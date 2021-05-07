Log in
Simon Property, Authentic Brands to buy outdoor gear label Eddie Bauer

05/07/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State's largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia

(Reuters) - Top U.S. mall owner Simon Property Group Inc and Authentic Brands Group LLC have agreed to buy Eddie Bauer, adding the outdoor gear and apparel retailer to a brand marquee housing Aéropostale, Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers. Authentic and SPARC Group LLC, a venture backed by brand manager Authentic and Simon, are buying Eddie Bauer from a unit of Golden Gate Capital 12 years after the private equity firm acquired the outdoor lifestyle gear maker out of bankruptcy.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Authentic Brands said it will own the clothing brand's intellectual property and Eddie Bauer will become a part of SPARC's portfolio of brands following the deal's expected close by June.

Eddie Bauer has 300 stores across the United States and Canada, but nearly half of its retail sales last year came through e-commerce as COVID-19 accelerated a shift to online shopping.

"The global outdoor market opportunity has grown exponentially over the last year and we are ready to hit the ground running," said Authentic Brands Chief Executive Officer Jamie Salter.

Eddie Bauer is expected to diversify ABG's portfolio of brands which include entertainment, media and fashion.

The brand will remain headquartered in Seattle under current President Damien Huang.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 841 M - -
Net income 2021 1 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 4,35%
Capitalization 40 341 M 40 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 850
Free-Float 95,1%
Technical analysis trends SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 120,89 $
Last Close Price 122,92 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David E. Simon Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Brian J. McDade Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stanley Shashoua Chief Investment Officer
John Rulli Chief Administrative Officer
Karen N. Horn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC44.14%40 341
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.96%19 724
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION39.99%10 809
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.39%10 291
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION37.04%9 077
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.16.32%8 358