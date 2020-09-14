Log in
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC

(SPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simon : Will Not Open Properties on Thanksgiving Day

09/14/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced today it will not open properties on Thanksgiving Day.

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon properties will be open on Black Friday. More information, including individual properties hours of operation, can be found by clicking here. 

About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-will-not-open-properties-on-thanksgiving-day-301130467.html

SOURCE Simon


© PRNewswire 2020
