COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive (Beverage Business)

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive (Beverage Business)

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Farrugia as Deputy Chief Executive (Beverage Business), with effect from 1 September 2022.

Michael Farrugia will work closely with Norman Aquilina, Group Chief Executive in the overall running of the Group's Beverage Business. He will also continue to assume direct responsibility for Operations, The Brewhouse and International Business Development. This appointment is part of the Group's strategic plans for its further growth and development.

In accordance with Capital Market Rule 5.20, the following details are hereby being disclosed to the public:

Name: Mr Michael Farrugia

Address: 1, Villa Stoke, Misrah San Pawl, Naxxar, Malta

Principal activities performed outside the Company: Director of Multigas Limited and Multigas Sales Limited

Directorships held in previous 5 years in other Issuers: Trident Estates plc

Furthermore, there are no other matters that require disclosure in terms of the Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Antoinette Caruana

Company Secretary