $ 12,029 $ 11,386 Total deposits 22,036 19,392 18,305 Total shareholders' equity 3,260 2,962 3,039 Asset Quality Net charge-off ratio 0.02% 0.22% (0.07)% Nonperforming loan ratio 0.42 0.53 0.71 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 0.29 0.42 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.41 1.49 2.00 Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 334 278 281 Select Ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.24 2.76 2.89 Efficiency ratio(1) 57.49 62.95 56.75 Loan to deposit ratio 68.57 62.03 62.20 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.10 13.52 14.20 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.83 16.42 17.49 Revenue is defined as net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gain (loss) on sale of securities (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below FTE - fully taxable equivalent using a tax rate of 26.135% Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $74.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.21 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2021. Included in second quarter 2022 results were $14.4 million (after-tax) of certain items, primarily merger-related expenses associated with our acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit) that was completed on April 8, 2022. Certain items, consisting primarily of merger-related expenses and branch right-sizing costs, totaled $2.1 million (after-tax) in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.5 million (after-tax) in the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, second quarter 2022 results included a $33.8 million Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired in connection with our second quarter acquisition. Excluding these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the second quarter of 2022, $0.59 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2021. Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS $ in millions, except per share data Q2 22 Q1 22 Q2 21 Net income $ 27.5 $ 65.1 $ 74.9 Day 2 accounting provision 33.8 - - Merger related expenses 19.1 1.9 0.7 Branch right sizing costs, net 0.4 0.9 - Total pre-tax impact 53.3 2.8 0.7 Tax effect(1) (14.0 ) (0.7 ) (0.2 ) Total impact on earnings 39.3 2.1 0.5 Adjusted earnings(2) $ 66.8 $ 67.2 $ 75.4 Diluted EPS $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.69 Day 2 accounting provision 0.26 - - Merger related expenses 0.15 0.01 0.01 Branch right sizing costs - 0.01 - Total pre-tax impact 0.41 0.02 0.01 Tax effect(1) (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Total impact on earnings 0.31 0.01 - Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) $ 0.52 $ 0.59 $ 0.69 Average diluted shares outstanding 128,720,078 113,026,911 108,822,175 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135% (2) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below Net Interest Income Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $185.1 million, compared to $145.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $146.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired, which totaled $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $43.1 million increase in interest income, that was fueled by SFNC legacy net loan growth, the added contribution from loans acquired in the Spirit acquisition and higher yields on loans and investment securities. The increase in net interest income was also positively impacted by a significant decrease in the level of variable rate loans at or below their interest rate floors during the quarter. These items more than offset the $3.6 million increase in interest expense on a linked quarter basis, which was partially attributable to the addition of deposits acquired in the Spirit acquisition. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.54 percent, compared to 4.34 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 4.73 percent in the second quarter of 2021. The yield on investments securities for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.08 percent, compared to 1.86 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 1.97 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 were relatively stable at 18 basis points, compared to 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and below the 24 basis points incurred during the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.24 percent, compared to 2.76 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.89 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest income, the net interest margin was 3.22 percent for the second quarter of 2022, 2.74 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.81 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Loan yield (FTE) (1) 4.54 % 4.34 % 4.58 % 4.76 % 4.73 % Security yield (FTE) (1) 2.08 1.86 1.74 1.77 1.97 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.25 0.19 0.23 0.27 0.32 Cost of deposits 0.18 0.14 0.17 0.20 0.24 Cost of borrowed funds 2.13 1.94 1.95 1.96 1.97 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 3.11 2.66 2.74 2.72 2.74 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.24 2.76 2.86 2.85 2.89 (1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, compared to $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $47.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income in the first quarter of 2022 was a settlement award totaling $1.4 million. Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities totaled $(150) thousand in the second quarter of 2022, $(54) thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an expected decline in mortgage lending income given the higher interest rate environment and softening market conditions, and the previously mentioned settlement award. These declines were offset, in part, by an increase in debit and credit card fees, and an increase in service charges on deposit accounts that was aided by the addition of Spirit. Select Noninterest Income Items

$ in millions Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 11.4 $ 10.7 $ 11.9 $ 11.6 $ 10.1 Wealth management fees 7.2 8.0 8.0 7.9 7.9 Debit and credit card fees (1) 8.2 7.4 7.5 7.1 7.1 Mortgage lending income 2.2 4.6 5.0 5.8 4.5 Bank owned life insurance 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.0 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) 5.2 5.1 Other income 6.8 7.3 10.0 6.4 8.4 Adjusted other income (2) 6.9 7.3 10.0 6.7 8.0 (1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification. (2) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $156.8 million, compared to $128.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $114.7 in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2022 is a $1.6 million contribution to the Simmons First Foundation Conservation Fund, reflecting a portion of paper statement fees collected as part of a promotion to encourage customers to enroll in eStatements. Also included in noninterest expense are certain non-core items, primarily associated with merger related and branch right-sizing costs, totaling $19.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $137.4 million, compared to $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $113.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to operating expenses associated with Spirit. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects increased operating expenses associated with the acquisition of Spirit, and the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2021. Select Noninterest Expense Items

$ in millions Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Salaries and employee benefits $ 74.1 $ 67.9 $ 63.9 $ 61.9 $ 60.3 Occupancy expense, net 11.0 10.0 11.0 9.4 9.1 Furniture and equipment 5.1 4.8 4.7 4.9 4.9 Merger related costs 19.1 1.9 13.6 1.4 0.7 Other operating expenses (1) 44.5 41.6 45.7 34.6 37.2 Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (2) 74.1 67.9 63.8 61.8 60.3 Adjusted other operating expenses (2) 44.5 40.9 45.8 38.3 37.1 (1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification. (2) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $15.1 billion, compared to $12.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $11.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis reflected the addition of $2.3 billion of loans (net of fair value adjustments) associated with the acquisition of Spirit. Excluding Spirit loans acquired at closing, net loan growth on a linked quarter basis was $822 million, or 7 percent. Net loan growth in the quarter was also driven by increased activity throughout our geographic footprint, which more than offset an anticipated decline in mortgage warehouse lending given current market conditions, as well as the continued forgiveness of PPP loans. Additionally, loan growth was weighted toward the latter half of the quarter as average total loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.5 billion. The higher level of period end loan balances compared to average balances should provide a platform for interest income growth going forward. Unfunded commitments increased for the fifth consecutive quarter to $4.5 billion, up 30 percent on a linked quarter basis. Continued growth in this measure was aided by the addition of Spirit, and we believe reflects the Company's ability to organically attract new customers throughout its franchise while also deepening relationships with existing customers. At the same time, momentum in our commercial loan pipeline continued to strengthen with all loan opportunities, including the addition of Spirit, totaling $3.