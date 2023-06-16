Advanced search
    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
7.250 EUR    0.00%
05:36aSimonds Farsons Cisk : 76th Annual General Meeting held
PU
05:22aSimonds Farsons Cisk : 76th Annual General Meeting held
PU
05/25Simonds Farsons Cisk : 76th Annual General Meeting
PU
Simonds Farsons Cisk : 76th Annual General Meeting held

06/16/2023 | 05:36am EDT
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc held its 76th Annual General Meeting physically after three years of remote meetings. The Company welcomed its shareholders to the newly formed Trident Park Conference Hall. Mr Louis A. Farrugia, Chairman of Farsons said that the Group returned to reasonable levels of profitability in the financial year ended 31 January 2023, following the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Profit before tax of €15.3 million was achieved as the Group generated a turnover of €118.2 million, an increase of 28.8% over the previous year's figure of €91.8 million.

The Group reported that after a decade of careful planning and preparation it was thrilled to open the newly refurbished '1950' Brewhouse housing a number of food and beverage outlets as well as The Farsons Brewery Experience, illustrating a near century of history. The project has now transformed the non-productive space into a revenue-earning facility which is establishing itself as a landmark location.

Group Chief Executive Mr Norman Aquilina said that despite the macro-economic turbulence, Farsons Group delivered on its financial projections and achieved solid growth with an operational profit margin of 14.1% through cost containment measures and revision of work practices. He reported focus and commitment on the Group ESG responsibilities with progress made on waste management, water usage, renewable energy, and emissions reduction. Despite the significant challenges, Farsons Group is building on the momentum of the latest financial results and is taking on the future with renewed ambition and confidence in its strategy.

Further to the approval of the Financial Statements and Directors' and Auditors' Reports for the year ended 31 January 2023, PricewaterhouseCoopers were reconfirmed as the Company's Auditors. The Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2023 was approved by way of an advisory vote. The shareholders also approved the Board of Directors' proposal for a dividend of €0.11 per ordinary share of €0.30, representing a final net dividend of €3,960,000 to be paid to the shareholders of the Company registered on its Register of Members as at close of trading on 25 May 2023. The Board of Directors was also reconfirmed.

The official version of the Farsons Group Annual Financial Report can be found on its website www.farsons.com, following its publication on the Malta Stock Exchange website.

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 09:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 118 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 15,5 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2023 23,5 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 261 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,2%
Managers and Directors
Norman Aquilina Group Chief Executive Officer
Anne Marie Tabone Group Chief Financial Officer
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Philip Farrugia Group Head-Information Technology
Eugenio Caruana Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC5.84%285
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-5.67%115 031
HEINEKEN N.V.7.72%58 688
AMBEV S.A.4.61%49 757
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.7.53%45 660
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-11.20%36 834
