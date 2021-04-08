Log in
Simmons First National Corporation

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SFNC)
Simmons First National : Bank Named Among America's Best by Forbes - April 7, 2021

04/08/2021
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas - Simmons has been named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Banks for 2021, ranking in the top 30 banks in the U.S. Forbes' ratings are based on 10 metrics through Sept. 30, including return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans.

'This award is a testament to the outstanding Simmons Bank associates who have helped our company continue to perform to the highest standards during a challenging year,' said George Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. 'We're honored by Forbes' recognition and are proud to build on a legacy of excellence that's been part of the Simmons Bank story since our 1903 founding.'

Simmons Bank received similar Forbes distinctions in 2020 when it was named to the magazine's list of America's Best Employers by State and World's Best Banks.

###

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit https://simmonsbank.com/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

ASHLEY LEOPOULOS
Simmons Bank
Public Relations Manager
501.413.7055 (mobile)
ashley.leopoulos@simmonsbank.com

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