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up 28 percent on a linked quarter basis. This marked the seventh consecutive quarter of increased activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the second quarter totaled $1.1 billion and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 4.45 percent, up 102 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022. $ in millions Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Total loans $ 15,110 $ 12,029 $ 12,013 $ 10,825 $ 11,386 Spirit loans, net of fair value adjustments 2,259 Total loans (excluding Spirit)(1) (2) $ 12,851 Linked quarter change in loans 26 % Linked quarter change in loans (excluding Spirit)(1) (2) 7 PPP loans $ 19 $ 62 $ 117 $ 212 $ 441 Mortgage warehouse loans 168 166 230 275 307 Energy loans 55 48 105 128 174 Unfunded loan commitments $ 4,473 $ 3,428 $ 2,943 $ 2,254 $ 2,130 (1) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Loans excluding Spirit loans are also referred to as "Legacy SFNC loans" in this earnings release. Deposits Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $22.0 billion, compared to $19.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $18.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis reflected the addition of $2.7 billion of deposits (net of fair value adjustments) associated with the acquisition of Spirit. Excluding Spirit deposits acquired at closing, total deposits were relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis, decreasing less than 1 percent. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $6.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 27 percent of total deposits, unchanged from first quarter of 2022 levels. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 58 percent of total deposits, compared to 62 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Conversely, time deposits totaled $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 14 percent of total deposits, up from 11 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis is partially attributable to the attractiveness of higher rate deposits given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred during 2022, coupled with the mix of deposits acquired from Spirit. The loan to deposit ratio ended the second quarter of 2022 at 69 percent, up from 62 percent at the end of both the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. $ in millions Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 6,057 $ 5,224 $ 5,325 $ 4,919 $ 4,894 Interest bearing deposits 12,816 12,106 11,589 10,697 10,570 Time deposits 3,163 2,062 2,453 2,456 2,841 Total deposits $ 22,036 $ 19,392 $ 19,367 $ 18,072 $ 18,305 Spirit deposits, net of fair value adjustments 2,719 Total deposits (excluding Spirit)(1) (2) $ 19,317 Linked quarter change in deposits 14 % Linked quarter change in deposits (excluding Spirit) (1) (2) - (1) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Deposits excluding Spirit deposits are also referred to as "Legacy SFNC deposits" in this earnings release. Asset Quality Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $63.6 million, down $0.7 million compared to $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and down $17.3 million compared to $80.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.26 at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 0.42 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of 7 basis points in the second quarter of 2021. Improving asset quality metrics reflect both economic conditions in the markets we serve, as well as the impact of the Company's strategic decision in 2019 designed to de-risk loan portfolios that were acquired in connection with its geographic diversification and expansion. As a result of this strategic decision, over the past two years the Company has prudently and systematically exited certain non-relationship credits and non-core industries while also significantly reducing its exposure to commercial real estate to more acceptable levels. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $33.9 million, compared to provision recaptures of $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 includes $33.8 million associated with Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired during the quarter in connection with the acquisition of Spirit. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $212.6 million, compared to $178.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $227.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Included in the allowance for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 is the impact of the Day 2 accounting provision related to Spirit, as well as fair value purchase accounting credit marks of $4.1 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio ended the quarter at 1.41 percent, compared to 1.49 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 2.00 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 334 percent, compared to 278 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 281 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. $ in millions Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.41 % 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.87 % 2.