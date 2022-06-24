Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Simonds Farsons Cisk plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
7.150 EUR   +2.14%
04:06aSIMONDS FARSONS CISK : 75th Annual General Meeting held
PU
04:06aSIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Farsons AGM approves Bonus Share Issue
PU
04:06aCOMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : 75th Annual General Meeting held
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simonds Farsons Cisk : 75th Annual General Meeting held

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c.

The Brewery, Mdina Road, Zone 2,

Central Business District,

Birkirkara CBD 2010,

Malta.

Phone: (+356) 2381 4114

Website: http://www.farsons.com

Email: sfc@farsons.com

Registration Number: C 113

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. announces that it held its 75th Annual General Meeting remotely in terms of L.N. 288 of 2022 on 23rd June 2022. The following resolutions were considered and approved:

Ordinary Business - Ordinary Resolutions

  1. Financial Statements and Directors' and Auditors' Reports
    To approve the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position for the year ended 31 January 2022 and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon.
  2. Re-Appointmentof Auditors
    To re-appoint the auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers and to authorise the Board of Directors to establish their remuneration.
  3. Dividend
    To approve a final net dividend €0.1333 per ordinary share of €0.30, representing a final net dividend of €4,000,000 to be paid to the shareholders of the Company registered on its Register of Members as at close of trading on 3 June 2022.

Special Business - Advisory Vote

4. Remuneration Report

To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 January 2022.

Special Business - Extraordinary Resolution

5. Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company

That the amendments to specific articles of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, in accordance with the details provided in the Circular to Shareholders dated 25 May 2022 be hereby approved and that the Company proceeds to register a revised and updated copy of the Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Malta Business Registry upon receipt of regulatory approval.

Special Business - Ordinary Resolution

6. Bonus Share Issue

  1. That, subject to the registration of the revised and updated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company with the Malta Business Registry, the amount of €1,800,000 from the Company's Retained Tax Exempt Earnings Account be capitalised for the purpose of issuing not more than 6,000,000 fully paid up ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.30 per share representing one (1) bonus share for every five (5) shares held, as recommended by the Board of Directors, to be allotted to the members of the Company appearing on the Register of Members as at close of trading on the Malta Stock Exchange on the 3 June 2022 ('Eligible Members'), thereby increasing the issued share capital of the Company from the current 30,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.30 each to not more than 36,000,000 shares of a nominal value of €0.30 each, fully paid up, resulting in a paid up capital of not more than €10,800,000.
  2. Since the allocation ratio of bonus shares to registered shares held by Eligible Members is 1 bonus share for every 5 shares held, the Company shall, where the number of shares held by an Eligible Member is not exactly divisible by 5, round up the allocation to the nearest share whenever the mathematical result of the allocation formula contains a fractional entitlement which is of 0.5 of a share or more, and round down to the nearest share in the event that the mathematical resolution of the allocation formula contains a fractional entitlement which is less than 0.5 of a share.

In view that only two nominations were received in respect of the two posts which were vacated at the conclusion of the 75th Annual General Meeting, there was no need for an election to be held, and Mr Roderick Chalmers and Dr Max Ganado were automatically elected as Directors of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the 75th Annual General Meeting.

The composition of the Board remains unchanged.

Replies to questions received from shareholders will be available on the Company's website www.farsons.com.

Unquote

By Order of the Board

Antoinette Caruana

Company Secretary

24th June 2022

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC
04:06aSIMONDS FARSONS CISK : 75th Annual General Meeting held
PU
04:06aSIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Farsons AGM approves Bonus Share Issue
PU
04:06aCOMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : 75th Annual General Meeting held
PU
06/20SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : ‘Our aim going forward is to establish Cisk as a regional bra..
PU
06/02SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Regulatory Approval – Bonus Share Issue
PU
06/02COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Regulatory Approval – Bonus Share Issue
PU
06/02SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Notice to Shareholders 2022
PU
05/25SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
PU
05/25Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Recommends Dividend, Payable on June 24, 2022
CI
05/25Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 91,8 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net income 2022 12,4 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2022 18,7 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 257 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC
Duration : Period :
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Norman Aquilina Group Chief Executive Officer
Anne Marie Tabone Chief Financial Officer
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Philip Farrugia Group Head-IT & Business Services
Eugenio Caruana Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC-12.95%265
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-6.29%103 899
HEINEKEN N.V.-10.99%53 065
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-4.63%44 163
AMBEV S.A.-13.75%40 726
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED3.42%34 525