Simonds Farsons Cisk : 76th Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

76th Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

Notice is given that the 76th Annual General Meeting of Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. shall be convened on Thursday 15th June 2023 at 5.30 p.m.

Nominations for the election of Directors in terms of Article 97 of the Articles of Association are to be submitted to the Company Secretary as from Friday 14th April 2023 and not later than noon of 1st May 2023.

