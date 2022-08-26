COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Meeting to approve 6 months results and interim dividend

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

The Board of Directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 in order to:

1. Consider and approve the Group's and Company's Interim Accounts for the half-year period ended on 31 July 2022.

2. Consider the declaration or otherwise of an interim dividend on all Ordinary Shares.

Antoinette Caruana

Company Secretary