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 334 278 300 341 281 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 0.53 0.57 0.55 0.71 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.02 0.22 0.31 0.17 (0.07 ) Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.11 0.22 0.13 0.06 0.01 Total nonperforming loans $ 63.6 $ 64.3 $ 68.6 $ 59.4 $ 80.9 Total other nonperforming assets 6.4 6.6 7.7 13.5 16.3 Total nonperforming assets $ 70.0 $ 70.9 $ 76.3 $ 72.9 $ 97.2 Capital Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at the end of both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. The increase in common stockholders' equity on a linked quarter basis reflects the issuance of shares in connection with the acquisition of Spirit and earnings for the quarter, partially offset by the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and the payment of a cash dividend, and an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $25.31, compared to $26.32 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $28.03 and the end of the second quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $17.16 at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets at June 30, 2022, was 12.0 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.0 percent. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines. Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.0 % 12.1 % 13.1 % 13.1 % 13.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.0 7.4 8.5 8.4 8.4 Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 12.1 13.5 13.8 14.3 14.2 Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.2 9.0 9.1 9.1 9.0 Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.1 13.5 13.8 14.3 14.2 Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 14.8 16.4 16.8 17.4 17.5 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend As previously announced, as a result of the Simmons' strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.76 per share and a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent. With the payment of dividends in 2022, Simmons has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. According to research performed by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 23 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons was one of only two banks to be named to the list and tied for second among Nasdaq listed companies for the longest active streak. During the second quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $24.57 under its 2022 stock repurchase program that was announced in January 2022 (2022 Program). Under the 2022 Program, Simmons is authorized to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its issued and outstanding Class A common stock. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding future stock repurchases, the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion, and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice. Simmons First National Corporation Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and was recently named to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom. Conference Call Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-877-270-2148 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10168365. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, early retirement programs and net branch right-sizing initiatives. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through the Spirit acquisition, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and the effects of the PPP. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of the Company's and its customers' participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Ed Bilek EVP, Director of Investor and Media Relations Simmons First National Corporation ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com 205.612.3378 (cell) Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 193,473 $ 195,510 $ 209,190 $ 225,500 $ 215,381 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 771,374 1,491,507 1,441,463 1,555,913 2,123,743 Cash and cash equivalents 964,847 1,687,017 1,650,653 1,781,413 2,339,124 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 1,535 1,857 1,882 1,780 1,335 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,819,682 1,556,825 1,529,221 1,516,797 931,352 Investment securities - available-for-sale 4,341,647 6,640,069 7,113,545 6,822,203 6,556,581 Mortgage loans held for sale 14,437 18,206 36,356 34,628 36,011 Other loans held for sale 16,375 - 100 100 100 Loans: Loans 15,110,344 12,028,593 12,012,503 10,825,227 11,386,352 Allowance for credit losses on loans (212,611 ) (178,924 ) (205,332 ) (202,508 ) (227,239 ) Net loans 14,897,733 11,849,669 11,807,171 10,622,719 11,159,113 Premises and equipment 553,062 486,531 483,469 463,924 429,587 Premises held for sale - - - - 6,090 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 4,084 5,118 6,032 11,759 15,239 Interest receivable 82,332 69,357 72,990 68,405 67,916 Bank owned life insurance 486,355 448,011 445,305 421,762 419,198 Goodwill 1,310,528 1,147,007 1,146,007 1,075,305 1,075,305 Other intangible assets 137,285 102,748 106,235 100,428 103,759 Other assets 588,707 469,853 325,793 304,707 282,449 Total assets $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759 $ 23,225,930 $ 23,423,159 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 6,057,186 $ 5,223,862 $ 5,325,318 $ 4,918,845 $ 4,893,959 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 12,816,198 12,105,948 11,588,770 10,697,451 10,569,602 Time deposits 3,162,479 2,062,612 2,452,460 2,455,774 2,841,052 Total deposits 22,035,863 19,392,422 19,366,548 18,072,070 18,304,613 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 155,101 196,828 185,403 217,276 187,215 Other borrowings 1,060,244 1,337,243 1,337,973 1,338,585 1,339,193 Subordinated notes and debentures 421,693 384,242 384,131 383,278 383,143 Other liabilities held for sale - - - - - Accrued interest and other liabilities 285,813 209,926 201,863 184,190 169,629 Total liabilities 23,958,714 21,520,661 21,475,918 20,195,399 20,383,793 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - 767 767 Common stock 1,288 1,125 1,127 1,066 1,084 Surplus 2,569,060 2,150,453 2,164,989 1,974,561 2,021,128 Undivided profits 1,139,975 1,136,990 1,093,270 1,065,566 1,004,314 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities (450,428 ) (326,961 ) (10,545 ) (11,429 ) 12,073 Total stockholders' equity 3,259,895 2,961,607 3,248,841 3,030,531 3,039,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759 $ 23,225,930 $ 23,423,159 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans (including fees) $ 163,578 $ 127,176 $ 137,564 $ 132,216 $ 138,804 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 1,117 649 583 763 651 Investment securities 37,848 33,712 32,275 30,717 27,128 Mortgage loans held for sale 200 190 310 230 386 Other loans held for sale 2,063 - - - - TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 204,806 161,727 170,732 163,926 166,969 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 2,875 2,503 3,705 4,747 6,061 Other deposits 6,879 4,314 4,390 4,369 4,721 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 119 68 72 70 192 Other borrowings 4,844 4,779 4,903 4,893 4,897 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,990 4,457 4,581 4,610 4,565 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 19,707 16,121 17,651 18,689 20,436 NET INTEREST INCOME 185,099 145,606 153,081 145,237 146,533 Provision for credit losses 33,859 (19,914 ) (1,308 ) (19,890 ) (12,951 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 151,240 165,520 154,389 165,127 159,484 NON-INTEREST INCOME Wealth management fees 7,214 7,968 8,042 7,877 7,892 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,379 10,696 11,909 11,557 10,050 Other service charges and fees 1,871 1,637 1,762 1,964 2,048 Mortgage lending income 2,240 4,550 5,043 5,818 4,490 Debit and credit card fees 8,224 7,449 7,460 7,102 7,073 Bank owned life insurance income 2,563 2,706 2,768 2,573 2,038 (Loss) gain on sale of securities, net (150 ) (54 ) (348 ) 5,248 5,127 Other income 6,837 7,266 9,965 6,411 8,397 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 40,178 42,218 46,601 48,550 47,115 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 74,135 67,906 63,832 61,902 60,261 Occupancy expense, net 11,004 10,023 11,033 9,361 9,103 Furniture and equipment expense 5,104 4,775 4,721 4,895 4,859 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 142 343 576 339 863 Deposit insurance 2,812 1,838 2,108 1,870 1,687 Merger-related costs 19,133 1,886 13,591 1,401 686 Other operating expenses 44,483 41,646 45,736 34,565 37,198 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 156,813 128,417 141,597 114,333 114,657 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 34,605 79,321 59,393 99,344 91,942 Provision for income taxes 7,151 14,226 11,155 18,770 17,018 NET INCOME 27,454 65,095 48,238 80,574 74,924 Preferred stock dividends - - 8 13 13 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.75 $ 0.69 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 $ 3,030,531 $ 3,039,366 CECL transition provision (1) 92,619 92,619 114,458 122,787 128,933 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,423,323 ) (1,224,691 ) (1,226,686 ) (1,152,688 ) (1,156,203 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 450,428 326,961 10,545 11,429 (12,073 ) Total Tier 1 capital 2,379,619 2,156,496 2,147,158 2,012,059 2,000,023 Tier 2 capital Subordinated notes and debentures 421,693 384,242 384,131 383,278 383,143 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 114,733 78,057 71,853 60,700 79,138 Total Tier 2 capital 536,426 462,299 455,984 443,978 462,281 Total risk-based capital $ 2,916,045 $ 2,618,795 $ 2,603,142 $ 2,456,037 $ 2,462,304 Risk weighted assets $ 19,669,149 $ 15,953,622 $ 15,538,967 $ 14,098,320 $ 14,076,975 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 25,807,113 $ 23,966,206 $ 23,647,901 $ 22,189,921 $ 22,244,118 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 11.98 % 12.10 % 13.14 % 13.05 % 12.