EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.11.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/

