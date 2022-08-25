Log in
    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
7.450 EUR   -2.61%
Simonds Farsons Cisk : Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive (Beverage Business)

08/25/2022 | 10:38am EDT
Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c.

The Brewery, Mdina Road, Zone 2,

Central Business District,

Birkirkara CBD 2010,

Malta

Phone: (+356) 2381 4114

Website: http://www.farsons.com

Email: sfc@farsons.com

Registration Number: C 113

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive (Beverage Business)

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Farrugia as Deputy Chief Executive (Beverage Business), with effect from 1 September 2022.

Michael Farrugia will work closely with Norman Aquilina, Group Chief Executive in the overall running of the Group's Beverage Business. He will also continue to assume direct responsibility for Operations, The Brewhouse and International Business Development. This appointment is part of the Group's strategic plans for its further growth and development.

In accordance with Capital Market Rule 5.20, the following details are hereby being disclosed to the public:

Name: Mr Michael Farrugia

Address: 1, Villa Stoke, Misrah San Pawl, Naxxar, Malta

Principal activities performed outside the Company: Director of Multigas Limited and Multigas Sales Limited

Directorships held in previous 5 years in other Issuers: Trident Estates plc

Furthermore, there are no other matters that require disclosure in terms of the Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Unquote

ANTOINETTE CARUANA

Company Secretary

25 August 2022

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
