Simonds Farsons Cisk : 75th Annual General Meeting held

Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. announces that it held its 75th Annual General Meeting remotely in terms of L.N. 288 of 2022 on 23rd June 2022. The following resolutions were considered and approved:

Ordinary Business - Ordinary Resolutions

Financial Statements and Directors' and Auditors' Reports

To approve the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position for the year ended 31 January 2022 and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon. Re-Appointment of Auditors

To re-appoint the auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers and to authorise the Board of Directors to establish their remuneration. Dividend

To approve a final net dividend €0.1333 per ordinary share of €0.30, representing a final net dividend of €4,000,000 to be paid to the shareholders of the Company registered on its Register of Members as at close of trading on 3 June 2022.

Special Business - Advisory Vote

4. Remuneration Report

To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 January 2022.

Special Business - Extraordinary Resolution

5. Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company

That the amendments to specific articles of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, in accordance with the details provided in the Circular to Shareholders dated 25 May 2022 be hereby approved and that the Company proceeds to register a revised and updated copy of the Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Malta Business Registry upon receipt of regulatory approval.