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.03 % 7.37 % 8.51 % 8.41 % 8.36 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 12.10 % 13.52 % 13.82 % 14.27 % 14.20 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.22 % 9.00 % 9.08 % 9.07 % 8.99 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.10 % 13.52 % 13.82 % 14.27 % 14.21 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.83 % 16.42 % 16.75 % 17.42 % 17.49 % (1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ 446,789 $ 232,670 $ 232,609 $ 232,549 $ 77,396 Mortgage-backed securities 1,244,713 112,496 70,342 57,930 60,649 State and political subdivisions 1,868,924 1,194,459 1,209,051 1,209,091 793,307 Other securities 259,256 17,200 17,219 17,227 - Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,819,682 1,556,825 1,529,221 1,516,797 931,352 Available-for-Sale U.S. Treasury $ 1,441 $ - $ 300 $ 300 $ 600 U.S. Government agencies 198,333 333,231 364,641 354,382 554,937 Mortgage-backed securities 2,963,934 4,166,108 4,448,616 4,421,620 3,987,209 State and political subdivisions 915,255 1,653,694 1,819,658 1,575,208 1,557,497 Other securities 262,684 487,036 480,330 470,693 456,338 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 4,341,647 6,640,069 7,113,545 6,822,203 6,556,581 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 8,161,329 $ 8,196,894 $ 8,642,766 $ 8,339,000 $ 7,487,933 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 3,278,982 $ 1,307,058 $ 1,517,378 $ 1,487,916 $ 935,596 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 5,674,470 $ 5,688,306 $ 5,790,429 $ 5,475,932 $ 4,265,545 Tax exempt securities 2,725,610 2,844,777 2,787,301 2,496,958 2,157,076 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 8,400,080 $ 8,533,083 $ 8,577,730 $ 7,972,890 $ 6,422,621 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Loan Portfolio - End of Period Consumer Credit cards $ 189,684 $ 184,372 $ 187,052 $ 175,884 $ 177,634 Other consumer 204,692 180,602 168,318 182,492 181,712 Total consumer 394,376 364,974 355,370 358,376 359,346 Real Estate Construction 2,082,688 1,423,445 1,326,371 1,229,740 1,428,165 Single-family residential 2,357,942 2,042,978 2,101,975 1,540,701 1,608,028 Other commercial real estate 7,082,055 5,762,567 5,738,904 5,308,902 5,332,655 Total real estate 11,522,685 9,228,990 9,167,250 8,079,343 8,368,848 Commercial Commercial 2,612,256 2,016,405 1,992,043 1,821,905 2,074,729 Agricultural 218,743 150,465 168,717 216,735 193,462 Total commercial 2,830,999 2,166,870 2,160,760 2,038,640 2,268,191 Other 362,284 267,759 329,123 348,868 389,967 Total loans $ 15,110,344 $ 12,028,593 $ 12,012,503 $ 10,825,227 $ 11,386,352 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Beginning balance $ 178,924 $ 205,332 $ 202,508 $ 227,239 $ 235,116 Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions Landmark (10/08/2021) - 2,359 Triumph (10/08/2021) - 11,092 Spirit of Texas (01/08/2022) 4,043 - Total Day 1 PCD allowance 4,043 13,451 Loans charged off Credit cards 1,004 920 865 711 1,046 Other consumer 518 414 477 463 411 Real estate 115 485 2,624 5,941 439 Commercial 688 6,319 8,513 932 309 Total loans charged off 2,325 8,138 12,479 8,047 2,205 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 249 274 247 267 244 Other consumer 302 387 267 408 425 Real estate 391 426 916 2,068 1,523 Commercial 621 557 1,730 463 2,147 Total recoveries 1,563 1,644 3,160 3,206 4,339 Net loans charged off 762 6,494 9,319 4,841 (2,134 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 30,406 (19,914 ) (1,308 ) (19,890 ) (10,011 ) Balance, end of quarter $ 212,611 $ 178,924 $ 205,332 $ 202,508 $ 227,239 Non-performing assets Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 62,670 $ 64,096 $ 68,204 $ 59,054 $ 80,282 Loans past due 90 days or more 904 240 349 334 653 Total non-performing loans 63,574 64,336 68,553 59,388 80,935 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 4,084 5,118 6,032 11,759 15,239 Other non-performing assets 2,314 1,479 1,667 1,724 1,062 Total other non-performing assets 6,398 6,597 7,699 13,483 16,301 Total non-performing assets $ 69,972 $ 70,933 $ 76,252 $ 72,871 $ 97,236 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 2,655 $ 3,424 $ 4,289 $ 4,251 $ 4,436 Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.41 % 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.87 % 2.00 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 334 % 278 % 300 % 341 % 281 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.71 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.43 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.42 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.02 % 0.22 % 0.31 % 0.17 % -0.07 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.55 % 1.39 % 1.29 % 0.96 % 1.78 % Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Jun 2022 Three Months Ended

Mar 2022 Three Months Ended

