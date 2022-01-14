Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Simonds Farsons Cisk plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Appointment of Director

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (the 'Company') pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

Appointment of Director

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announces the appointment of Ms Justine Pergola residing at 21, Triq il-Markiż Giuseppe Scicluna, Naxxar, Malta as a non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 13th January 2022.

Ms Pergola was appointed by Sciclunas Estates Limited in terms of Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company and succeeds the late Baroness Christiane Ramsay Scicluna. Ms Pergola has been a Director on the Board of Farsons Beverage Imports Company Limited since 1st August 2015.

No matter concerning Ms Pergola requires disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Unquote

Antoinette Caruana
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC
02:52aCOMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Appointment of Director
PU
01/13SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Appointment of Director
PU
2021SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Henschke awarded Wine Enthusiast's 2021 New World Winery of the Yea..
PU
2021COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Declaration of second interim dividend
PU
2021SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Declaration of second Interim Dividend
PU
2021COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Board meeting for consideration of dividend
PU
2021SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Board meeting for consideration of interim dividend
PU
2021SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Annual Farsons Group management meeting held in person again
PU
2021COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Demise of Director Baroness Ramsay Scicluna
PU
2021COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Demise of Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,0 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2021 3,33 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
Net Debt 2021 24,6 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 245 M 280 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC
Duration : Period :
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Norman Aquilina Group Chief Executive Officer
Anne Marie Tabone Chief Financial Officer
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Philip Farrugia Head-Group IT & Business Services
Eugenio Caruana Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC-15.54%280
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV8.90%109 512
HEINEKEN N.V.3.08%66 690
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.14%46 575
AMBEV S.A.-3.24%42 125
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-1.22%35 117