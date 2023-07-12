COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.
Approval and Publication of the Financial Analysis Summary
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announces that the Financial Analysis Summary dated 12th July 2023, prepared by Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd., has been approved for publication and is attached herewith. It is also available for inspection on https://www.farsons.com/en/financial-analysis-summary.
Nadine Magro
Company Secretary
12th July 2023
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc
The Brewery, Mdina Road, Zone 2, Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 2010, Malta
t +356 2381 4114 f +356 2381 4150 wwww.farsons.com
The Board of Directors
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc
The Brewery,
Mdina Road, Mriehel,
Birkirkara BKR 3000
12 July 2023
Dear Sirs,
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc - update to the Financial Analysis Summary (the "Update FAS")
In accordance with your instructions and in line with the requirements of the MFSA Listing Policies, we have compiled the Update FAS set out on the following pages, and which is being forwarded to you together with this letter.
The purpose of the Update FAS is that of summarising key financial data appertaining to Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company" or "Issuer"). The data is derived from various sources or is based on our own computations and analysis of the following:
- Historical financial data for the three years ended 31 January 2023 has been extracted from the
Issuer's audited statutory financial statements for the three years in question, as and when appropriate.
- The forecast data for the financial year ending 31 January 2024 has been provided by management and approved by the Directors of the Issuer.
- Our commentary on the results of the Issuer and on the respective financial position is based on the explanations provided by the Issuer.
- The ratios quoted in the Financial Analysis Summary have been computed by us applying the definitions as set out and defined within the Update FAS.
- Relevant financial data in respect of the comparative set in Part D has been extracted from public sources such as the web sites of the companies concerned, or financial statements filed with the Registry of Companies.
The Update FAS is provided to assist potential investors by summarising the more important financial data of the Issuer. The Update FAS does not contain all data that is relevant to potential investors and is intended to complement, and not replace, financial and/or investment advice. The Update FAS does not constitute an endorsement by our firm of the securities of the Issuer and should not be interpreted as a recommendation to invest. We shall not accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of the Update FAS and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in the Update FAS. As with all investments, potential investors are encouraged to seek professional advice before investing.
Yours sincerely,
Vincent E Rizzo
Director
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS SUMMARY
Update 2023
Prepared by Rizzo, Farrugia & Co (Stockbrokers) Ltd, in compliance
with the Listing Policies issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority,
dated 5 March 2013 and updated on 21 August 2021.
12 July 2023
Financial Analysis Summary - 2023
Financial Analysis Summary - 2023
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
PURPOSE OF THE DOCUMENT
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (the "Company", "Group" or the "Issuer") issued €20 million 3.5% Unsecured Bonds 2027 pursuant to a prospectus dated 31 July 2017 (the "Bond Issue"). The prospectus included a Financial Analysis Summary ("FAS") in line with the requirements of the Listing Policies as issued on 5 March 2013 and updated on 21 August 2021. The purpose of this report is to provide an update to the FAS (the "Update FAS") on the performance and on the financial position of the Company.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information that is presented has been collated from a number of sources, including the Company's website (www.farsons.com) and the Company's audited Financial Statements for the years ended 31 January 2021, 2022 and 2023 and forecasts for financial year ending 31 January 2024.
Forecasts that are included in this document have been prepared by management and approved for publication by the directors of the Company, who undertake full responsibility for the assumptions on which these forecasts are based.
Wherever used, FYXXXX refers to financial year covering the period 1st February to 31st January. The financial information is being presented in thousands of Euro, unless otherwise stated, and has been rounded to the nearest thousand.
PREVIOUS FAS ISSUED
The Company has published the following FAS which are available on its website:
FAS dated 31 July 2017 (appended to the prospectus)
FAS dated 16 July 2018
FAS dated 15 July 2019
FAS dated 23 September 2020
FAS dated 21 July 2021
FAS dated 22 July 2022
Financial Analysis Summary - 2023
