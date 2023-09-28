Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.09.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Matthias
Last name(s):Schoenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900BTXZALKUBU3387 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A3E5CP0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
76.00 EUR114000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
76.0000 EUR114000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Internet:www.simona.de

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

86049  28.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp