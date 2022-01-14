Log in
    SPG   US8288061091

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.

(SPG)
Simon Property Group Announces Date For Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

01/14/2022 | 06:58am EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced details for its fourth quarter earnings release and conference call. 

Simon's financial and operational results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, will be released after the market close on February 7, 2022.  The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on February 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com.  Interested parties can join the call by dialing:

  • 1-877-705-6003 United States participants
  • 1-201-493-6725 Participants outside the United States
  • The conference ID for the call is "13725697."

An audio replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2022 until 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2022.  The replay can be accessed within the United States by dialing 1-844-512-2921.  Callers outside the U.S. can access the replay at 1-412-317-6671.  The replay passcode is "13725697."  The call will also be archived on investors.simon.com for approximately 90 days. 

About Simon    
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-announces-date-for-its-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301460775.html

SOURCE Simon


© PRNewswire 2022
