COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Appointment of Director

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (the 'Company').

Appointment of Director

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announces the appointment of Ms Justine Pergola residing at 21, Triq il-Markiż Giuseppe Scicluna, Naxxar, Malta as a non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 13th January 2022.

Ms Pergola was appointed by Sciclunas Estates Limited in terms of Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company and succeeds the late Baroness Christiane Ramsay Scicluna. Ms Pergola has been a Director on the Board of Farsons Beverage Imports Company Limited since 1st August 2015.

No matter concerning Ms Pergola requires disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Antoinette Caruana

Company Secretary