Jun 2021 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 777,098 $ 1,117 0.58 % $ 1,728,694 $ 649 0.15 % $ 2,703,920 $ 651 0.10 % Investment securities - taxable 5,674,470 21,794 1.54 % 5,688,306 18,148 1.29 % 4,265,545 14,594 1.37 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,725,610 21,733 3.20 % 2,844,777 20,937 2.98 % 2,157,076 16,899 3.14 % Mortgage loans held for sale 17,173 200 4.67 % 27,633 190 2.79 % 49,262 386 3.14 % Other loans held for sale 22,114 2,063 37.42 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 14,478,183 163,995 4.54 % 11,895,805 127,405 4.34 % 11,783,839 138,987 4.73 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 23,694,648 210,902 3.57 % 22,185,215 167,329 3.06 % 20,959,642 171,517 3.28 % Non-earning assets 3,074,384 2,640,984 2,298,279 Total assets $ 26,769,032 $ 24,826,199 $ 23,257,921 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 12,807,502 $ 6,879 0.22 % $ 12,083,516 $ 4,314 0.14 % $ 10,403,932 $ 4,721 0.18 % Time deposits 2,586,567 2,875 0.45 % 2,241,123 2,503 0.45 % 2,930,025 6,061 0.83 % Total interest bearing deposits 15,394,069 9,754 0.25 % 14,324,639 6,817 0.19 % 13,333,957 10,782 0.32 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 210,280 119 0.23 % 218,186 68 0.13 % 240,876 192 0.32 % Other borrowings 1,241,501 4,844 1.56 % 1,337,654 4,779 1.45 % 1,340,008 4,897 1.47 % Subordinated notes and debentures 418,327 4,990 4.78 % 384,187 4,457 4.70 % 383,078 4,565 4.78 % Total interest bearing liabilities 17,264,177 19,707 0.46 % 16,264,666 16,121 0.40 % 15,297,919 20,436 0.54 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 5,926,304 5,184,828 4,826,927 Other liabilities 216,848 207,597 151,699 Total liabilities 23,407,329 21,657,091 20,276,545 Stockholders' equity 3,361,703 3,169,108 2,981,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,769,032 $ 24,826,199 $ 23,257,921 Net interest income (FTE) $ 191,195 $ 151,208 $ 151,081 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.11 % 2.66 % 2.74 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.24 % 2.76 % 2.89 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.01 % 2.76 % 2.94 % Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 Diluted earnings per share 0.21 0.58 0.42 0.74 0.69 Return on average assets 0.41 % 1.06 % 0.77 % 1.37 % 1.29 % Return on average common equity 3.28 % 8.33 % 5.87 % 10.42 % 10.08 % Return on tangible common equity 6.28 % 14.31 % 9.98 % 17.43 % 17.25 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.24 % 2.76 % 2.86 % 2.85 % 2.89 % FTE adjustment 6,096 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 Average diluted shares outstanding 128,720,078 113,026,911 114,491,119 108,359,890 108,822,175 Shares repurchased under plan 2,035,324 513,725 2,625,348 1,806,205 - Average price of shares repurchased 24.57 31.25 29.69 28.48 - Cash dividends declared per common share 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 Accretable yield on acquired loans 9,898 3,703 5,758 4,122 5,619 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 57.49 % 62.95 % 59.48 % 58.10 % 56.75 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 25.31 $ 26.32 $ 28.82 $ 28.42 $ 28.03 Tangible book value per share 14.07 15.22 17.71 17.39 17.16 Shares outstanding 128,787,764 112,505,555 112,715,444 106,603,231 108,386,669 Full-time equivalent employees 3,233 2,893 2,877 2,740 2,783 Total number of financial centers 233 197 199 185 198 (1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 27,454 $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 Certain items Gain on sale of branches - - - - (16 ) Merger-related costs 19,133 1,886 13,591 1,401 686 Branch right-sizing (net) 380 909 1,648 (3,041 ) 39 Day 2 CECL provision 33,779 - 22,688 - Tax effect (1) (13,928 ) (731 ) (9,912 ) 429 (185 ) Certain items, net of tax 39,364 2,064 28,015 (1,211 ) 524 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 66,818 $ 67,159 $ 76,245 $ 79,350 $ 75,435 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 Certain items Gain on sale of branches - - - - - Merger-related costs 0.15 0.01 0.12 0.01 0.01 Branch right-sizing (net) - 0.01 0.01 (0.03 ) - Day 2 CECL provision 0.27 0.20 Tax effect (1) (0.11 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Certain items, net of tax 0.31 0.01 0.24 (0.01 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.59 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Certain Adjusting Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Other income $ 6,837 $ 7,266 $ 9,965 $ 6,411 $ 8,397 Adjusting items (1) 88 - (2 ) 239 (445 ) Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 6,925 $ 7,266 $ 9,963 $ 6,650 $ 7,952 Non-interest expense $ 156,813 $ 128,417 $ 141,597 $ 114,333 $ 114,657 Adjusting items (1) (19,425 ) (2,795 ) (15,241 ) 1,879 (1,154 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 137,388 $ 125,622 $ 126,356 $ 116,212 $ 113,503 Salaries and employee benefits $ 74,135 $ 67,906 $ 63,832 $ 61,902 $ 60,261 Adjusting items (1) - - - (66 ) - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 74,135 $ 67,906 $ 63,832 $ 61,836 $ 60,261 Other operating expenses $ 44,483 $ 41,646 $ 45,736 $ 34,565 $ 37,198 Adjusting items (1) (7 ) (717 ) 96 3,759 (89 ) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,476 $ 40,929 $ 45,832 $ 