Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Company has on Wednesday, 29th May 2024 met and approved the Annual Financial Report of the Company and the Group for the year ended 31 January 2024 (FY 2024) and resolved to propose the same for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors has also authorised for publication the said Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 January 2024, which are available for viewing on the Company's website at http://www.farsons.com/en/financial-statements and on the Malta Stock Exchange website at https://borzamalta.com.mt. A Directors' Declaration in respect of the ESEF Annual Report and Financial Statements is attached to this Company Announcement.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has resolved to recommend for the approval of the Annual General Meeting the distribution out of tax exempt profits of a final net dividend of €3,960,000, that is €0.11 per ordinary share of €0.30, to be paid on 28th June 2024 to shareholders registered on the Company's Register of Members as at close of trading on Wednesday, 5th June 2024.

An interim net dividend of €1,800,000 that is €0.05 per ordinary share was approved at the Board Meeting held on 27th September 2023 and was paid to shareholders on 18th October 2023.

Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting for the distribution of the final dividend, the total net dividends that would have been settled in cash to the ordinary shareholders of the Company relating to the financial year ended 31st January 2024 would be €5,760,000 that is €0.16 per ordinary share.

Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors has established 28th May 2024 as the Record Date on which all shareholders, then on the Register of Members, shall be entitled to receive notice of, attend, participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which shall be convened on Thursday, 27th June 2024 at 12.00pm.

