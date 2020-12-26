Simonds Farsons Cisk : Farsons Foundation presents donation to l-Istr

The Farsons Foundation has presented a donation to this year's l-Istrina campaign to His Excellency, George Vella, President of Malta and his wife Mrs Miriam Vella, who recently paid an official visit to the Farsons Brewery in Mriehel.

H.E. and Mrs Vella were welcomed by Mr Louis A. Farrugia and Mr Norman Aquilina, Chairman and CEO respectively of the Farsons Group. Following a brief meeting which also included Ms Antoinette Caruana - Company Secretary & Group HR Manager, they were presented with a donation of €20,000 whilst Mr Farrugia presented a copy of his book, 40 Years at the Helm to H.E. The President.

Mr Louis Farrugia commented, 'Our Group has always been strongly committed to its corporate social responsibility and, although our trading activities have suffered during his year, we are, through this and other contributions, maintaining our commitment.'