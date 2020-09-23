COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Approval of interim financial statement and FAS

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the 'Company') pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

At its meeting held today 23rd September 2020, the Board of Directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. approved the Group's unaudited interim financial statements and Directors' Report for the six months ended 31st July 2020. These unaudited interim financial statements and Directors' Report are attached herewith and are available to the public on http://www.farsons.com/en/financial-statements.

Given the current conditions prevailing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board does not deem that it would be appropriate to declare an interim dividend at this time. The extent of a final dividend distribution, if any, shall be determined on the basis of the full year results and the circumstances prevailing at that time.

Moreover, at the same meeting the Board of Directors approved for publication the Financial Analysis Summary (FAS) dated 23rd September 2020, prepared by Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd., in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Authority Policies in relation to the €20 million 3.50% Unsecured Bonds 2027 issued by the Company in 2017. The FAS is attached herewith and is also available for inspection on http://www.farsons.com/en/financial-analysis-summary.

Antoinette Caruana

Company Secretary