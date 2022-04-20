SIMONA : reports record revenue and earnings

Kirn, 20 April 2022. The SIMONA Group achieved significant growth in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year. Against the backdrop of buoyant global demand and price-related effects, Group revenue surged by 39.7 per cent to €544.5 million (previous year: €389.8 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) kept pace with revenue growth, improving by 51.5 per cent from €33.6 million to €50.9 million. The EBIT margin rose from 8.6% to 9.3%. Revenue and earnings continued to expand over the course of the first quarter of 2022.

The significant increase in revenue is attributable to a considerable expansion in global sales as well as the first-time inclusion of the recently acquired entity SIMONA PLASTECH, Turkey. Revenue growth was also underpinned by price-related effects after a sharp rise in the cost of raw materials over the course of the year. In EMEA, revenue increased by 37.3 per cent across the board, taking the total to €352.5 million (previous year: €256.7 million). The Americas region saw the most pronounced surge in growth, fuelled by strong industrial products business and a recovery in demand within the aircraft interiors segment of the market. In total, the Americas region generated revenue of €150.8 million, up 45.2 per cent on the prior-year figure (€103.9 million). In the Asia-Pacific region, the core market centred around the chemical process industry developed particularly well in the financial year just ended. Revenue from sales in this region rose by 40.9 per cent from €29.2 million to €41.2 million.

In line with the new organisational structure introduced for the EMEA region, SIMONA has changed the secondary reporting segment throughout the Group from a product-based ("semi-finished products" as well as "pipes and fittings") to an application-based presentation that includes so-called business lines. The largest business line, Industry, benefited from strong global demand in the chemical process industry and generated revenue of €228.7 million. Revenue attributable to recent acquiree SIMONA PLASTECH, Turkey, was recognised within the Advertising & Building business line for the first time. This business line generated total revenue of €78.4 million. SIMONA PLASTECH is to be expanded as a centre of excellence for PVC foam sheets used in the advertising and construction sectors. Driven by solid business in the automotive market in Asia and a recovery in sales within the aviation industry, the Mobility business line recorded revenue of €54.8 million. Despite sluggish investments within the public sector, the Infrastructure business line managed to grow in the financial year just ended, which was reflected in revenue of €69.8 million. "Others", which includes revenue from other fields of application as well as the "trade" sales channel, recorded revenue of €112.7 million.

EBIT increased substantially to €50.9 million (previous year: €33.6 million) in the 2021 financial year. At the same time, the EBIT margin of 9.3 per cent is well above the target corridor of 6-8 per cent.

The favourable direction taken by earnings was attributable primarily to high capacity utilisation at all plants, positive developments within the product mix and the timely and effective measures taken to manage distortions within the commodity markets. Profitability improved significantly in all three regions, i.e. EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Shareholders of SIMONA AG are to benefit from the company's positive performance by way of a higher dividend of €1.60 (previous year: €1.20) plus a one-off bonus of €0.10 per share for an exceptionally successful financial year. Thus, a total dividend of EUR 1.70 will be proposed to the virtual Annual General Meeting on 10 June 2022.

The headcount within the SIMONA Group increased from 1,456 to 1,530, primarily as a result of the acquisition of SIMONA PLASTECH, Turkey, as well as new hires at the production sites in Europe and the Americas.

The SIMONA Group got off to a good start in 2022. Group revenue generated in the first three months rose by 42.6 per cent to €173.2 million (previous year: €121.5 million), driven mainly by price-related effects and acquisitions. EBIT increased from €10.9 million to €13.8 million. At 8.0 per cent, the EBIT margin was within the target range. In SIMONA PEAK Pipe Systems, United Kingdom, SIMONA acquired a leading manufacturer of polyethylene pipe systems with effect from 28 February 2022. The acquisition underpins the Group's ambitions for growth in the Infrastructure and Aquaculture business lines. In addition, the Group will be able to offer an extended product range in the attractive, segregated market of the UK.

For the 2022 financial year as a whole, SIMONA anticipates Group revenue of €590 to 610 million and an EBIT margin of between 6 and 8 per cent. The revenue forecast takes into account the projected increase in sales prices due to spiralling raw material costs. However, at present, the Group is not in a position to gauge the effects of the armed conflict in Ukraine. Further distortions in the commodity markets and scarcity of raw materials are expected, which may have a negative impact on earnings performance.

"In 2021, the SIMONA Group saw its revenues and earnings expand to the highest level in the company's history. In addition, we were able to achieve important strategic goals with the acquisition of SIMONA PLASTECH, the automation of our logistics and the establishment of our new business line organisation in EMEA. In a year in which commodity markets were severely buffeted, we succeeded in posting record earnings on the back of strong global demand. 2022 has started well, as evidenced by consistently solid orders and the acquisition of PEAK in the UK. Having said that, all forecasts for the full annual period are now tinged with doubt due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We are confident when it comes to our future performance beyond this conflict. Indeed, we have launched the most far-reaching capital expenditure programme in our history for 2022. We are investing in all regions for the purpose of expanding capacity and raising efficiency levels," says Matthias Schönberg, CEO of SIMONA.