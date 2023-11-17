EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzkalender-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.simona.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-reports/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
|Teichweg 16
|55606 Kirn an der Nahe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.simona.de
