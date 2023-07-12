The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announces that the Financial Analysis Summary dated 12th July 2023, prepared by Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd., has been approved for publication and is attached herewith. It is also available for inspection on https://www.farsons.com/en/financial-analysis-summary.

12 July 2023

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc - update to the Financial Analysis Summary (the "Update FAS")

In accordance with your instructions and in line with the requirements of the MFSA Listing Policies, we have compiled the Update FAS set out on the following pages, and which is being forwarded to you together with this letter.

The purpose of the Update FAS is that of summarising key financial data appertaining to Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company" or "Issuer"). The data is derived from various sources or is based on our own computations and analysis of the following:

Historical financial data for the three years ended 31 January 2023 has been extracted from the

Issuer's audited statutory financial statements for the three years in question, as and when appropriate. The forecast data for the financial year ending 31 January 2024 has been provided by management and approved by the Directors of the Issuer. Our commentary on the results of the Issuer and on the respective financial position is based on the explanations provided by the Issuer. The ratios quoted in the Financial Analysis Summary have been computed by us applying the definitions as set out and defined within the Update FAS. Relevant financial data in respect of the comparative set in Part D has been extracted from public sources such as the web sites of the companies concerned, or financial statements filed with the Registry of Companies.

The Update FAS is provided to assist potential investors by summarising the more important financial data of the Issuer. The Update FAS does not contain all data that is relevant to potential investors and is intended to complement, and not replace, financial and/or investment advice. The Update FAS does not constitute an endorsement by our firm of the securities of the Issuer and should not be interpreted as a recommendation to invest. We shall not accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of the Update FAS and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in the Update FAS. As with all investments, potential investors are encouraged to seek professional advice before investing.

