    SPG.PRJ   US8288068856

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.

(SPG.PRJ)
Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2021 Distributions

01/14/2022 | 06:59am EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today 2021 year-end tax reporting information. 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol:  SPG






% of


Record 4/9/21

Record 7/2/21

Record 9/9/21

Record 12/10/21


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 4/23/21

Pmt 7/23/21

Pmt 9/30/21

Pmt 12/31/21

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.300000

$ 1.400000

$ 1.500000

$ 1.650000

$ 5.850000


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.210443

$ 1.303554

$ 1.396665

$ 1.536332

$ 5.446994

93.1%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.006026

$ 0.006489

$ 0.006953

$ 0.007648

$ 0.027116


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.089557

$ 0.096446

$ 0.103335

$ 0.113668

$ 0.403006

6.9%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.024337

$ 0.026209

$ 0.028081

$ 0.030889

$ 0.109516


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$               -

$               -

$               -

$               -

$               -









Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.204417

$ 1.297065

$ 1.389712

$ 1.528684

$ 5.419878









Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.065220

$ 0.070237

$ 0.075254

$ 0.082779

$ 0.293490









 

Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ

% of


Record 3/17/21

Record 6/16/21

Record 9/16/21

Record 12/17/21


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/21

Pmt 6/30/21

Pmt 9/30/21

Pmt 12/31/21

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 0.974756

$ 0.974756

$ 0.974756

$ 0.974756

$ 3.899024

93.1%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.004850

$ 0.004850

$ 0.004850

$ 0.004850

$ 0.019400


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.072119

$ 0.072119

$ 0.072119

$ 0.072119

$ 0.288476

6.9%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.019600

$ 0.019600

$ 0.019600

$ 0.019600

$ 0.078400


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$               -

$               -

$               -

$               -

$               -









Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 0.969906

$ 0.969906

$ 0.969906

$ 0.969906

$ 3.879624









Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.052519

$ 0.052519

$ 0.052519

$ 0.052519

$ 0.210076









(1)

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of " applicable partnership interests."

(2)

Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.

Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

  X

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS


ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS




About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-announces-reporting-information-for-2021-distributions-301460894.html

SOURCE Simon


© PRNewswire 2022
