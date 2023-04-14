Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Simonds Farsons Cisk plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
6.850 EUR   -0.72%
Simonds Farsons Cisk : 76th Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

04/14/2023 | 04:16am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

76th Annual General Meeting and Nominations for the Election of Directors

Notice is given that the 76th Annual General Meeting of Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. shall be convened on Thursday 15th June 2023 at 5.30 p.m.

Nominations for the election of Directors in terms of Article 97 of the Articles of Association are to be submitted to the Company Secretary as from Friday 14th April 2023 and not later than noon of 1st May 2023.

Nadine Magro

Company Secretary

14th April 2023

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc

The Brewery, Mdina Road, Zone 2, Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 2010, Malta

t +356 2381 4114 f +356 2381 4150 w www.farsons.com

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 08:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 91,8 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 12,4 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 18,7 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 247 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC
Duration : Period :
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Norman Aquilina Group Chief Executive Officer
Anne Marie Tabone Chief Financial Officer
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Philip Farrugia Group Head-IT & Business Services
Eugenio Caruana Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC0.00%273
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV3.32%127 473
HEINEKEN N.V.15.16%63 478
AMBEV S.A.0.48%46 816
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.39%41 733
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-2.04%40 493
