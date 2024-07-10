bp signs deal with Simon® to expand ultra-fast EV charging network in US.

Ultra-fast bp pulse Gigahubs to be rolled out at 75 Simon ® locations, adding over 900 charging bays across the US.

bp pulse continues to leverage its leading global network and expertise to pursue disciplined growth in key markets like the US.

HOUSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bp (NYSE: bp) announced a deal for bp's global EV charging business, bp pulse, to install and operate EV charging Gigahubs on 75 sites with Simon (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations.

This deal will deliver over 900 ultra-fast charging bays that support nearly every make and model of EVs on the market today across all locations, with the first locations opening to the public in early 2026.

Richard Bartlett, CEO bp pulse said: "We're pleased to complete this deal with Simon and expand our ultra-fast charging network footprint in the US. The Simon portfolio aligns with bp pulse's strategy to deploy ultra-fast charging across the West Coast, East Coast, Sun Belt and Great Lakes, and we are thrilled to team up with Simon so that EV drivers have a range of retail offerings at their impressive destinations."

Chip Harding, Executive Vice President, Simon Brand Ventures said: "Simon is committed to offering best-in-class brands, amenities, experiences and sustainable practices to our shoppers and the communities that we serve. We look forward to expanding our EV charging options across the Simon portfolio with bp pulse."

This deal is part of the company's focus on delivering charging infrastructure in the locations customers want and need, through collaboration and new-to-industry builds. Simon destinations are just the latest sites identified for the bp pulse EV charging network in the US, following earlier announcements including the build out of the Gigahub network near airports and major metropolitan areas, and by installing EV charging across bp's significant branded convenience store and TravelCenters of America network.

Sujay Sharma, CEO bp pulse Americas said: "As a committed long term infrastructure player with a global network of EV charging solutions, bp pulse intends to continue to seek and build transformative industry collaborations in real estate required to scale our network and match the demand of current and future EV drivers."

bp pulse is supported by key partners who also have long-term commitments to enabling electrification solutions for consumers. These relationships include real estate partners who bring charging to where EV drivers need it, and utilities who ensure site power and permit approvals match the pace and scale of consumer demand.

The charging stations will be found via the Simon electric vehicle charging webpage, all major map platforms, and the bp pulse app. bp pulse's proprietary energy management solution, Omega, will optimize energy usage on site.

Note to Editors:

EV charging is one of bp's five transition growth engines, helping drive its transformation to an integrated energy company while also investing in today's energy system. bp pulse is focusing on four core markets that have the largest EV car parcs: Germany, the US, the UK and China, as well as several joint ventures and other countries with potential for future growth. Worldwide, bp pulse has a network of over 33,900 charging bays and aims to roll out more than 100,000 by 2030. In 2023 the number of charge points in the bp pulse network grew by 35% year-on-year.

About Simon ®

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About bp pulse

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle (EV) charging business. Focused on fast and reliable charging, bp pulse deploys charging points for EV drivers and commercial fleets on the go; at destination hubs, at the depot and bp retail sites.

Around the world bp pulse is partnering with some of the world's biggest businesses, while developing the Gigahub™ network, a series of large EV high-speed charging hubs in high-demand locations.

Electric vehicle charging is one of five growth engines of bp's transformation into an integrated energy company. The company has already installed more than 33,900 charge points and aims to expand its network of public EV charging stations to more than 100,000 worldwide by 2030.

For more information on bp, visit bp.com.‎

