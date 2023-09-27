COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules as issued by the MFSA in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

At a meeting held today 27th September 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company

approved the Group's unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report for the

six months ended 31st July 2023.

A copy of these unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report approved by the

Board of Directors on 27th September 2023 is attached herewith and is available to the public

onhttp://www.farsons.com/en/financial-statements.

The Board of Directors of the Company also resolved to distribute, out of tax-exempt profits, an interim dividend of €1,800,000 equivalent to €0.05 per ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on Wednesday, 18th October 2023 to the ordinary shareholders who will be on the Register of Members as at the close of business on Wednesday, 4th October 2023.

Unquote

Nadine Magro

Company Secretary

27th September 2023

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc

The Brewery, Mdina Road, Zone 2, Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 2010, Malta

t +356 2381 4114 f +356 2381 4150 wwww.farsons.com