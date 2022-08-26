Log in
    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
7.450 EUR   -2.61%
SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Meeting to approve 6 months results and interim dividend
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Meeting to approve 6 months results and interim dividend
08/25COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive (Beverage Business)
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Meeting to approve 6 months results and interim dividend

08/26/2022 | 02:41am EDT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

The Board of Directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 in order to:

1. Consider and approve the Group's and Company's Interim Accounts for the half-year period ended on 31 July 2022.

2. Consider the declaration or otherwise of an interim dividend on all Ordinary Shares.

Antoinette Caruana
Company Secretary

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:40:05 UTC.