38,324 $ 37,109 (1) Adjusting items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 $ 3,029,764 $ 3,038,599 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,310,528 ) (1,147,007 ) (1,146,007 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangible assets (137,285 ) (102,748 ) (106,235 ) (100,428 ) (103,759 ) Total intangibles (1,447,813 ) (1,249,755 ) (1,252,242 ) (1,175,733 ) (1,179,064 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,812,082 $ 1,711,852 $ 1,996,599 $ 1,854,031 $ 1,859,535 Total assets $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759 $ 23,225,930 $ 23,423,159 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,310,528 ) (1,147,007 ) (1,146,007 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangible assets (137,285 ) (102,748 ) (106,235 ) (100,428 ) (103,759 ) Total intangibles (1,447,813 ) (1,249,755 ) (1,252,242 ) (1,175,733 ) (1,179,064 ) Tangible assets $ 25,770,796 $ 23,232,513 $ 23,472,517 $ 22,050,197 $ 22,244,095 Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (19,476 ) (61,887 ) (116,659 ) (212,087 ) (441,353 ) Total assets excluding PPP loans $ 27,199,133 $ 24,420,381 $ 24,608,100 $ 23,013,843 $ 22,981,806 Tangible assets excluding PPP loans $ 25,751,320 $ 23,170,626 $ 23,355,858 $ 21,838,110 $ 21,802,742 Ratio of common equity to assets 11.98 % 12.10 % 13.14 % 13.04 % 12.97 % Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans 11.99 % 12.13 % 13.20 % 13.16 % 13.22 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.03 % 7.37 % 8.51 % 8.41 % 8.36 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans 7.04 % 7.39 % 8.55 % 8.49 % 8.53 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 $ 3,029,764 $ 3,038,599 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,310,528 ) (1,147,007 ) (1,146,007 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangible assets (137,285 ) (102,748 ) (106,235 ) (100,428 ) (103,759 ) Total intangibles (1,447,813 ) (1,249,755 ) (1,252,242 ) (1,175,733 ) (1,179,064 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,812,082 $ 1,711,852 $ 1,996,599 $ 1,854,031 $ 1,859,535 Shares of common stock outstanding 128,787,764 112,505,555 112,715,444 106,603,231 108,386,669 Book value per common share $ 25.31 $ 26.32 $ 28.82 $ 28.42 $ 28.03 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.07 $ 15.22 $ 17.71 $ 17.39 $ 17.16 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 156,813 $ 128,417 $ 141,597 $ 114,333 $ 114,657 Non-interest expense adjustment (19,425 ) (2,795 ) (15,241 ) 1,879 (1,154 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (142 ) (343 ) (576 ) (339 ) (863 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (4,096 ) (3,486 ) (3,486 ) (3,331 ) (3,333 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 133,150 $ 121,793 $ 122,294 $ 112,542 $ 109,307 Net-interest income $ 185,099 $ 145,606 $ 153,081 $ 145,237 $ 146,533 Non-interest income 40,178 42,218 46,601 48,550 47,115 Non-interest income adjustment 88 - (2 ) 239 (445 ) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,096 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 Loss (gain) on sale of securities 150 54 348 (5,248 ) (5,127 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 231,611 $ 193,480 $ 205,607 $ 193,719 $ 192,624 Efficiency ratio (1) 57.49 % 62.95 % 59.48 % 58.10 % 56.75 % (1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 185,099 $ 145,606 $ 153,081 $ 145,237 $ 146,533 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,096 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 191,195 151,208 158,660 150,178 151,081 PPP loan interest income (1,648 ) $ (2,113 ) $ (5,107 ) $ (9,614 ) $ (8,958 ) Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans $ 189,547 $ 149,095 $ 153,553 $ 140,564 $ 142,123 Average earning assets $ 23,694,648 $ 22,185,215 $ 22,029,792 $ 20,901,992 $ 20,959,642 Average PPP loan balance (43,329 ) (89,757 ) (172,130 ) (359,828 ) (707,296 ) Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 23,651,319 $ 22,095,458 $ 21,857,662 $ 20,542,164 $ 20,252,346 Net interest margin 3.24 % 2.76 % 2.86 % 2.85 % 2.89 % Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans 3.21 % 2.74 % 2.79 % 2.71 % 2.81 % Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) Net interest income $ 185,099 $ 145,606 $ 153,081 $ 145,237 $ 146,533 Non-interest income 40,178 42,218 46,601 48,550 47,115 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities (150 ) (54 ) (348 ) 5,248 5,127 Less: Non-interest expense 156,813 128,417 141,597 114,333 114,657 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 68,614 $ 59,461 $ 58,433 $ 74,206 $ 73,864 Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 68,614 $ 59,461 $ 58,433 $ 74,206 $ 73,864 Less: Gain on sale of branches - - - - (16 ) Plus: Merger related costs 19,133 1,886 13,591 1,401 686 Plus: Branch right sizing costs 380 909 1,648 (3,041 ) 39 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 88,127 $ 62,256 $ 73,672 $ 72,566 $ 74,573 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

