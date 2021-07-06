Simmons First National : Bank Opens New Corporate Banking Office in Nashville - July 6, 2021

Nashville, Tenn. - Simmons Bank announced today the opening of a new corporate banking office in downtown Nashville located in the new Gulch Union office building at 1222 Demonbreun, a 20-story, LEED® Silver certified building with 330,000 square feet of office and retail space. In addition to occupying approximately 11,900 square feet in the eco-friendly building, Simmons Bank also relocated its West End branch to a first-floor branch at 1222 Demonbreun effective Monday, June 28.

Simmons Bank's expansion in Nashville follows the June 7 announcement by Simmons First National Corporation, the parent company of Simmons Bank, agreements to acquire Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. (the parent company of Triumph Bank) , two Tennessee-based community banks with operations in the Nashville metropolitan area. On a pro forma basis, the proposed acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. will create the 9th largest bank in Tennessee while vaulting Simmons Bank's ranking in Nashville from 20th to 15th (based on the latest available deposit market share data as of June 30, 2020).

'Placing our team in the dynamic Gulch neighborhood will allow us to better serve our customers while providing them greater access to Simmons Bank's full-suite of financial products and value-added services,' said Matt Reddin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. 'The recently announced acquisitions of Landmark and Triumph will further expand our presence in the Nashville metropolitan area, where we have a strong, veteran team in place focused on building long-term relationships while accelerating our growth in this key market.'

Simmons Bank has recruited top-tier talent in the Music City, including the recently announced addition of Paul Craig as Nashville market president. With 10 years of banking across a 30-year career in accounting and real estate, Craig will initially oversee a team of more than 25 associates in the new corporate banking office, with opportunities for expansion as Simmons Bank grows.

'Nashville is one of the fastest-growing markets within our six-state footprint,' said Craig. 'Moreover, Nashville boasts a positive business environment that has allowed it to enhance its position as an attractive location for new and relocating companies, making it an even more exciting time to lead a growing team who is committed to providing the best financial solutions for their customers.'

Situated at the gateway to the Gulch, Gulch Union occupies a full block between 12th and 13th Avenues and McGavock and Demonbreun Streets. Its location between downtown Nashville and Music Row puts it at the center of the city's business community and rich entertainment options. The Gulch is walkable, highly connected and fully served by public transportation. It is also home to the bike-friendly Gulch Greenway. This commitment to sustainability helped the Gulch become the only urban district in the southern U.S. to achieve LEED® certification for neighborhood development while also becoming only the fourth neighborhood in the world to achieve LEED® Silver status.

In Nashville, Simmons Bank is the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR's Korn Ferry Tour event - the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation . Founded in 2012 by FedExCup Champion and nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy, the Snedeker Foundation supports a variety of social and athletic endeavors in middle Tennessee. Beginning in 2021, the tournament is hosted at The Grove in College Grove and is operated by the Tennessee Golf Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes golf and its life-enhancing values statewide. More information on the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation can be found at www.simmonsbankopen.com [simmonsbankopen.com] .

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of 'World's Best Banks' for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of 'America's Best Banks' for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

